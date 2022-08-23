Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In a Video About Body Positivity On TikTok

Ashley Graham's TikTok is filled with funny videos of the model using the platform to not only provide a peek into her life, but also to spread messages of self-love and body positivity. Her latest post is proof of that.

Graham recently shared a clip of her drawing attention to different parts of her body in front of the camera while wearing a white tank top and loose-fitting black pants. She cups her breasts, sticks her booty out, waves her arms in the air, and walks toward the camera, pulling down her pants enough to reveal the stretch marks on her stomach.

All the while, she's mouthing the words to audio playing in the background of the clip. "You don't have to be skinny to be pretty," the audio repeats over and over again while Graham lip syncs along with it. "🗣 and don't you forget it," she writes in the caption of her post.

Graham's video has been met with lots of love from her followers. "Yes mama!! I absolutely adore you and I need this reminder everyday," writes one commenter. "I need to tell myself this more 🥰," adds another. "And you don't have to be pretty! There is so much more in this world," says someone else.

The mom of three has long been a role model for body positivity, and she continues to use her social media platforms to spread the love and encourage others to feel good about themselves. For instance, in the spring of 2022, she shared a series of photos of herself after giving birth to her twin boys, along with a message of gratitude for her body. "Hi, new tummy," she wrote in the caption at the time. "We've been through a lot. Thank you."

It's also not surprising that she often uses humor to get her more serious points across, as evidenced in her latest TikTok video. "I think that laughter is the missing link when it comes to medicine and living a healthy lifestyle," she told Shape in June 2022. "We're not happy all the time every day, but it's just like these little pockets of your day that you should hopefully be able to smile and just have a little joy and a little laughter."

If you enjoy Graham's signature blend of silliness and body positivity, you'll definitely want to give her TikTok a follow. She's sure to keep churning out lighthearted clips about self love and body acceptance.