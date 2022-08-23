Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In a Video About Body Positivity On TikTok

The model used a silly video to spread an important message.

By
Christie Calucchia
Christie-Calucchia
Christie Calucchia
Christie Calucchia is a news editor at Shape.com. She was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years.She has written and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skincare, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she has interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities She has also created candid reviews after conducting hands-on product research.Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine, where she covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022
Ashley Graham
Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Graham's TikTok is filled with funny videos of the model using the platform to not only provide a peek into her life, but also to spread messages of self-love and body positivity. Her latest post is proof of that.

Graham recently shared a clip of her drawing attention to different parts of her body in front of the camera while wearing a white tank top and loose-fitting black pants. She cups her breasts, sticks her booty out, waves her arms in the air, and walks toward the camera, pulling down her pants enough to reveal the stretch marks on her stomach.

All the while, she's mouthing the words to audio playing in the background of the clip. "You don't have to be skinny to be pretty," the audio repeats over and over again while Graham lip syncs along with it. "🗣 and don't you forget it," she writes in the caption of her post.

Graham's video has been met with lots of love from her followers. "Yes mama!! I absolutely adore you and I need this reminder everyday," writes one commenter. "I need to tell myself this more 🥰," adds another. "And you don't have to be pretty! There is so much more in this world," says someone else.

The mom of three has long been a role model for body positivity, and she continues to use her social media platforms to spread the love and encourage others to feel good about themselves. For instance, in the spring of 2022, she shared a series of photos of herself after giving birth to her twin boys, along with a message of gratitude for her body. "Hi, new tummy," she wrote in the caption at the time. "We've been through a lot. Thank you."

It's also not surprising that she often uses humor to get her more serious points across, as evidenced in her latest TikTok video. "I think that laughter is the missing link when it comes to medicine and living a healthy lifestyle," she told Shape in June 2022. "We're not happy all the time every day, but it's just like these little pockets of your day that you should hopefully be able to smile and just have a little joy and a little laughter."

If you enjoy Graham's signature blend of silliness and body positivity, you'll definitely want to give her TikTok a follow. She's sure to keep churning out lighthearted clips about self love and body acceptance.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Not Interested In Sucking In Her Stomach While Wearing a Swimsuit
Diane Von Furstenberg
Diane Von Furstenberg Proves You Can 'Own It' In Swimwear at Any Age
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham Shared a Progress Photo of Her Postpartum Hair Regrowth
Tess Holliday
Tess Holliday Doesn't Want People to Get Cosmetic Procedures 'to Fit Into a Trend'
Close Up of Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham Shared How She Really Feels About Her Stretch Marks
Ashley Graham wears a red dress against a pink background
Ashley Graham Expressed Gratitude to Her Postpartum Body In a Series of Instagram Selfies
Lizzo
Lizzo Said She's 'Embracing My Back Rolls' In a New Instagram Post
Close Up of Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham Says Laughing Is the Number One Way She Practices Wellness
Donna D'Errico
Former 'Baywatch' Actress Donna D'Errico Clapped Back at People Who Said She Was 'Too Old to Wear a Bikini'
Close Up of Olivia Murr
Olivia Munn Got Real About the Pressure to 'Snap Back' After Giving Birth
Victoria's Secret Hulu Documentary
Watching the Victoria's Secret Documentary as a Millennial Is a Cringey Walk Down Memory Lane
Ashley-Graham-Iskra-Lawrence-and-Others-Jump-On-the-Latest-Body-Positivity-Acceptance-Social-Media-Trend-GettyImages-1156714480-1060810234-
Ashley Graham, Iskra Lawrence, and More Are Celebrating Their Changing Bodies on Social Media — and for Good Reason
Camila Cabello embraces stretch marks in viral video
Camila Cabello Celebrated Her 'Stretch Marks and Fat' In Viral TikTok Video
Close Up of Jennifer Garner
Check Out Jennifer Garner's Take On TikTok's Frozen Yogurt Bark
Close Up of Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Shared a Relatable Message About Gaining Weight On Vacation
Peloton instructor Jess King and Chef Sophia Urista pictured lounging at home
Peloton Instructor Jess King Is Pregnant After a Fertility Journey That 'Was Not Easy'