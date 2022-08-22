Diane Von Furstenberg, Belgian fashion designer renowned for her signature wrap dresses, posted a selfie in a bathing suit on Instagram last week with a caption that'll make you want to show off your swimwear look, no matter your age.

In the photo, Von Furstenberg sports an eye-catching crimson red one-piece bathing suit accessorized with some jewelry while posing for a mirror pic. "Selfie at 75? Trying to own it," she writes in the caption, demonstrating there's no age limit when it comes to confidently rocking a swimsuit. "I know I should smile, but I feel stupid smiling at myself! Gratitude 🙏," she adds.

Followers and fellow celebs were quick to show the fashion designer support in the comments section of her post. "Fearless & Beautiful ❤️," writes supermodel, Iman, while actress Andie Macdowell calls the photo "Fabulous🔥." Filmmaker Ava Duvernay also got in on the virtual love, commenting, "Stunning and sensational."

In addition to showing off her stylish swimsuit and confidence, Von Furstenberg used the photo opp to share that she swims for two hours a day, suggesting the activity helps her feel good about herself. That's not surprising considering swimming two hours a day is a major physical feat at any age, as it's one of the best total body exercises. It's a low-impact activity that's both cardio and strength training. Plus, swimming can improve lung function, target underworked muscles, and reduce stress, Shape previously reported.

Along with her swimming hobby, Von Furstenberg is no stranger to the selfie. In fact, she's posted many selfies, sharing pictures of herself staying active and offering messages of self love on Instagram. For instance, earlier this summer she shared a snap of herself wearing sunglasses and a visor while on a hike. And on her 75th birthday, she celebrated with a mirror selfie, writing "So, this is 75…Many memories, adventures, landscapes…grateful and humbled…❤️🙏."

The style icon isn't the first to remind people to wear whatever they feel good in and share pictures of them doing so. Remember when Hoda Kotb said she'll always wear bikinis thanks to words of wisdom from her grandmother, or when Demi Moore modeled vintage-inspired swimsuits (including a string bikini) from her collaboration with Andie? And who could forget Baywatch alum Donna D'Errico clapping back at trolls after she posted a video of herself dancing in a bikini on the Fourth of July.

While summer might be nearing an end, these stars' messages are timeless: If you want to wear a swimsuit, own it — no matter your age.