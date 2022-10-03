Jessica Simpson is no stranger to people talking about her body, but she'll never get used to facing public criticism of her weight, she shared in a recent interview with Extra.

During a recent interview segment for the show, reporter Terri Seymour asked the actress and fashion designer if she's ever gotten used to how much the public discusses her appearance. Simpson's response was what you might expect. "Oh gosh, no. I mean, would any woman?" she said.

The 42-year-old mom of three went on to share the advice she received from actress Lynda Carter while filming the 2005 movie The Dukes of Hazzard. "She was like, 'I will always be Wonder Woman and compared to Wonder Woman, and that's what you're doing here as Daisy Duke,'" explained Simpson.

"I've been criticized and it hurts, but I've been every weight, and I've been proud of it," she said in the recent interview. Not only does Simpson seem to have a positive outlook on all versions of her body, but dealing with people talking about her weight over the years was part of the reason why she started her fashion line, she added.

"I decided, okay, everybody's gonna talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance."

This isn't the first time Simpson has opened up about her appearance. Earlier this year, she chatted with People about feeling proud of her body. "I always celebrate my body," she said in the previous interview. "The fact that it made children is unreal...A woman's body is phenomenal in what it can do."

Around the same time, Simpson shared a snap of her in a bikini with a meaningful caption. "I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Later in her recent conversation with Extra, Simpson revealed she started working with a nutritionist after having her third child in 2019. "I needed to get my eating habits right," she told the outlet.

She also worked with trainer Harley Pasternak after giving birth, eventually losing 100 pounds, according to a 2019 Instagram post. Pasternak helped Simpson get her daily steps in, achieve a regular sleep schedule, and exercise every other day, he previously told Shape. "Being pregnant on and off for a solid seven years can make it difficult to get in great shape and stay in great shape," said Pasternak. "But after having her third child, Jessica was more focused and dedicated than ever."

As for how she's doing now? "I absolutely feel healthy," said Simpson. "I just feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger actually...I have a lot more energy."