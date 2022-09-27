Health and Wellness Mental Health Body Positivity Peloton Instructor Ash Pryor Has a Message for People Who Leave 'Disgusting Fat Shaming Comments' The rowing athlete is "showing up unapologetically." By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends. Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skin care, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities. Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news. Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on September 27, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Peloton Ash Pryor is one of Peloton's newest instructors. The founder of Relentless Rowing Academy, a nonprofit that helps BIPOC and disabled athletes get involved with rowing, joined the popular workout platform to teach its new rowing classes, introduced on September 20, 2022. But that's not the only reason why Pryor is getting attention this week. Despite being met with excitement and praise over her new title by many fans and followers, the athlete has also experienced an all-too-common aspect of entering the spotlight: body shaming. (See: Why Body-Shaming Is Such a Big Problem, and What You Can Do to Stop It "This week, I got to share with the world a project I have been working on for almost a year, and the love was unmatched," she writes in the caption of an Instagram post paired with photos of her in a Peloton workout set and on a rowing machine. "I looked at FB [Facebook] hoping it would be the same as everywhere else. It was not," she continues. "The amount of disgusting fat shaming comments, ironically by men with profile pictures standing with their wife and daughter, [was overwhelming]." Along with calling out the Internet trolls trying to take her down, Pryor used her post to show that she's not afraid to be exactly who she is. "Let me be clear," continues the Peloton instructor in her caption. "I am healthy. I am a size 12 pant. Size large legging, XL sports bra, and size large tank top. The middle school me would be mortified by those sizes, but the healed 31-year-old stands proudly in her truth." Acknowledging how hard she's worked to get to where she is today, Pryor explains the importance of making her voice heard. "I worked hard to make waves in rowing the way I have," she writes. "I have played small a large portion of my life, and when this opportunity came about I said I'm showing up unapologetically because why not me? Someone needs to see someone like me! So let me be the first!" Kelly Osbourne Shared the Type of Body-Shaming Email She Sees 'Daily' Pryor ends her post with a message for those who felt the need to send her nasty comments about her body. "To all the fat shamers questioning my health and calling me Lizzo, that's actually not an insult," she says. As for her advice to those who might look up to her success? "Keep fucking going," writes Pryor. "I promise the other side of your healing is like nothing you have ever felt...When you start choosing you first, you stop noticing the people who notice you last," she adds. "It is easy to [criticize] when you're not in the arena. Let them talk while you work." Unfortunately, those in the spotlight are often subject to scrutiny, especially when they don't live up to unrealistic body ideals. But Pryor's ability to call out her haters and be unapologetically herself is admirable. If you were looking for a reason to sign up for a future Peloton rowing class when they drop, consider this it. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit