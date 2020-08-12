It would be easy to blame all of your stomach issues on a weak digestive system. Diarrhea? Definitely last night's socially distanced BBQ. Bloated and gassy? Thank that extra cup of coffee this a.m. Sure, what you consume can and does affect your gut. But (!!) have you ever stopped to think that there might be more to your stomach issues that have nothing at all do with the stomach itself?

Many of the commonly-experienced tummy troubles can actually stem from your head. Just think: How many times have you had an emotionally fraught day and your stomach paid the price?

"The mind and body are intimately connected," says Paraskevi Noulas, Psy.D., clinical assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "It's funny how we separate the two sometimes and think that issues of the mind are totally separate and independent and vice versa. Your body and mind are one unit; it's like one big spider web and each piece relate to the other. Your gut, in particular, has a direct path to your brain. That's why when we're upset, the first physical sensation is first and foremost in our gut."

When you receive bad news or are in the middle of a difficult time at work, have you noticed how you have no appetite? Or when you're getting dressed for a date, do you feel positively jittery, as if you have butterflies? Whether nervous, excited, angry, or sad, any and all emotions can trigger a reaction in your gut.

This is all thanks to a little thing called the gut-brain axis, which is "a hormonal and biochemical-driven highway between the gastrointestinal tract and the brain," explains Lisa Ganjhu, D.O., gastroenterologist and clinical associate professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Essentially, it's what links the central nervous system—the brain and spinal cord—with the enteric nervous system—a complex network of nerves around the gastrointestinal tract as part of the peripheral nervous system—and, in turn, helps the two stay in constant communication, according to a review published in the Annals of Gastroenterology.

"There are chemicals that communicate between centers in the brain and digestive tract that will alter gut motility, nutrient absorption, and the microbiome," says Dr. Ganjhu. "And there are hormones from the gut that can alter mood, hunger, and satiety." Meaning, your stomach can send signals to your brain, causing an emotional shift, and your brain can send signals to your stomach, causing gastrointestinal distress symptoms such as cramps, gas, diarrhea, constipation, and the list goes on. (Related: The Surprising Way Your Brain and Gut Are Connected)

So, that pit in your stomach when something goes wrong? "That's not dramatized," says Noulas. "You actually physically experience that change in your stomach (acid balance, etc.). It's your body's way of preparing and responding to the situation."

How Are These Mind-Gut Symptoms Triggered?

Since the age of 12, I've struggled with stomach issues. I remember constantly leaving school early because of doctor's appointments with specialists, only to be diagnosed with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) at the age of 14. Fast forward to the coronavirus pandemic, and after years of keeping my IBS under control, my gut troubles and distressing symptoms returned—and with a vengeance. Why? The anxiety, stress, overthinking, poor diet, and lack of sleep, all of which are thanks to the aforementioned global health crisis. (Related: How My Lifelong Anxiety Has Actually Helped Me Deal with the Coronavirus Panic)

"When you go through a life-changing experience (injury, loss of life, loss of a relationship through death, break-up, divorce) the change is so powerful that it makes your system go off-kilter," explains Noulas. "It causes you to go to one extreme or the other (binge or avoid eating, oversleep or have insomnia, can't sit still or feel like molasses). And how you respond in one situation (oversleep, overeat, barely move) could be totally different than the next situation (sleep poorly, lose appetite, overwork)." And since habits such as diet and sleep (or lack thereof, which can lead to digestion problems) also impact your gut, you're likely left with even further GI distress.

And while quotidian stressors, such as a presentation at work, can cause an array of stomach struggles, something as emotionally draining as the COVID-19 pandemic can take the GI distress to a whole new level. (Not to mention, the coronavirus itself can actually cause diarrhea.) Whatever the trigger may be, Dr. Ganjhi has noticed that stress and anxiety are quite common for GI-patients. "Folks with high anxiety tend to have more GI complaints and those with lots of GI issues tend to be more anxious," she says.

Stress, Anxiety, and Your Gut

When you're feeling stressed, your brain shoots a message—something like "hey, I'm freaking out up here"—to your gut, which responds by going into "survival mode," says Noulas. "This is because in an anxiety-provoking situation your body senses that it's unsafe, so the system gears up for fight or flight." (See also: 10 Weird Ways Your Body Reacts to Stress)

It's important to note that in addition to the gut-brain axis, your gut microbiome also plays a role in how your emotions affect your gut. As mentioned earlier, the signals sent from the brain to the gut can alter various parts of the GI system, including the gut microbiome. Over the long-term, continued stress (due to, say, an anxiety disorder or a persistent pandemic) can weaken the intestinal barrier and allow gut bacteria to enter the body, increasing the risk of illness, as well as alter the gut microbiome all together, according to the American Psychological Association (APA). In the short-term, this could involve anything from muscle spasms and having to book it to the bathroom or conversely, being constipated. "Some of the most common physical sensations are an upset stomach, nausea, headaches, shallow and/or rapid breathing, increased heart rate, muscle tension, and sweat," adds Noulas.

Stress especially affects people with chronic bowel disorders, such as IBS or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). That may be due to the gut nerves being more sensitive, changes in gut microbiota, changes in how quickly food moves through the gut, and/or changes in gut immune responses, according to the APA.

How Can You Ease These Mind-Gut Symptoms?

To treat the GI symptoms, you need to get to the root mental health cause or trigger. "Until those issues are dealt with, you cannot fix the GI issues," says Dr. Ganjhu. "You may be able to treat symptomatic GI issues, but they will never resolve until psychiatric issues are resolved" or even just worked on. (Related: How Your Mental Health Can Affect Your Digestion)

"What's most noticeable for me as a trauma specialist is how often physical issues naturally dissipate throughout treatment," says Noulas. "Many of my patients report less physical distress as the treatment continues, with GI issues being the most common one that clears up. It's a great sign that the person is working through their emotional distress and the body no longer is carrying the stress, anxiety, and/or trauma. It's being processed, understood, and released so the body feels healthier, more grounded, and no longer needs to express those negative emotions physically."

Dr. Ganijhu agrees, saying "traditional therapies for psychotherapy such as cognitive behavior therapy, hypnosis, and antidepressants such as SSRI and tricyclic antidepressants can help with GI complaints if they are related to depression or anxiety."

Just as important as mental interventions are physical ones, such as maintaining a healthy diet. But how foods impact your mood and, thus, your GI system, as well as which ingredients are best for belly struggles is a whole other conversation. Some basics: For one, you should maintain a fiber-rich diet to help keep your system regular, but too much fiber can actually lead to bloat—which is exactly why experts recommend keeping a food journal to help keep track of total intake. By chronicling what you consume as well as how you feel physically and mentally throughout the day, you're likely better able to identify triggers—i.e. certain emotions, ingredients, or meals—that may be causing specific GI symptoms. (Related: Sneaky Signs and Symptoms of a Food Sensitivity)