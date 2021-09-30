Stand in solidarity with survivors, their support teams, and families who've lost loved ones to the disease by attending these events — either in-person or online — throughout October.

Ever since 1985, when October was declared National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the autumnal period has served as the backdrop for walks, runs, conferences, and a bevy of other fundraisers. Across the country, people who've battled the disease, loved ones, and supporters come together to educate, amplify one another's voices, and raise public consciousness about various aspects of breast cancer.

This year, there are more ways than ever to get involved — both in-person and virtually. Stand up and stand with breast cancer survivors by signing up for one, or several, of these events.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day

October 13th is nationally recognized as the official Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Awareness Day. In honor of MBC survivors, their loved ones, and those who've passed from the disease, over 200 landmarks around the globe will be illuminated in green, teal, and pink that day. If a landmark isn't lit up in your city, you can tune in to a virtual broadcast, #LightUpMBC Live, which will feature stories told by members of the MBC community. (Related: 9 Types of Breast Cancer Everyone Should Know About)

Pink Week 2021 Webinar Series

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) is a community resource center in California dedicated to empowering women diagnosed with breast cancer to advocate for themselves and make informed decisions regarding their health. In October, the BCRC will be hosting a virtual webinar series covering a variety of educational topics, like the future of breast cancer care, innovations in reconstructive breast surgery, sexuality and intimacy, the importance of screening, early detection, and fertility preservation.

Stand with them: The series will take place on October 5, 6, and 7.

The Pink Agenda's Virtual Gala

The Pink Agenda is a nonprofit organization committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals. The organization partners with both the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and breast cancer survivor and TV personality Giuliana Rancic's FAB-U-WISH. The organization will host breast cancer communities all over the country at their Virtual Gala, a fundraiser in support of life-saving research, hosted by Giuliana and Bill Rancic. (Related: Celebrities Who Have Battled Breast Cancer and Publicly Shared Their Experiences)

Stand with them: The event will take place on October 7 at 8 p.m. ET, and tickets start at $100.

Yoga for Breast Cancer Care

SBC will host a 60-minute flow from Pamela, a certified yoga instructor with more than 20 years of experience. She also has a professional background in clinical oncology social work and is a breast cancer survivor. Her class will consist of an upper-body lymphatic drainage series, a gentle joint freeing series, and more soothing flows.

Stand with them: Join the free online event on October 11 starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Breast in Show: A Burlesque Breast Cancer Fundraiser

This cheeky event is happening both in-person and virtually this year, featuring Ramona Mourir and Greta von Tapp, two burlesque dancers and breast cancer survivors. The event will raise money to support SBC as well as as Recovery on Water, a rowing team that gives breast cancer patients and survivors the unique opportunity to interact, stay active in recovery, and gain support from peers. This is the third year for the event, and the last two productions each raised over $2K.

Stand with them: If you'll be in Chicago this October, grab tickets to see it live on October 12 at 8 p.m. CT at the Newport Theater (tickets start at $20). Or, you can watch it online ($10).

Breast Cancer Prevention Partners Peak Hike for Prevention

Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP) is a science-based policy and advocacy organization that works to eliminate exposure to toxic chemicals and radiation that can potentially cause breast cancer. For the past 26 years, they've hosted a hiking fundraiser called Peak Hike for Prevention.

Stand with them: The main in-person event will take place on October 16 at the Point Bonita YMCA in Sausalito, CA, but you can also join the organization's effort virtually — on the 16th or 17th — on the hiking trail of your choice. If hiking's not your thing (but you still want to get involved), you can also donate to the BCPP here.

Susan G. Komen 3-Day

Over the course of three weekends, between October 2-17, national breast cancer nonprofit Susan G. Komen will host a series of three-day, 60-mile walks all over the country. The participating groups, called "Pink Bubble Pop-Ups," stay together as a community on both Friday and Saturday nights. Events include glamping outside and participating in live and virtual events and programming, celebrations, and ceremonies. You can also choose to walk the 60 miles solo, but from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT on the 17th, the whole community walks the final 10 miles at the same time.

Stand with them: Registration for individuals and teams is now open.

EMBRACE Metastatic Breast Cancer Virtual Forum Series

Note: The YouTube clip above is from last year's forum.

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Metastatic Breast Cancer Program will put on a series of online educational programs for patients, families, and loved ones affected by metastatic breast cancer on October 23. A few of the topics you can expect expert panelists to cover: research and treatment for ER+ metastatic breast cancer, HER2+ metastatic breast cancer, and triple negative metastatic breast cancer. The panel will also cover living and aging with metastatic breast cancer.

Stand with them: Take part in the discussions on Zoom (which are free of charge).

Embrace, Engage, Empower: A Metastatic Thriver Retreat

Since 2017, SurvivingBreastCancer.org (SBC) has empowered those diagnosed with breast cancer and their families by serving as an educational and virtual community platform. They take an integrative and collaborative approach to breast cancer, focusing on a combination of risk reduction strategies and prevention, treatment, survivorship, tools for living with a terminal diagnosis, navigating end-of-life, and beyond. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this year, SBC is hosting a virtual expert panel discussion on the latest in care and treatment of metastatic breast cancer (stage IV). The event will also feature a literary arts activity led by Miami Cancer Institute guest artist, Darius Daughtry. (Related: This Woman Is Sharing Extremely Vulnerable Photos to Document Her Journey With Breast Cancer)

Stand with them: Join in on October 2 at 9 a.m. ET on Zoom.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks

All throughout October, the American Cancer Society will host fundraising walks as part of their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign. Money raised by walkers will fund breast cancer research and provide patient services like rides to chemotherapy appointments, places to stay near treatment, and a 24/7 cancer helpline.