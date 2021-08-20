These Plush Bath Towels Dry My Thick, Curly Hair Twice as Fast
For most of my adult life, I haven't really paid attention to the quality of towels in my apartment. I would go to Homegoods and grab a stack of linens when my current towels began to look dull and worn, or I would leave it up to my roommate. After all, it's just a towel. That's what I thought until I found my new favorite, super-plush towels from Brooklinen.
Brooklinen's Plush Bath Sheets (Buy It, $80,
$89, brooklinen.com) are the towel upgrade I never knew I needed. Now that I have my own home and family, it was time to upgrade to towels that felt more luxurious than the cheaper variety that was always my default. These plush towels have the softest fabric made from long-staple Turkish cotton. and the ultra-durable weave pattern ensures there's never any fraying or pilling.
These towels feel like you're wrapping yourself up in a large blanket that just so happens to also dry you off almost immediately. Another feature that made the plush bath towels a quick favorite of mine was the length. I love that the towel comfortably wraps around me and still has some room. They are also heavy, which just reminds you of their high quality, plus it's great for keeping you warm in the winter.
Post-shower, I find myself lingering in the towel, never wanting to take it off because it's just that comfortable. The best part? My thick and curly hair dries within 20 minutes while wrapped in the towel. Others left my hair still soaking wet after almost an hour with my hair wrapped in it. Now, I consider these Brooklinen towels my new secret weapon when it comes to quick-drying my hair, and I'm not ever living without them again. (Related: The Best Beach Towels, According to Customer Reviews)
I was pretty convinced that when I washed the Brooklinen bath sheets, the disappointment would set in and these towels would lose some of their "new" luster. But, after multiple washes, my towels are still that bright white shade with no pilling, fraying, or signs of wear. They are the most durable towels I have ever owned. I even went ahead and bought another set just so that all of the towels in my home match.
Shoppers also love the towels and call them "so plush," and "amazingly luxurious." One Brooklinen shopper said, "I love these towels! So very thick and soft, the bath sheets are really large, [and] makes drying off super quick."
"Sink in and feel the hug," another shopper urged. "Picture this...you just took the best bath or shower and you are reaching for a towel, but what you get is this fluffy cloud that you wrap around you to soak up those droplets of water. As you are wrapped in it, you don't want to take it off, [but] you want to sink into it even more and read a good book or relax in your bed. Feels like the best hug!"
"Can't say enough good things about these towels," another reviewer wrote. "They are soft and plush and dry really well. They are a true luxury item, and I will have to hide them when we have guests because I will not share [them]. Slowly building up our arsenal of these great towels."
Head to Brooklinen now to snag your own set of the Plush Bath Sheets. You won't regret it — trust me. They're the softest, warmest, and most efficient towels you will own. And, if you want to be selfish and keep the plush towels for yourself, scroll ahead to see more affordable options for towels that you can share that get the job done, too.