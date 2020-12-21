Annually, approximately from December 22 and January 19, the sun moves through driven, grounded cardinal earth sign Capricorn. And during this time, no matter your sun sign, you're sure to feel the effects of Capricornian energy, which is all about striving and succeeding in a slow, methodical, practical way. Cap's ultimate goal: to reach the top of whatever they see as their mountaintop through diligent, committed work, all while building and adhering to the tried-and-true structures they see as integral to their success. They're also family-oriented traditionalists at heart.

That said, it's no wonder that we're inspired to bust out old-school holiday recipes that have been passed down through generations, prioritize time with loved ones, set New Year's resolutions, and then map out a strategic, step-by-step plan to achieve. Cap season was made for and sets the stage for activities like these.

But there's more to the story than the sun's trip through the industrious sign of the goat. Because the moon and planets move at varied paces and patterns in our solar system, every sign's season looks a little different from year to year. Here's what Capricorn season 2020 has in store.

Get a glimpse into the future.

2020 has been characterized by the darkness of struggle and glimmers of hope and change, all of which has been challenging to say the least. In its final act, which falls during Capricorn season, all of those themes might appear to reach a fever pitch. It's fitting, given that this game-changing year was marked by major Capricornian energy, thanks to outer planets expansive Jupiter and taskmaster Saturn joining transformative Pluto in the cardinal earth sign. The result: a focus on conservative ideals, an attempt to attain and maintain power, and the old guard responding to an inevitably progressive future by digging its heels in.

And while the sun will continue to remind us of those themes until January 19, Saturn and Jupiter left Cap for Aquarius on December 16 and 19 respectively — and on December 21, the very day that the sun enters Capricorn, they'll meet up to form a Great Conjunction, which you can think of as the first sentence in a new chapter that's going to be all about moving the ball forward in a communal way, fighting for progress and innovation, pushing for rational thought over self-serving fiction, and emphasizing "we" over "me."

It might feel a bit like a roller coaster.

So very on-brand with this year, 2020's Cap season is brimming with smackdowns followed abruptly by uplifting, positive moments, and so forth, and so on.

On December 23, go-getter Mars, which has been moving through competitive Aries since June 27, squares off against underworld-ruling Pluto in Capricorn, setting the stage for conflict and confrontation stemming from the pursuit of power. The influence can be especially emboldening for those who are already in a position of power, which could be frustrating for anyone who's still working their way up that Capricornian mountain. The best way forward is to play it safe — while continuing to do what you know you need to do to hit your goals.

Thankfully, this tense aspect is quickly followed by a sweeter one on Christmas Day, December 25, when communicator Mercury in Cap forms a harmonizing trine to revolutionary Uranus in Taurus. This can stimulate curiosity, researching new directions, and electrifying brainstorms.

And in early January, messenger Mercury pairs up with Pluto in Capricorn on the 4th, allowing you to process deep-seated emotions in a more intellectual way. But on the 6th, Mars will move into Taurus, and on the 8th, Mercury will begin a trip through Aquarius, setting up a face-off between the two fixed (read: stubborn) signs. The Mercury-Mars square on the 8th could spur aggressive, potentially angry communication.

But you can breathe a sigh of relief the following day, January 9, when relationship-oriented Venus in Capricorn forms a positive trine to sexy Mars, and the conditions will be right for fulfilling your romantic, creativity, money, and social desires.

On January 11, Mercury and lucky Jupiter pair up in Aquarius to bring a welcome dose of optimism and bolstered communication and opportunities for learning. And on the 13th, romantic Venus in Cap and game-changer Uranus in Taurus will harmonize in a way that could bring eye-opening experiences in romance.

And just before Cap season closes out, expansive Jupiter squares off against Uranus, potentially presenting surprising, big-picture opportunities or shifts that will require consideration of risks and rewards.

The week between Christmas and New Year's will be anything but a snoozefest.

Most years, it's so easy to lose track of time that quiet, lazy week between the holidays — but this whole year has felt like that, so clearly, the planets are aligned to shake things up. On December 27, Uranus and the Cap sun form a positive trine that can promote self-discovery and personal narrative-changing epiphanies.

And on December 29, the full moon, aka "The Wolf Moon," falls in sentimental, caregiving Cancer, and you could feel the need to take a time-out from that very Capricornian, practical pursuit of achievement to tend to your heart and nurture your emotional core.

As if that wasn't moody enough, on December 30, romantic Venus in Sagittarius squares off against dreamy Neptune in Pisces, creating confusion in love and making it tough to decipher what's real from what's not in relationships. TLDR; this is probably not the time to hit the gas pedal on a steamy new affair — or, if you are tempted to, proceed with caution.

You'll want to indulge in earthy pleasures and set grounded intentions.

From January 8 to February 1, romantic Venus joins the Capricorn party, nudging us to consider how our relationships are supporting our personal and career goals and reputation. The tone this transit sets is also one that's tradition-loving and commitment-prone. It could be a productive time to sign up for couples' therapy, renew your vows, or meet someone new through a shared professional network.

Then, around January 12-13 (depending on our time zone) the new moon in Capricorn will offer an opportunity to really get in tune with your inner drive and passions and design practical plans to transform your reality.

On January 14, revolutionary Uranus ends its retrograde — which has been going on since August 14 — making it easier to gain momentum when it comes to creating change and striking out on your own in an external, more concrete way (as opposed to a mental, internal way).