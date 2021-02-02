This CBD Pillow Seriously Helps Me Fall Asleep Faster

But did it actually live up to its claims? I was skeptical, and almost nervous that my skepticism would make it even tougher for me to fall asleep. But after lying down on the pillow for about 15 minutes the first night, I was off to dreamland (as my husband reports). I will say that 15 minutes is an incredibly short amount of time for me to fall asleep (and I think for most other people, as well). The best part is that I stayed asleep. I woke up once in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom (which is normal for me), but other than that, I feel like I slept deeper than I had in a while. I've been using the pillow for about two weeks, and I can confirm that this is the case every night. I was also worried that the CBD would make me feel groggy, because that's my typical response to any sleep aid, but I woke up each morning feeling well-rested and refreshed. (Related: The 9 Best Mattresses for Couples Even the Pickiest Sleepers Will Love)