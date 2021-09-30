The CDC Is Urging Pregnant Women to Get Their COVID Vaccine ASAP

In Wednesday's plea, the CDC once again urged pregnant people, as well as those who are trying to become pregnant or may become pregnant in the future to get vaccinated in hopes of preventing serious illness from COVID-19, in addition to deaths and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Citing recent data, the CDC noted that from January 2020 through Monday, September 27, 2021, there have been more than 125,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in pregnant women, 22,000 of whom have been hospitalized for the virus. What's more troubling, there have been a total of 161 deaths during this time period, 22 of which occurred in August, according to CDC data.

"Pregnancy can be both a special time and also a stressful time — and pregnancy during a pandemic is an added concern for families. I strongly encourage those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to talk with their healthcare provider about the protective benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to keep their babies and themselves safe," said Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., director of the CDC, in a statement Wednesday.

The CDC also advised COVID-19 vaccinations either before or during pregnancy, noting how "the benefits of vaccination for both pregnant persons and their fetus or infant outweigh known or potential risks." The new guidance appears to double down on the agency's previous recommendations from August that urged inoculation in pregnant folks and for the general population due largely in part to the highly contagious Delta variant. (Related: No, the COVID Vaccine Doesn't Cause Infertility)

While the novel coronavirus is a threat to all, pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared to those who are not expecting, according to the CDC. Those who are severely ill with COVID-19 — including the people who are pregnant — may need hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help regulate breathing, says the CDC. Pregnant folks may also be at an increased risk for COVID-19 to begin with because their immune system can weaken during pregnancy, potentially making it easier to get sick, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

Currently, only 31 percent of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CDC data. Vaccination rates also vary by race and ethnicity, with the highest inoculation rates among Asian pregnant people at 45.7 percent and the lowest among Black pregnant folks at 15.6 percent. And while getting vaccinated during pregnancy has been a hot topic throughout the pandemic, the CDC noted on Wednesday that pregnant people who are infected with COVID-19 are also at an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm birth (a birth that occurs before the 37th week of pregnancy), low birth weight (less than 5.5 pounds), and potential admission to the Intensive Care Unit should a newborn also be infected with COVID-19.

Although recent CDC data suggests COVID-19 cases appear to be on the decline in the U.S., with winter ahead (not to mention the holiday season), protecting yourself and your loved ones against the virus is still of utmost importance. At the end of the day, it might not only keep you safe but your unborn child as well. (Read more: The First Baby with COVID Antibodies was Born After the Mom Got the Moderna Vaccine While Pregnant)