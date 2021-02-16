I helped an old friend from a previous school with the opportunity to work with me in a new classroom, and it has strengthened our bond in more ways than one. The year has been unpredictable, but it has been such a blessing to be able to have someone to vent or cry to. We taught a class of 11 two-year-olds that needed to be potty-trained and taught how to wear face masks. It was taxing, but there have been highlights, including our students singing happy birthday to us on Zoom for our 30th birthdays. As they sang to us, I thought about how grateful I was to be in that moment even though things weren't the way I would have hoped for a milestone birthday. (Related: How to Practice Gratitude for the Most Benefit)