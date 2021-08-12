The Food and Drug Administration is set to meet with an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday to discuss the authorization of a third shot for immunocompromised folks.

With seemingly new information about COVID-19 popping up each day — along with an alarming rise in cases nationwide — it's understandable if you have questions about how to best stay protected, even if you're fully vaccinated. And while the chatter of potential COVID-19 booster shots ran rampant a few short weeks ago, the likelihood of receiving an additional dose could possibly be a reality for some soon.

Although the coronavirus poses an obvious threat to all, having a weakened immune system — which is the case for about three percent of the U.S. population — "can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19," according to the CDC. The organization has recognized the immunocompromised as recipients of organ transplants, those undergoing cancer treatments, people with HIV/AIDS, and those with inherited diseases that affect the immune system, among others. It's still unclear as to who of the immunocompromised would receive the third dose, but an official familiar with the plan told The New York Times it would cover individuals who have solid organ transplants (such as kidneys, hearts, and lungs), and others whose immune systems are similarly compromised.

Research over the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for the immunocompromised has been ongoing for some time. Recently, researchers at John Hopkins Medine suggested that there's evidence to illustrate how three doses of the vaccine can increase antibodies levels against SARS-SoV-2 (aka, the virus that causes the infection) in solid organ transplant recipients, versus the two-dose vaccinations. Because people with organ transplants are often required to consume drugs "to suppress their immune systems and prevent rejection" of a transplant, according to the study, there's concern over a person's ability to create protective antibodies against foreign materials. In short, 24 of the study's 30 participants reported zero antibodies against COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Though, upon receiving the third dose from either the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, eight subjects saw an increase in antibodies. (Read more: Here's Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus and Immune Deficiencies)

The FDA is set to meet with an advisory committee to the CDC on Friday to discuss the authorization of a third shot for immunocompromised people as well as issue third-dose guidance for physicians and pharmacists. So far, other countries have already authorized booster doses for immunocompromised folks, including France, Germany, and Hungary.

Right now, boosters are not yet approved for those with healthy immune systems, so it remains vital that all people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine receive it. Along with wearing masks, it's the surest bet to protect those with weakened immune systems or anyone who hasn't yet received their shot.