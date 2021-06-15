With more Americans getting vaccinated against COVID-19, you're likely eager and excited to see loved ones, travel, and enjoy a new, post-COVID "normal." While all of that signals good news for fully vaccinated folks, one potentially worrying coronavirus variant on the rise - the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant - may complicate that bright-looking future. The new Delta variant, which was first detected in India in February (and for that reason was formerly called the "Indian Variant"), has spread to more than 70 countries in a matter of weeks. Now, health experts are noting this particularly infectious strain could be the cause of a new epidemic if global cases continue to spike.

Here's everything you need to know about the Delta variant, including why it's so now even more important to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine if you haven't yet done so. (Read more: Why Are the New COVID-19 Strains Spreading More Quickly?)

All About the COVID-19 Delta Variant

The emergence of COVID-19 variants is nothing new or unexpected - all viruses change through mutation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which notes that sometimes variants emerge and then disappear while others persist. Scientists can then study each variant and its potential impacts on both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

So far, the CDC is "monitoring multiple variants," with the Delta variant being among the most recent addition to the bunch. It's now the most dominant strain in the United Kingdom, accounting for more than 90 percent of coronavirus cases there, according to U.K. health secretary Matt Hancock, as reported by the BBC. In the U.S., the Delta variant accounts for about 10 percent of new infections - but that number is "doubling every two weeks," Scott Gottlieb, M.D., the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday.

You might be wondering how and why this variant is so contagious, and if you should be worried about it if you're already two weeks out from your final shot. A new study published in The Lancet suggests the Delta variant is linked to an 85 percent higher risk of hospitalization than other strains, and is 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant, which had first been seen in the U.K. and was the dominant strain - until Delta came along.

Scientists are still investigating why this strain, in particular, seems to be so contagious, but they believe it has to do with the mutated virus having better binding capabilities - i.e. once the virus makes its way to a person's cells, it's better able to stick to them. It also seems that infected patients have a higher viral load (aka the amount of virus in their blood), thus shedding more of the virus and making it spread more rapidly and easily. Once infected, this strain also seems to replicate more efficiently, causing more symptoms than patients might have otherwise had if they'd been infected with another strain. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Transmission)

Another differentiating factor with the new strain is the particular symptoms associated with it. Bhakti Hansoti, M.D., an associate professor of emergency medicine and international health at Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg School of Public Health, told USA Today that doctors have seen an increased likelihood of hearing loss, severe stomach pains, and nausea in patients confirmed to have the Delta variant. Even scarier? He shared that in "most" cases, patients are more likely to be hospitalized, require oxygen treatments, and experience other complications. (Related: What Is Comorbidity, and How Does It Affect Your COVID-19 Risk?)

The COVID-19 Delta Variant & Vaccines

While this all sounds worrisome, there's some good news for fully vaccinated folks.

A recently released study from Public Health England showed that two doses of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) were 88 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant two weeks after the second dose. This is slightly less than the 93 percent effectiveness against the Alpha variant, but still very high. One dose of a Pfizer vaccine still offered 33 percent protection, making for another strong case to return for your second dose and maintain COVID safety measures until you're safely two weeks out from either. The AstraZeneca vaccine (used widely in Europe) was found to be 60 percent effective two weeks after the second dose. Though the single-shot Johnson & Johnson wasn't tested in the study, Dr. Gottlieb told Face the Nation he believes it will offer similar protection to AstraZeneca, or about 60 percent effectiveness. (Related: How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)

So even though you might be more than ready to say farewell to the pandemic, it still seems to be far from over, especially for those who aren't fully vaccinated yet and for people in countries where the vaccine isn't widely available yet. (Related: Why Some People Are Choosing Not to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine)

"We need masking in public areas, limited gathering sizes, and increased scrutiny in schools and public spaces where people can be symptomatic," Dr. Hansoti told USA Today. "If not, after the Delta variant, another variant will just come and surge again."