Doctors Are Seeing a Troubling Surge of Pregnant People Falling Ill with COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged those who are pregnant, thinking of becoming pregnant, or breastfeeding to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise nationwide, pregnant people are at an increased risk for severe illness. And despite urging from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy, only 23.9 percent of pregnant people in the U.S. have received one dose, according to recent data from the organization. (See: How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)

What's more, doctors are seeing an increasing number of pregnant people critically ill with COVID-19, according to NBC News. And among those that are hospitalized, virtually all are unvaccinated, experts told the outlet.

"Many people don't realize how easy it is to get this virus, how transmissible it is, and how, if you are pregnant, how severely ill you can get," Breanna Hughes, M.D., chief of the Duke University's Medical Center's Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, told NBC News. "Most people who are otherwise young and healthy think that they might not be as severely ill. But we have clearly seen that is not the case."

Indeed, pregnant people and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, according to the CDC. Those who are severely ill with COVID-19 may need hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help regulate breathing. One of the potential reasons pregnant people are at an increased risk of COVID-19 is because the immune system can weaken during pregnancy, making it easier to get sick, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

As of Monday, there have been 131 total deaths of pregnant people with COVID-19 in the U.S. since January 2020 and over 109,000 cases in total, according to recent CDC data. Of those 109,773 COVID-19 cases, 18,639 pregnant people were hospitalized, according to the CDC, or about 17 percent.

And while getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant has been a topic of debate throughout the pandemic, those who have recently lost loved ones to the virus are speaking out in support of the shots. Jordan Richardson of Alabama lost both his wife and their unborn child to COVID-19 this month. Richardson's late wife, an unvaccinated nurse who was pregnant, had been worried about the potential side effects the COVID-19 vaccine could have on their child, according to WKRG of Mobile, Alabama. "We were just worried that there may be complications from that standpoint with having a baby and once she was pregnant, so she was not vaccinated. I think she would have advocated for it though, knowing this would be the outcome," said Richardson to WKRG. (See: Everything You Need to Know About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects)

With the highly contagious Delta variant continuing to count for 98 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to recent CDC data, medical experts have implored that now is the time for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. "The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people," said Rochelle Walensky, M.D., director of the CDC in a previous statement. (Related: No, the COVID Vaccine Doesn't Cause Infertility)

With the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine gaining full approval from the Food and Drug Administration this week, perhaps this will instill confidence in those possibly wary about getting inoculated.