New Reports Say You Could Expect to Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot 8 Months After Your Original Vax
The move comes days after the Food and Drug Administration approved a third-dose COVID-19 booster for immunocompromised people.
Just days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccine boosters for immunocompromised people, reports are now circulating that a third COVID-19 booster shot will soon be recommended for most Americans. A potential third jab — which has been a topic of conversation for months as COVID-19 cases continue to surge nationwide — would likely be administered eight months after an individual received their second shot regardless of age, according to the Associated Press.
However, nothing has been deemed official just yet. At this point, the FDA has not authorized the usage of additional shots, the Associated Press reported Monday.
The third dose will only apply to those who have received a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which includes Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, according to The New York Times, with possible third-shot offerings starting in mid-September. And while a booster will likely be required for recipients of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, data is still be gathered on the matter, The New York Times also reported Monday. (Related: How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)
Recently, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted data to the FDA in support of third booster doses. "The data we've seen to date suggest a third dose of our vaccine elicits antibody levels that significantly exceed those seen after the two-dose primary schedule," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer, in a press release Monday. "We are pleased to submit these data to the FDA as we continue working together to address the evolving challenges of this pandemic."
Among the recent challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic? The highly contagious Delta variant, which currently counts for 83.4 percent of cases in the U.S., according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the wake of surging cases, additional mandates — such as showing proof of vaccination — have been implemented in different parts of the country, notably New York City. (Related: How to Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination In NYC and Beyond)
Currently, over 198 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 168.7 million are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. As of last Thursday, the FDA deemed certain people — those with weakened immune systems and recipients of solid organ transplants (such as kidneys, livers, and hearts) — eligible to receive a third shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
If and when a third dose becomes available, healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and emergency workers would likely be among the first recipients, according to The New York Times. Older individuals would likely be next in line, followed by the general population, the outlet reported, noting, "officials envision giving people the same vaccine they originally received."
Although wearing masks and social distancing are safe and effective ways to help combat COVID-19, the vaccine itself remains the best bet in not only protecting yourself against the virus but also others as well.
The information in this story is accurate as of press time. As updates about coronavirus COVID-19 continue to evolve, it's possible that some information and recommendations in this story have changed since initial publication. We encourage you to check in regularly with resources such as the CDC, the WHO, and your local public health department for the most up-to-date data and recommendations.
