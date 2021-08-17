New Reports Say You Could Expect to Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot 8 Months After Your Original Vax

Just days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccine boosters for immunocompromised people, reports are now circulating that a third COVID-19 booster shot will soon be recommended for most Americans. A potential third jab — which has been a topic of conversation for months as COVID-19 cases continue to surge nationwide — would likely be administered eight months after an individual received their second shot regardless of age, according to the Associated Press.

However, nothing has been deemed official just yet. At this point, the FDA has not authorized the usage of additional shots, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Recently, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted data to the FDA in support of third booster doses. "The data we've seen to date suggest a third dose of our vaccine elicits antibody levels that significantly exceed those seen after the two-dose primary schedule," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer, in a press release Monday. "We are pleased to submit these data to the FDA as we continue working together to address the evolving challenges of this pandemic."

Currently, over 198 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 168.7 million are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. As of last Thursday, the FDA deemed certain people — those with weakened immune systems and recipients of solid organ transplants (such as kidneys, livers, and hearts) — eligible to receive a third shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

If and when a third dose becomes available, healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and emergency workers would likely be among the first recipients, according to The New York Times. Older individuals would likely be next in line, followed by the general population, the outlet reported, noting, "officials envision giving people the same vaccine they originally received."

Although wearing masks and social distancing are safe and effective ways to help combat COVID-19, the vaccine itself remains the best bet in not only protecting yourself against the virus but also others as well.