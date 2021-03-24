Demi Lovato has let the world in on the low points of her life, including her experiences with an eating disorder, substance abuse, and addiction. But remaining this open while living in the spotlight has presented some downsides — Lovato revealed that reading press about her made her question whether or not she should break her sobriety.

In an interview with Paper Magazine, Lovato recalled how a past body-shaming article affected her. "I think it was right after I got out of rehab in 2018," Lovato told the publication. "I saw an article somewhere that said I was morbidly obese. And that is the most triggering thing that you could possibly write about somebody with an eating disorder. That sucked, and I wanted to quit, I wanted to use, wanted to give up." This experience changed her outlook on reading press about herself. "And then I just realized that if I don't look at those things then they can't affect me," she continued. "So, I stopped looking and I just really try not to look at anything negative." (Related: Demi Lovato Called Out Social Media Filters for Being "Dangerous")

For context, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March of 2018 after dealing with years of substance abuse. However, in June of that year, Lovato revealed that she'd relapsed, and the following month she had a near-fatal overdose. Following her overdose, Lovato spent several months in rehab. In her new docuseries Dancing with the Devil, Lovato reveals that she now drinks alcohol and smokes weed in moderation while following protocols to help her avoid relapsing on hard drugs.

Throughout this entire journey, Lovato has been under the public's microscope, as evidenced by the body-shaming remark that she brought up in her interview with Paper Magazine. And while most people don't have to navigate this level of scrutiny, experts say that dealing with a setback on the path to recovery as a result of shaming is a common experience. (Related: Demi Lovato Revealed She Had 3 Strokes and a Heart Attack After Her Nearly-Fatal Overdose)

"Addiction is a chronic disease, and individuals in recovery are psychologically vulnerable," says Indra Cidambi, M.D., medical director and founder of Center for Network Therapy, a detox center that focuses on evidence-based addiction treatment. "They have faced ridicule, shame, and distrust from family, friends, and even treatment providers when they were in the throes of addiction because they engaged in manipulative and dishonest behaviors."

As a result, being shamed during recovery can lead someone to relapse or contemplate breaking their sobriety as Lovato did. "Being shamed is a throwback to the days when a person in recovery was in active addiction and can make them feel worthless and act as a trigger for relapse," explains Dr. Cidambi. "Recovery is a time when each successful sober day needs to be celebrated, not a time to be pulled down. That is why continued treatment with a psychiatrist or staying engaged with self-help groups such as Alcoholic Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous provides the support to deal with such triggers in a timely manner." (Related: Demi Lovato Opened Up About Her History of Sexual Assault In Her New Documentary)

Lovato was wise to start limiting what she read about herself after seeing the body-shaming article, notes Debra Jay, addiction specialist and author of It Takes a Family. "Keeping in mind that celebrities experience the world quite differently from the rest of us, Demi is very smart to remove triggers from her life by avoiding stories about herself in the media," she explains. "All people who are successfully recovering from addiction learn to avoid relapse triggers, replacing them with recovery triggers."

Shaming is harmful in general, but as Lovato's experience suggests, it can be especially detrimental when directed at people who are recovering from an addiction. It's already impressive that Lovato's been brave enough to open about the downsides of recovery and the triggers she's struggled with, but her willingness to share how she's coped with those triggers to become a stronger, more resilient person is even more commendable.