How to Distract Yourself and Stay Calm While Awaiting Election Results, According to Your Sign

It’s hard to believe that the 2016 presidential election was just four years ago. And now — after what has felt to many people like a century — with the 2020 election finally here, anxiety has reached a fever pitch for just about everyone in the U.S. If it feels like you can't concentrate on work or anything other than the news, you’re far from alone.

Luckily, finding a way to get centered isn’t nearly as impossible as it might feel, especially with a bit of astrological intel and insight from your sun sign.

It bears noting that your sun sign is just one detail of your personal astrology — the rest can be found in your natal chart — but it does play a significant role in who you are at your core, shaping your sense of self, identity, individual style, vitality, self-esteem, and confidence. (This is especially apparent during your sign's season. If you identify with your sun sign, you likely feel even more alive, self-assured, and like your personality is even more amplified than usual during your season.)

The qualities of your sun sign can lend especially relevant insight as well. Each element (fire, earth, air, water) has a fixed sign (Leo, Taurus, Aquarius, Scorpio), a cardinal sign (Aries, Capricorn, Libra, Cancer), and a mutable sign (Sagittarius, Virgo, Gemini, Pisces). The fixed crew are known as the most likely to dig their heels in, often refusing to budge on their view or plan; the cardinal group tends to initiate projects and offer a big-picture perspective, but can lack follow-through; the mutable crew is the most adaptable but also changeable.

Here, how you can harness the energy of your sign to distract yourself and stay as chill as possible while election results roll in, according to your sign.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Let’s be honest: Waiting around for anything is not your forte, given that you’re a fire sign ruled by go-getter Mars—the planet of action, sex, and energy. You like to know what’s up basically yesterday, and when you’re left in suspense, you might lean into your most aggressive, impulsive tendencies (think: getting into a war of words on Twitter or shooting off a snappy text to a friend or loved one). Your best move during this tense time is to channel any anxiety and pent-up fire into a truly intense sweat session. Think jumping on your spin bike, going for a run, or cranking up your heat and recreating a Vinyasa studio class.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Thanks to your ruling planet, relationship-oriented artistic Venus, you might be something of a people pleaser and harmony-seeker, preferring to steer clear of conflict when possible. At the same time, as a fixed earth sign, you’re often quite resolute in your beliefs. This can leave you feeling torn in two directions during this stressful time. A wise way to manage this: Boost your comfort level and the aesthetic appeal of your surroundings. Light candles or build a fire, bust out that cozy blanket or sweatshirt you wish you could live in, and spend time beautifying your space, whether that’s by putting up fresh new autumn decor or organizing your office space. Basically, anything that feels creative or pleasurable to you can help soothe your nerves.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

As the mutable air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, chances are you find it nearly impossible to break away from your group texts, Slack chats, Twitter feed, news app, etc. But while you might be the reigning queen of soaking up and disseminating info — and there’s no time like a general election for doing just that — it is possible for it to all become a bit too much. Yes, even for you. Finding a way to step away from the constant chatter and quiet your ever-buzzing mind will be key to getting centered. Whether you do a quickie meditation with your favorite app or hopping on the phone with your therapist to talk through your thoughts and fears, dedicating even just a few minutes to slowing down and acknowledging your feelings can do wonders for your peace of mind.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Chances are you’re very much in your feelings right now, being that you’re a sensitive water sign. It can be easy to find yourself wallowing, worrying, or just swimming in your fears — but don’t forget that you’re also the cardinal one of the water crew, which gives you a unique ability to dream big. If it begins to feel like election anxiety is getting the best of you, lean on your loved ones and friends for support. Jump on FaceTime and catch up. If the subject turns to the election, talk through your plans for creating real change on the issues near and dear to your heart. You’ll be feeling more fired up and ready to go than anything else.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

You were born under the fixed fire sign, which also happens to be ruled by the radiant, confident, action-oriented sun. Given your optimism and self-assurance, you’re often stepping into the spotlight to share your views, and it’s possible you’re feeling pressure around doing exactly that right now. Or perhaps your desire to find the ideal action plan for a challenging situation has you frustrated by a moment that feels out of your control. To deal, nurture your well-being as best you can by having fun. Throw on a favorite playlist (or this specially curated anti-anxiety election playlist) and enjoy an impromptu dance party or schedule a virtual happy hour with friends. There’s no shame in taking a well-deserved, playful time-out to chill out.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Elections like this one are brimming with data, which is something you pretty much live for, as your ruling planet is communicator Mercury. You’re all about getting in the weeds with information. This could have you feeling downright dizzy and overwhelmed when — or if! — you come up for air. At the same time, you’re service-oriented and want to support everyone, especially by providing helpful info, so no doubt you’ve been working to GOTV. But you’ll do best to decompress and get grounded by taking your favorite yoga instructor’s Insta Live class or going for a quick hike or walk at your favorite park. Anything that allows you to tune into your breath will boost your inner balance now.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

You’re incredibly social, given that you’re both an air sign and your ruling planet is social Venus, which oversees love, beauty, and money. Feeling connected to friends, loved ones, and, if you’re attached, your partner, right now is integral to your emotional well-being. But you might be especially aggravated by arguments, tension, or conflict — all of which you make a rule to steer clear of but are in abundance right now. Leaning into your Venusian vibes might be one way to cope. If even for a little while, getting lost in your favorite romantic film, a playlist of love songs, or art form (yes, experimenting with your beauty look totally counts) can have you feeling more serene. (See: The Benefits of Being Creative for Your Brain)

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Born under an intense, emotionally intuitive, fixed water sign, co-ruled by action-oriented Mars and transformative Pluto, it’s hard for you to not do what you’ve always done in times like these, which is ruminate and obsess about what could be coming down the pike. This can lead to doomscrolling and social media battles, which will only serve to add to your existing headache. Find a way to shut all that down, walk away, and focus on what you can control, like preparing (or ordering) a meal you’ve always loved or connecting with someone you love via a heartfelt FaceTime call. Expressing all your deeply-felt emotions through journaling, poetry, or music could do the trick, too.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

As the mutable fire sign ruled by expansive, philosophical Jupiter, you’re known for your unfiltered way of expressing your views and your thirst for knowledge and adventure. In other words, this intense time, which is made for Americans to stand up for what they believe in, matches your energy. Still, you could be feeling anxious about voters who aren’t on the same page as you, and your mood could swing wildly between optimistic and fearful. In turn, try taking a time-out from your usual campaign to enlighten and entertain others, and focus on a mind-body practice that you’re constantly learning more about. Think: reading Tarot cards or Tai Chi. Soaking up new information — 100 percent unrelated to the election — can do wonders for your inner chill.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

As an industrious earth sign ruled by taskmaster Saturn, you’re incredibly diligent and results-driven. So, feeling scattered — as though you can’t entirely focus on work or on the election results — might be downright maddening, as it’s the antithesis of your focused, controlled M.O. That said, this might be a smart time to get in the weeds of your self-improvement game plan. Get through that tough lifting workout you’ve been meaning to try, hit any outstanding deadlines, get ahead on other projects, make and complete spreadsheets and decks galore. Feeling like you’ve checked off these simple but important boxes could get you in a more positive headspace and feel like a relief.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

As the ruler of the eleventh house of networking, you’re wired to prioritize teamwork, especially the efforts focused on making innovative strides for humanity. As an air sign, you’re idealistic and forward-thinking, but as a fixed sign, you often dig your heels in on what you believe. You might struggle with the idea that not only do you have to wait for election results but also that the major, sweeping changes you have your eyes set on are going to require a lot more work to accomplish. Yep, it’s exhausting. But you’ll power through now and later by connecting with like-minded people in a community that’s close to your heart. Share your fears, grievances, hopes, dreams, and come up with a potential action plan.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)