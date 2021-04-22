These days, it's alarmingly easy to stumble upon what looks like scary information about the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to a one-two punch of both the virus and the vaccine being so new and a growing number of misleading claims in headlines and articles that seem to spread like wildfire on social media.

One such rumor making the rounds lately is the idea that there's the COVID vaccine may cause herpes. If you're scratching your head in confusion, you're not alone. It stems from a recent study published in Rheumatology, which looked at the effect of mRNA-based vaccines (such as the coronavirus vaccine) on patients with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases (AIIRD), which essentially are a group of diseases that cause your immune system to attack your joints, muscles, bones, and organs, such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupuserythematosus, Sjögren syndrome, polymyositis, and more.

The study reported that out of 491 patients with AIIRD, six adult women developed herpes zoster (HZ) infections (aka shingles) within three to 14 days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine — five developed an infection after their first dose and one after receiving the second dose. The researchers noted that these six women accounted for only 1.2 percent of the 491 patients with AIIRD involved in the study. Meanwhile, zero patients in the control group (read: people who do not have AIIRD) experienced an HZ infection after vaccination. (Related: An Immunologist Answers Common Questions About the Coronavirus Vaccines)

The information was then published on April 20 in the New York Post, where it began making the rounds online. And though the study's lead author, Victoria Furer, M.D., did tell the Jerusalem Post that there is no causal link between the two (herpes and the vaccine), she mentioned that the vaccine could be a "trigger" to patients with similar pre-existing conditions. And this was enough to create a little internet frenzy particularly among those who are already skeptical of getting the vaccine in the first place.

What Is Herpes Zoster, Anyway?

Herpes zoster is another name for shingles. It's a viral infection that usually appears as a painful red skin rash and can cause nerve damage and longer-term burning and pain if left untreated. It occurs as a result of the varicella-zoster virus, the virus that causes chickenpox, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is not the same herpes virus as herpes simplex (HSV-1 or HSV-2), the ones that can cause cold sores or genital herpes.

The HZ/shingles rash can develop anytime after you've been previously exposed to the virus. So, for people born prior to the advent of the chickenpox vaccine in 1995, you may have had it as a child, and the virus is now lying dormant in your system — meaning, it can "reactivate" at any time, and result in HZ/shingles symptoms. (Related: The Coronavirus Might Cause a Rash In Some People — Here's What You Should Know)

FYI, both herpes viruses are contagious. HZ/shingles is only contagious to people who aren't already immune (meaning, you've never had chickenpox), according to the Mayo Clinic. Transmission usually occurs if the person makes direct contact with the open sores of the shingles rash. If the person becomes infected, they'll develop chickenpox, not shingles. (When you're first infected with the varicella-zoster virus, it presents as chickenpox. On subsequent reactivations, it's considered herpes zoster or shingles, even though it's coming from the same virus.) The other type of herpes, herpes simplex, can be spread through direct contact with the virus, such as through saliva or genital secretions from kissing, vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has the virus.

Is This Actually a Risk of the COVID-19 Vaccine?

How does this link to the COVID vaccine, you might be asking? The long and short of it is: it doesn't seem to, really, unless you're already immunocompromised.

Both types of herpes viruses (zoster and simplex) seem to be triggered (aka reactivated) during times of stress. Like all vaccines, the COVID vaccine causes an immune response — which is essentially a stress response — since your body is coping with and building a defense against these invaders. For people who already have lowered immunity due to AIIRD or other autoimmune conditions, the vaccination could be enough to prompt a reaction or an outbreak in people who already have the herpes virus. If you have AIIRD or are immunocompromised, there's no way for the vaccine to cause herpes; it only has the potential to reactivate it if you already have the virus in your body. (Related: Here's Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus and Immune Deficiencies)

And that's not because the COVID-19 vaccine is doing anything notably crazy to your body. Other common physical and mental stressors — from having a common cold to going through a rough patch at work or a break-up — are thought to be enough to trigger this sort of reactivation in both herpes zoster and simplex, according to research.

All that said, the main takeaway is that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot cause herpes — and Dr. Furer still advises people to get vaccinated, even if they do have herpes or other autoimmune conditions. Further research on these isolated reactions is necessary, she noted in the interview, and patients who are concerned should talk to their doctor about potentially receiving the chickenpox vaccine or shingles vaccine prior to getting their COVID-19 shot. (Related: The Most Common Signs and Symptoms of STDs)

"We should not scare people," Dr. Furer told the Jerusalem Post. "The overall message is to get vaccinated. It is just important to be aware."