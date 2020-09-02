Curious about how plasma donation works and who it can help? All the deets, right here.

Since late March, the coronavirus pandemic has continued to teach the nation — and the world — a whole host of new terminology: social distancing, personal protective equipment (PPE), contact tracing, just to name a few. It seems as if with each passing day of the (seemingly perpetual) pandemic there's a new development that delivers a veritable posse of phrases to add to the ever-growing COVID-19 dictionary. One of the most recent additions to your increasingly rich vocab? Convalescent plasma therapy.

Not familiar? I’ll explain…

On August 23, 2020 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use of convalescent plasma — the antibody-rich part of blood taken from recovered COVID-19 patients — for the treatment of severe coronavirus cases. Then, little more than a week later, on September 1, the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), joined the conversation, saying that there’s “insufficient data to recommend either for or against the use of convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-19.”

Prior to this drama, convalescent plasma was given to sick COVID-19 patients via the Mayo Clinic-led Expanded Access Program (EAP), which required physician enrollment in order to request plasma for patients, according to the FDA. Now, going forward, the EAP has ended and is being replaced by the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which essentially allows doctors and hospitals to request the plasma without meeting certain enrollment criteria. But, as emphasized by the NIH’s recent statement, more research is needed before anyone can officially (and safely) recommend convalescent plasma therapy as a trusted treatment of COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma therapy is more accessible than ever as a potential treatment for COVID-19 in the U.S., but what is it exactly? And how can you donate convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients? Ahead, everything you need to know.

So, What Is Convalescent Plasma Therapy, Exactly?

First, what is convalescent plasma? Convalescent (the adjective and noun) refers to anyone recovering from a disease, and plasma is the yellow, liquid part of blood that contains antibodies for a disease, according to the FDA. And, in case you missed 7th-grade biology class, antibodies are the proteins that are formed to fight off specific infections after having that infection.

So, convalescent plasma is quite simply the plasma from someone who’s recovered from a disease — in this case, COVID-19, says Brenda Grossman, M.D., medical director of Transfusion Medicine at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and a professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “Convalescent plasmas have been used in the past, with varying degrees of effectiveness, for several infectious diseases, including the Spanish Flu, SARS, MERS, and Ebola," says Dr. Grossman.

Now, here’s where the “therapy” comes in: Once the plasma is obtained from a recovered individual, it’s transfused into a current (and often severely) sick patient so that the antibodies can hopefully “neutralize the virus and potentially enhance clearance of the virus from the body,” says Emily Stoneman, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. In other words, it's used “to boost the patient’s immunity and hopefully lessen the impact of the illness.”

But, as with so much in life (ugh, dating), timing is everything. “It typically takes about two weeks for individuals infected with COVID-19 to produce these antibodies on their own," explains Dr. Stoneman. "If convalescent plasma is given early in the course of illness, it may shorten the duration of illness and prevent patients from becoming severely ill,” So, while more research still is needed to determine the efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy, the current rationale is that the earlier a patient receives the treatment, the more likely they are to see positive results. (Related: How to Deal with Health Anxiety During COVID-19, and Beyond)

Who Can Donate Convalescent Plasma for COVID-19?

Qualification number one: you had coronavirus and you have the test to prove it.

“People can donate plasma if they had a COVID-19 infection with laboratory documentation (either nasopharyngeal [nasal] swab or positive antibody test), have fully recovered, and are asymptomatic for at least two weeks,” according to Hyunah Yoon, M.D., infectious disease specialist at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. (Also read: What Does a Positive Anti-Body Test Really Mean?)

Don’t have a confirmed diagnosis but confident that you experienced coronavirus symptoms? Good news: You can schedule an antibody test at your local American Red Cross and, if the results are positive for antibodies, proceed accordingly — that is, of course, as long as you meet the other donor requirements, such as being symptom-free for at least 14 days prior to donation. While two weeks without symptoms is recommended by the FDA, some hospitals and organizations might require donors to be symptom-free for 28-days, says Dr. Grossman

Beyond that, the American Red Cross also requires that convalescent plasma donors are at least 17 years old, weigh 110 lbs, and meet the organization’s blood donation requirements. (Check out this guide to giving blood to see if you’re good to go based on those requirements.)

What Does Convalescent Plasma Donation Entail?

Once you’ve scheduled a visit with your local donation center, it’s time to prep. All that really entails, however, is drinking ample fluids (at least 16oz.) and eating protein- and iron-rich foods (red meat, fish, beans, spinach) the hours leading up to your appointment to prevent dehydration, lightheadedness, and dizziness, according to the American Red Cross.

Sound familiar? That’s because plasma and blood donation are pretty similar — except for the act of donating. If you've ever given blood, you know that the liquid flows out of your arm and into a bag and the rest is history. Donating plasma is a bit more, err, complicated. During a plasma-only donation, blood is drawn from one arm and sent through a high-tech machine that collects plasma and then returns the red blood cells and platelets — along with some hydrating saline (aka saltwater) — back into your body. This is essential as plasma is 92 percent water, according to the American Red Cross, and the donation process increases your risk for dehydration (more on this below). The entire donation process should take only about an hour and 15 minutes (only about 15 minutes longer than a blood-only donation), according to the American Red Cross.

Also just like blood donation, the side effects of giving plasma are minimal — after all, you have to be in good overall health to qualify in the first place. That being said, as mentioned above, dehydration is very much a possibility. And for that reason, it's important that you amp up your fluid intake over the following day(s) and steer clear of heavy lifting and exercise for at least the rest of the day. And don't worry about your body being down some essential fluids, as it can (and does) replace blood volume or plasma within 48 hours.

As for your COVID-19 risk? That shouldn't be a worry here. Most blood donation centers are done by appointment only to try to uphold the best social distancing practices and have implemented additional precautions as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).