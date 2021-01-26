 I Swear This $5 Melatonin Bubble Bath Helps Me Relax and Fall Asleep Faster

After approximately 10 months, I can finally say I've officially cracked my ideal pandemic self-care routine. After a long day of working from my couch, followed by hours of doomscrolling from my couch, my preferred method of relaxing and unwinding is shuffling a playlist, shutting off my phone, and slipping into a hot bath with a good book.
But bath culture, as I've learned, is as much about the products you soak in as it is the soak itself. While hot water is relaxing enough, a soothing epsom salt and essential oil blend will exponentially improve the experience. (While there's no high-quality research, some essential oils are thought to calm skin, reduce stress, and kill bacteria, while epsom salt has long been touted for its muscle-relaxing and sleep-inducing abilities, because of the magnesium content.)
After trying a few different bubble baths on the market, one has pulled ahead as my clear favorite: Dr. Teal's Foaming Bath Sleep Bath with Melatonin (Buy It, $5, walmart.com).
Although the original Dr. Teal's Foaming Bath Soothe & Sleep variety is a solid option with its lavender scent and high-bubbling formula, I've found the melatonin-infused alternative to be even better. The moment I pour the liquid into running water, it instantly fills the room with the strong — but not overpowering — aroma of chamomile, lavender, and patchouli. One big breath is enough to instantly relax me and set me into a sleepy state of mind. The formula creates more bubbles than others I've tried, and they last pretty long, too. And though I tend to be quite generous with my pours, I've hardly made a dent in the impressive 34-ounce bottle.
While I can't say from a scientific standpoint whether the added melatonin specifically has improved my sleep or helped me fall asleep — the sleep-inducing hormone is usually taken in pill or gummy form rather than inhaled, anyway — I can attest to feeling more relaxed and ready to drift off after my evening bath. Combined with a few handfuls of Dr. Teal's corresponding Epsom Salt Sleep Soak, and my tub instantly becomes a calming slice of heaven. (Related: 12 Self-Care Gifts That Feel Like a Warm Hug)
I'm not the only one who's reaping the benefits of Dr. Teal's Foaming Sleep Bath with Melatonin, either. Hundreds of Walmart reviewers have given the product five stars, with 99 percent recommending it to others. Shoppers love the amount of bubbles it creates, and how it relaxes them at bedtime. Some even say it's helped put their kids to sleep at night — or has them sleeping like babies themselves.
For just $5 at Walmart, this bubble bath has exceeded my — and hundreds of Walmart shoppers' — expectations.