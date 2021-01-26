 I Swear This $5 Melatonin Bubble Bath Helps Me Relax and Fall Asleep Faster

Although the original Dr. Teal's Foaming Bath Soothe & Sleep variety is a solid option with its lavender scent and high-bubbling formula, I've found the melatonin-infused alternative to be even better. The moment I pour the liquid into running water, it instantly fills the room with the strong — but not overpowering — aroma of chamomile, lavender, and patchouli. One big breath is enough to instantly relax me and set me into a sleepy state of mind. The formula creates more bubbles than others I've tried, and they last pretty long, too. And though I tend to be quite generous with my pours, I've hardly made a dent in the impressive 34-ounce bottle.