When DreamCloud first offered to send me its Premier mattress (Buy It, from $899, dreamcloudsleep.com), I was hesitant. The full-size model costs more than my monthly rent, and I figured there was no way I could recommend it to others in good conscience. But after a month of sleeping on it, I can comfortably (and confidently) say it might be the only piece of expensive furniture that's actually worth the price. We spend about a third of our lives sleeping, so if there's one item to splurge on, it's a mattress that leaves your body feeling better than when you first went to bed. It does its job so well, I'd go back and buy it again, if I had to.