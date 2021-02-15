Once you have reusable containers, you can stick to buying Blueland's tiny tablet refills (Buy It, from $6, blueland.com) to clean your whole house. Reminiscent in shape and size of a dishwasher tablet, this eco-friendly cleaning product transforms into a 20-ounce soapy solution once you add water. Not ready to start scrubbing surfaces just yet? No problem; you don't have to use the product the minute it dissolves. Simply store it as you would any other household cleaner (read: under the sink, in the laundry room, on an overly-crowded shelf that you're meaning to organize). Each tablet of bathroom, glass, and multi-surface cleaner costs about $1.50 each if you purchase a pack of nine. All three cleaners have earned the EPA's Safer Choice certification, meaning they only include ingredients that have been rigorously evaluated and deemed, well, safe by the EPA.