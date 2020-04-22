I have now been working alongside a few of their dedicated kitchen staff members. Due to COVID-19, a significant number of seniors have requested to join a meal delivery program. Many of these seniors are homebound and can't get to a grocery store, so they're dependent on Encore. In the kitchen, we wear masks at all times and keep at least six feet of distance between us. The kitchen is small, like most New York City kitchens. This means that in order to maintain distance, there can only be a few staff in the kitchen. With not as many people in the kitchen, many tasks take longer than usual to complete, and the cooks have to hustle more than ever to get it all done.