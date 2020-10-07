Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's all too clear why someone might want to wear a face shield instead of a face mask. Breathing is easier, shields don't cause the maskne or ear discomfort, and with a clear face shield, people can read your every facial expression and, for those who need to, your lips as well. Of course, we're in the middle of a pandemic, so if you're thinking about wearing a face shield, you're probably more concerned with how they compare in terms of efficacy. (Related: Celebs Love This Totally Clear Face Mask — But Does It Actually Work?)

Face Shields Vs. Face Mask

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but for the most part health experts (including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)) currently recommend that the public use cloth face masks as their face covering, since there's not much evidence that face shields are as effective at blocking the spread of droplets. According to the latest update from the CDC, COVID-19 seems to mostly spread through the exchange of respiratory droplets during close contact, but sometimes through airborne transmission (when smaller droplets and particles linger in the air long enough to infect someone, even though they didn't come in direct contact with the infectious person). The CDC recommends that everyone wear face masks in public to prevent both types of spread.

While cloth face masks aren't perfect at blocking the spread of respiratory droplets, face shields seem to be even less effective. In one recent study published in Physics of Fluids, researchers used mannequins equipped with jets that would spew a vaporized combo of distilled water and glycerin to emulate a cough or sneeze. They used laser sheets to illuminate the expelled droplets and view how they flowed through the air. In each of the experiments, the mannequin wore either an N95 mask, a regular surgical face mask, a valved face mask (a mask equipped with a vent that allows for easier exhaling), or a plastic face shield.

When the mannequin was wearing a plastic face shield, the shield would initially drive the particles downward. They'd hover below the bottom of the shield then spread in front of the mannequin, leading the study authors to surmise that "the face shield blocks the initial forward motion of the jet; however, the aerosolized droplets that are expelled can disperse over a wide area over time, albeit with decreasing droplet concentration." As far as the surgical face masks, one undisclosed brand's mask seemed "very effective" while still allowing some leakage through the top of the mask, while another unnamed brand's mask showed "significantly higher leakage of droplets" through the mask.

"Shields will block the larger droplets from spreading out, same as non-valved face masks," lead study authors Manhar Dhanak, Ph.D. and Siddhartha Verma, Ph.D. wrote in a joint statement to Shape. "But shields are mostly ineffective for containing the spread of aerosolized droplets — those that are very small in size, or roughly 10 microns and smaller. Non-valved masks filter out these droplets to varying extents depending on the quality of the mask material and the fit, but shields cannot perform this function. The aerosolized droplets easily move around the shield's visor, since they follow the airflow quite faithfully, and they can get dispersed widely after that." (BTW, A micrometer, aka micron, is one-millionth of a meter — not something you could see with the naked eye, but there nonetheless.)

Still, the authors note that there might be some benefit to wearing a face shield in conjunction with a face mask, and that's an important distinction. "Shield and mask combinations are used in the medical community primarily to protect from incoming sprays and splashes when working in close proximity to patients," according to Dhanak and Verma. "If used in a public setting, a shield could help protect the eyes to some extent. But inhalation of virus-carrying aerosolized droplets is the primary concern. If people choose to use a shield and mask combination, there is no harm in doing so, but a good mask at a minimum is the most effective protection that is easily and widely available now." COVID-19 seems to be more easily transmitted through the mouth and nose, although catching it through your eye is plausible.

Another new study conducted in Japan added a similar finding to the face shield vs face mask comparison. This study used Fugaku, the world's fastest supercomputer, to simulate airborne droplet spread. Face shields, it seems, fail to capture almost all particles that are smaller than five micrometers. So even if you can't see the microscopic particles escaping around the edges of a face shield, they could still potentially infect someone. (Related: How to Find the Best Face Mask for Workouts)

Should You Wear a Face Shield?

At this point the CDC doesn't recommend face shields as a substitute for face masks, maintaining that we don't have enough evidence about their efficacy. While some states (e.g. New York and Minnesota) reinforce the CDC's stance within their own guidance, others count face shields as an acceptable substitute. For example, Oregon guidelines state that face shields are an acceptable face-covering provided they extend below the side of the chin and wrap around the sides of the face. Maryland counts face shields as an acceptable face covering but "strongly recommends" wearing them with a face mask.

A face mask is the way to go — unless you plan on wearing both, in which case the shield might remind you not to touch your face, says Jeffrey Stalnaker, M.D., chief physician executive at Health First. Dr. Stalnaker also notes that there are some specific cases when a shield might be absolutely necessary. "The only reason someone should use a face shield instead of a face mask is if they've discussed alternatives with their doctor," he says. "For example, a face shield could be an option for someone who is deaf, hard of hearing, or has intellectual disabilities." If that's you, Dr. Stalnaker suggests looking for one that's hooded, wraps around your head, and extends to below your chin. (Related: This Face Mask Insert Makes Breathing More Comfortable — and Protects Your Makeup)

The Best Face Shields for Sale

If you're planning on wearing a shield along with a mask to protect your eyes or are following advice from your doctor, here are some of the best face shields.

Noli Iridescent Face Shield Black

Image zoom Noli

As a bonus, this flashy face shield visor will afford you UPF 35 protection — and a degree of anonymity.

RevMark Premium Face Shield with Plastic Headpiece with Comfort Foam

Image zoom Amazon

If you don't want an option that wraps all the way around your head, go with this clear face shield that has foam cushioning for comfort.

OMK 2 Pcs Reusable Face Shields

Image zoom Amazon

One of the bestselling face shields on Amazon, this one is practically as inexpensive as a disposable face shield but is reusable. It features anti-fog treated plastic and a spongey lining.

CYB Detachable Black Full Face Hat Adjustable Baseball Cap for Men and Women

Image zoom Amazon

For an option that extends all the way around your head but won't make you look like an astronaut, go with this bucket hat with a face shield.

NoCry Safety Face Shield for Men and Women

Image zoom Amazon

No need to hope for the best in terms of sizing. This face shield on Amazon has an adjustable padded headband, so you can find a fit that'll stay put without squeezing your head.

Zazzle Rose to Pink Tinted Gradient Face Shield

Image zoom Zazzle

Trade your rose-colored glasses for a rose-tinted shield. This protective face shield wraps around your head with a thin elastic strap.

Linen Hat with Reusable Face Shield

Image zoom Etsy/gizda

This thoughtful design combines a face shield and a hat with tie-back closure. Thanks to a zipper between the two, you can remove the shield any time you want to wash it or wear the hat on its own.