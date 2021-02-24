February's Full Moon In Virgo — aka the "Snow Moon" — Could Lead to Radical Change

With February coming to a close, spring — at least, technically — is just several weeks out of reach. Even if we're still contending with piercing cold temperatures and less than vibrantly sunny skies, there are clues that winter will be coming to a close, such as slightly longer, lighter days. And this week, you'll get a bit of extra help from la luna when it comes to turning the page to the next chapter.

On Saturday, February 27 at 3:17 a.m. ET/12:17 a.m. PT exactly, a full moon will occur in the mutable earth sign Virgo. Here's what it means and how you can make the most of this change-supporting astrological event.

What Full Moons Mean

First, some basics on the astrological significance of a full moon: Because the moon acts as your emotional compass, ruling over your intuition and sense of security, it tends to amplify all of those themes when it's at its most full and luminous.

Whether you're encountering ragey drivers, noisy neighbors, or simply finding yourself in the midst of a total WTF moment, full moon energy can spur lots of wacky, nutty, and crazy-making behavior. But the real dilemma here is that full moons turn up the volume on your emotions — especially the kind that have been neglected and require addressing, stat. For that reason, full moon drama often stems from people projecting — or, more healthfully, opening up about — their pent-up pain, stress, or trauma.

Full moons are also culmination points of regular astrological cycles. Just like your fave Netflix binge, you have various "plots" going on in your life at any given moment, and whichever story began around the corresponding new moon (the opposite of a full moon, when the celestial body isn't illuminated by the sun from our vantage point and appears completely dark) in the same sign might reach its natural conclusion. For instance, this February 27 full moon in Virgo is linked to the September 17 new moon.

Full moons tend to be intense — especially so if they're hitting your natal chart in a significant way — but they often serve as valuable checkpoints for looking at deeply-felt emotions and putting the finishing touches on one story before you begin another.

Themes of the February 2021 Full Moon In Virgo

Earth sign Virgo, symbolized by the Virgin or the Maiden, is ruled by the messenger planet Mercury and rules the sixth house of daily routine and wellness. Cerebral, analytical, service-oriented, thoughtful, detail-focused, research-driven, perfectionistic, hardworking super-communicators, Virgos might be happiest when they're gathering information and sharing it in a way that benefits others. Although they have a reputation for being neat freaks who nerd out over spreadsheets and organizational systems, the truth is that they just feel the most centered when they have go-to routines, whether that's a regular yoga practice to quiet their overactive minds or a color-coded file drawer to help them stay on top of their business. As heartfelt as they are helpful, their love languages tend to be acts of service or words of affirmation. And this full moon, occurring under the influence of the mutable earth sign, will motivate us to take a microscope to our emotions in a meticulous Virgoan way. (Related: The Complete Guide to Zodiac Signs and Their Meanings)

The February 27 full moon has also been referred to as the Snow Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, because — in a quite rational, Virgoan way — this time of year is known to blanket the land in plenty of that icy powder.

As mentioned before, this full moon offers a chance to think back on whatever was happening around September 17. Over the last six months, you've been putting your nose to the grindstone to get ahead on a specific project, professional commitment, relationship, or personal goal. It's possible that any of these endeavors have involved your health and wellness, your daily grind, the everyday details of life, and your habits — all the terrain of Virgo and the sixth house. Now, six months later, it's time to reflect on just how far you've come. Note: Given that one of Virgo's signature pitfalls is to be super-self-critical, it'll pay to be especially gentle and kind to yourself as you reflect on your progress.

And because this full moon forms a harmonious trine to rebellious Uranus — the planet of revolution and radical change, which is currently moving through fellow earth sign Taurus — you'll feel like you have a clear runway to create positive, pragmatic changes that will ideally benefit your daily efforts to care for yourself mentally, emotionally, and physically. And this helpful connection between the full moon and the game-changer planet can also make changes occurring outside of your control not only easier pills to swallow but more beneficial as well. (Related: What Your Moon Sign Means About Your Personality)

It bears noting that Uranus has a tendency to create sudden change, which can be jarring. But in this case, it should actually feel quite liberating. You may have a realization about an aspect of your daily life that's no longer serving you — and perhaps hasn't been for quite some time. In turn, you can use this moon to break free and quickly feel like an energetic weight has been lifted.

Who the Virgo Full Moon Will Affect the Most

If you were born under the sign of the Virgin or Maiden — approximately August 23 to September 22 — or with your personal planets (Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, or Mars) in Virgo (something you can learn from your natal chart), you'll feel this full moon more than most. If you want to get even more specific, check to see if you have a personal planet that falls within five degrees of the full moon (8 degrees Virgo). If so, you'll most likely be swimming in the deep end of your emotions, and then applying what you've intuited to shake things up, thanks to the influence of Uranus.

Similarly, if you were born in a fellow mutable sign — Gemini (mutable air), Sagittarius (mutable fire), Pisces (mutable water) — you might feel like it's time for a reality check related to your personal and professional relationships, as the full moon will affect your fourth house of home life (Gemini), tenth house of career (Sagittarius), or seventh house of partnership (Pisces).

The Pragmatic Takeaway

Full moons are generally fertile ground for emotional outbursts and loads of drama, but when the transit occurs in a down-to-earth, thoughtful, mentally-charged sign like Virgo, it could feel downright healing and productive. Sure, the Virgo full moon's trine to electrifying Uranus will push us toward practical change. And as a mutable sign, Virgos have the innate ability to adapt, and, as master caretakers, they can also struggle to prioritize their own needs.

That said, this is an opportunity to look back on not only the lessons of the past six months but also your wins and growth. Then, do what Virgos do best, channeling that information into creative, health-bolstering changes — all while knowing that, yes, you deserve all the joy and success that will come with them.