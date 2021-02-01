A full month into an already wild new year, many of us are continuing to keep the focus on hope for the future. Yet, there's no harm in admitting that all the lessons and hardships from last year didn't exactly disappear by turning the calendar page. In fact, thanks to the astrological themes of February 2021, we'll be reminded that quite often, moving forward requires going back to the drawing board, starting from scratch, tying up loose ends, or generally slowing down — almost to a standstill — in order to reflect, revise, and renew our commitment to push through.

Up until February 18, the sun will make its way through forward-thinking, humanitarian Aquarius, nudging you to zero in on progress, group efforts, and science versus fiction. Then, until March 20, it'll occupy dreamy, imaginative, empathic Pisces, amplifying romanticism, appreciation of art, and the ability to swim in the deep end of your emotions.

Aquarius and Pisces seasons — the first primed for emphasizing connection, innovation, and fighting for the greater good, the second set up to support wild daydreams, rose-colored glasses, and feeling others' pain — get together to make February a month for striking a balance between understanding what you know cognitively and what you feel in your soul. This is a moment to commit yourself to community efforts but also take care of your own mental and emotional well-being. You could be driven to look to the past for inspiration on how to move into the future in the most heartfelt way. (See: How to Meditate for an Open Heart)

The sun is, of course, far from the whole planetary story of February 2021. Right out of the gate, on Monday, February 1, Venus — the planet of love, money, and beauty — moves into Aquarius, infusing your relationships with more rebellion, eccentricity, and the impulse to strike out against conventions like marriage and monogamy. You'll also feel more compelled to work with others and place a higher value on individualistic expression.

Image zoom

Because Aquarius season is in full swing — and the sun, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be moving through the fixed air sign for the greater part of the month, while go-getter Mars and game-changer Uranus are both in fixed earth sign Taurus — the month is also riddled with tense squares. A few days to use caution:

February 1: The confident sun in Aquarius will square Mars in Taurus, setting up ego conflicts and power struggles.

The confident sun in Aquarius will square Mars in Taurus, setting up ego conflicts and power struggles. February 10: Messenger Mercury, retrograde in Aquarius, squares off against Mars, setting up argumentative, conflict-heavy communication.

Messenger Mercury, retrograde in Aquarius, squares off against Mars, setting up argumentative, conflict-heavy communication. February 17: Taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, pitting restriction against rebellion.

But February is far from entirely laden with friction and Mercury retrograde-fueled slowdowns. On February 11, the new moon in Aquarius marks a sweet opportunity to kick off projects, especially that feel futuristic or social in nature. And once communicator Mercury ends its three-week retrograde on February 20, there will be a sense of forward movement once more.

Toward the end of the month, on February 25, Venus will enter romantic Pisces, breathing dreamy new life into relationships, and two days later, on February 27, a pragmatic full moon in Virgo will help you zero in on the details of what you've accomplished and what you still want to achieve.

Want to know more about how January's astrological highlights will affect your health and wellness, relationships, and career? Read on for your sign's January 2021 horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Image zoom Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Health: Around February 27, when the full moon is in your sixth house of wellness, you'll feel motivated to renew your commitment to your fitness routine. But thanks to the practical perspective this full moon will bring, you could be motivated to get more organized (think: bullet journaling to track your progress or upgrading to a new fitness tracker) instead of setting your sights on a more aggressive end goal.

Relationships: While romantic Venus moves through your eleventh house of networking from February 1 to 25, you'll be focused more on your friendships — and/or the friendship that underlies your most intimate relationship. And because messenger Mercury's retrograde lasts there until February 20, you might be spending more time reconnecting with BFFs you've been missing or revisiting a group effort — like local volunteer work — alongside your S.O.

Career: You'll feel extremely fired up to take the initiative on the job on February 24 when go-getter Mars, your ruling planet, in your second house of income forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your tenth house of career. You have the passion and work ethic to pitch that super ambitious proposal or make a play for a leadership role now.

Image zoom Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Health: While social Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your eleventh house of networking from February 25 to March 21, you'll be even more drawn to group activities than usual. Finding new ways to connect with your friends and colleagues (such as coordinating streaming workout parties or starting a Peloton challenge together) can fire up your fitness aspirations while supporting these platonic bonds.

Relationships: You'll be feeling like hitting pause on work in order to really give into your most heartfelt desires around February 27, when the full moon lights up your fifth house of romance and self-expression. Allowing yourself a well-deserved timeout from putting your nose to the grindstone could grant you the op be playful, creative, and feel like you're taking care of your inner self. And if you've been itching to open up to your S.O. or someone special, it could feel like a no-brainer to do it now.

Career: Around February 11, when the new moon falls in your tenth house of career, you could be asked to step up on the job and take on more responsibility. This can be a super-productive time for reflecting on how you might want to pour your energy into big-picture professional goals and be perceived publicly.

Image zoom Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Health: Around February 11, when the new moon is in your ninth house of higher learning and adventure, you could be feeling restless and craving new, eye-opening experiences. Finding ways to meet this need within your fitness routine could be especially fulfilling. Consider diving into research on energy healing or experimenting with a mind-body workout like The Class, and you could be on your way to nourishing yourself intellectually, spiritually, and physically.

Relationships: You'll feel the need to zero in on your personal life in a major way around February 27, when the full moon lands in your fourth house of home life. Nurturing your nest and feeling more secure will be key to peace of mind and centeredness, so share anything that's throwing you off emotionally with your S.O. or take it into consideration while dating. Zeroing in on even simple details now can make a world of difference when it comes to bolstering comfort within your closest bonds.

Career: Thanks to the confident sun moving through your tenth house of career from February 18 to March 20, you'll be focused on bolstering your public image and earning recognition for your hard work. Although you tend to be firing on all cylinders mentally 24/7, this could also be a sweet time to allow your imagination and intuition to run the show for a bit. You could be surprised how your artistic side catches the attention of higher-ups.

Image zoom Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Health: Around February 27, when the full moon falls in your third house of communication, you could benefit from tackling all your to-dos in order to cope with information overload and bring more balance into your day-to-day. It could also be a smart time to pinpoint more grounding practices and support systems — whether that's a supportive new doctor or therapist or different workouts to tackle anxiety. In turn, you'll feel more motivated and on-track.

Relationships: It might feel like you need to connect on a deeper level, perhaps by opening up about old emotional wounds to a potential partner or channeling your most heartfelt feelings into a lovemaking sesh with your S.O. around February 11 when the new moon is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy. Asserting your needs in a more forthcoming, matter-of-fact way can feel empowering — not to mention set the stage for serious sparks to fly.

Career: While the confident sun moves through your ninth house of higher education and adventure from February 18 to March 20, you'll be reflecting on ways you can find even more intellectual and even spiritual satisfaction from your professional path. The same old routine can feel especially dull, as you'll be itching to get out of your comfort zone and have horizon-broadening experiences. Planning future business-related travel or ways to connect with a wider network of colleagues and peers could make the light at the end of the tunnel feel even warmer and brighter.

Image zoom Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Health: When it comes to tackling any ongoing wellness concerns, you might want to identify and lean on your greatest cheerleaders around February 11 when the new moon falls in your seventh house of partnership. You could find that by prioritizing these bonds, you feel even more centered in creating a game plan. At the same time, you might find this is a wonderful time to release connections that aren't doing your mental and physical well-being any favors.

Relationships: You could be feeling like your relationship with your S.O. or a new match has the potential to go well beyond the ordinary and surface level and become downright transformative while romantic Venus is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from February 25 to March 21. Speaking up about your most heartfelt emotional and physical fantasies and bearing your soul however you feel most comfortable could deliver a whole new level of spiritual, emotional, and physical satisfaction.

Career: On February 24, when go-getter Mars in your tenth house of career forms a harmonizing trine to powerful Pluto in your sixth house of daily routine, it could be time to call it quits on a project that's no longer in sync with your big-picture goals — or to stand up and say you want a raise or more responsibility. Either way, you'll have a burst of focused, passionate energy that will empower you to speak your truth and pursue major professional dreams. Go for it.

Image zoom Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Health: Around February 11, when the new moon falls in your sixth house of wellness and daily routine, you'll have a special opportunity to get extra clear on how you want to elevate your fitness plan. You might want to put your research-savvy to work, gathering all the info on possible new workout plans and healthy meal prep strategies. Then, allow yourself the time to meditate on what feels right and let your intuition lead the way.

Relationships: While the confident sun moves through your seventh house of partnership from February 18 to March 20, you'll be craving more quality time with your S.O. or a dear friend. If you're single, you might want to invest more time or energy in dating. Either way, you'll feel more self-assured and comfortable in your own skin while connecting one-on-one, and this could serve to pump up your joy within your bonds both old and new.

Career: Around February 27, when the full moon is in your sign, you could be feeling especially sensitive emotionally and frustrated if it feels like you haven't been getting the recognition you deserve for all your hard work. Channel those emotions into doing something kind and productive for yourself — such as brushing up your website or journaling all the professional dreams you want to manifest — and you could feel rejuvenated and prepared to take on whatever challenges pop up down the road.

Image zoom Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Health: While the confident sun moves through your sixth house of wellness from February 18 to March 20, you'll be powered up to be extra attentive to all the little details of your fitness approach. Whether you're experimenting with new smoothie recipes or deep breathing exercises, stepping up your routine in small, everyday ways can have you feeling grounded and accomplished.

Relationships: You'll likely feel more in touch with your passionate, playful, creative side than usual around February 11, when the new moon is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression. You can take advantage by tapping into your most artistic impulses, sharing what's in your heart with your S.O., new matches, and loved ones, and showing yourself lots of love. This could set a sweet, confidence-bolstering tone that'll lay the groundwork for even more pleasure now and going forward.

Career: Around February 27, when the full moon is in your twelfth house of spirituality, you could be feeling like you've been giving so much of yourself to your work that you're teetering on the edge of burnout. This moment might be all about allowing your brain a freakin' break — resting and recharging so you're able to get your bearings, regain clarity on what you want to achieve, and return to the table raring to go.

Image zoom Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Health: Around February 27, when the full moon falls in your eleventh house of networking, you could realize that leaning on others is fairly central to your well-being. Whether you decide you could use more social workouts (even if that's just logging on to take a Pure Barre or Alo Moves class at the same time as friends) or you want to take a virtual cooking class, you'll benefit from nurturing your wellness and platonic connections simultaneously.

Relationships: You could be feeling more assertive and communicative than usual with your S.O. or a potential partner on February 24 when go-getter Mars in your seventh house of partnership forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your third house of communication. This could be an exciting opportunity to share your desires in a bold but direct and grounded way. No matter where the conversation goes, you'll feel empowered and proud that you made your needs even more clear.

Career: While the confident sun is in your fifth house of self-expression from February 18 to March 20, it's easy to bring a more playful, lighthearted, creative perspective to your work. You'll want to be having as much fun as you are putting your nose to the grindstone. Surprise — by doing so, you actually get more done and feel a greater sense of satisfaction from your work. Win-win.

Image zoom Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Health: On February 24, when go-getter Mars in your sixth house of wellness forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your second house of values, you could feel compelled to stand up for your need to bring more balance and self-care into your day-to-day. Going to bat for more flex time, PTO, or simply creating a better divide between work and personal time might be precisely the thing that allows you to cultivate a healthier routine.

Relationships: While the confident sun moves through your fourth house of home life from February 18 to March 20, you could be spending more time reflecting on the types of relationships and inner life you want to nurture and build in order to feel most supported. If certain connections aren't serving you in this way, you'll want to think of ways to set new boundaries, which could help open the door for more fulfilling bonds to form.

Career: The spotlight will be shining warmly on you around February 27 when the full moon is in your tenth house of career. You might feel you've made it through one chapter of your professional path and are gearing up for whatever lies ahead. Just be sure to celebrate your accomplishments up to this point before plowing forward.

Image zoom Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Health: Around February 27, when the full moon is in your ninth house of adventure, you might be feeling like your go-to, tried-and-true workout routines just aren't cutting it, and you need to step up your regimen in a way that expands your mind while letting you work on your body. Take a chance and sign up for that online certification course (yoga teacher training, anyone?) you've been debating or research wellness retreats you might be able to attend down the road. You'll feel positively enlivened.

Relationships: While romantic Venus is in your third house of communication from February 25 to March 21, intellectual conversations and creative brainstorms could feel like foreplay. You'll want to exchange ideas, trade notes, even get in the weeds of your intricate organizational systems and time management techniques. You could come through this transit knowing full well how exploring how your S.O. or a potential partner's brain works can be a total turn-on and bring you even closer.

Career: Thanks to a new moon in your second house of income on February 11, you'll get the green light to zero in on and channel your inner fire toward a lofty new moneymaking goal. The sky's the limit, but it's possible you'll do best if you steer toward a game plan that's futuristic, tech-savvy, and appeals to a diverse range of people.

Image zoom Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Health: Around February 11, when the new moon is in your sign, you'll have a clear runway to reinvent your personal brand and path. This can be a powerful time to tune into your heart and your intuition in order to consider different ways of taking care of yourself mentally, emotionally, and physically. Carving out that space for yourself can help you pinpoint — and then begin to move in — the direction that feels most right.

Relationships: You could be thinking about ways your closest relationships might require more reciprocity around February 27 when the full moon is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy. If you feel like you've been giving more than you've been receiving or vice-versa, it could be time to open up about this imbalance before it gives way to greater heartache.

Career: Thanks to the confident sun in your second house of income from February 18 to March 20, you'll be more focused and self-assured on your moneymaking plans. Boosting your security is top of mind, so you'll want to carve out time to not only handle your taxes but do a deep dive on your whole financial picture. Having your finger on the pulse of all the little details allows you to dream even bigger.

Image zoom Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Health: The time around the new moon in your twelfth house of spirituality on February 11 could be beneficial for tapping into underlying, deep-rooted emotions that could be causing ongoing stress, pain, or other wellness concerns. Whether you process everything solo through journaling or meditation or talking it out with a friend or therapist, getting clear on what's going on under the surface now can bolster your self-awareness in a wonderful, lasting way that's bound to benefit your well-being on multiple levels.

Relationships: While sweet Venus is in your sign from February 25 to March 21, pleasure is your priority, and you'll want to make that fully known within your closest bond. Don't hesitate to share your deepest desires and daydreams with your S.O. or trade fantasies with a new match. Owning what you want while reminding yourself that you absolutely deserve it boosts your confidence and leads to feeling more romantically fulfilled.

Career: The confident sun's move through your sign from February 18 to March 20 can feel like a jolt of caffeine for launching your big-picture professional goals. You'll be more clear on your creative vision and prepped to bring it to the table for consideration from colleagues and higher-ups. You might find that believing in yourself is the ultimate key to turning your greatest aspirations into reality.