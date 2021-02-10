In the lead-up to Valentine's Day, a sweet new moon in Aquarius will be nudging you to own your individuality and prioritize relationships.

In the midst of not only a chilly, snowy winter but also a Mercury retrograde, you might be feeling like hibernating more than anything else. But this week proves that even the slowest, sleepiest moments in life can deliver hopeful spots ripe for planning the future and growing even closer and more collaborative with your social circle.

On Thursday, February 11 at 2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT exactly, a new moon will occur in fixed air sign Aquarius. Here's what it means and how you can make the most of this potentially surprisingly heartfelt astrological event.

What New Moons Mean

A primer on new moons: New moons, which are the opposite of full moons, happen when the moon is not illuminated by the sun from our perspective on Earth. as a result, we see a deep, dark sky that's basically astrology's version of a blank slate. New moons present a chance to get clear on long-term intentions, goals, and big-picture plans. They also welcome you to participate in a ritual that'll help you "lock it in" — think: sharing your thoughts with your therapist or a loved one, journaling, lighting a candle, or doing a visualization practice. It's your monthly — very rarely, twice-monthly — astrological opportunity to use whatever meditative technique feels right to you to manifest your vision.

And, given that new moons mark the start of a new lunar cycle, you can also think of this as the first chapter of a short, six-month narrative in your life. Pro-tip: Record the intention you set around the new moon, and then check back in six months down the road when the corresponding full moon is occurring. You'll likely be able to take stock of how far you've come and notice a culmination point. FYI, this February 11 new moon is linked to the July 23 full moon — both in Aquarius. (You can also do this retroactively: Think about how 2020's moons in June and December on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis affected your life.)

Themes of the February 2021 Aquarius New Moon

Air sign Aquarius, symbolized by the Water Bearer, is ruled by the rebellious, quirky planet of revolution Uranus and rules the eleventh house of networking, groups, and long-term wishes. They're generally progressive, future-minded, humanitarian, social, and especially adept at platonic relationships, quirky, free-spirited, but — and yes, this might sound a little counterintuitive — contrarian. The thing about Aquarians is they march to the beat of their own drum and are hard-wired to strike out against convention at every turn. (Related: The Complete Guide to Zodiac Signs and Their Meanings)

That said, this new moon could have you considering ways to collaborate with others — friends, colleagues, loved ones, neighbors, all of the above — in a way that contributes to society as a whole. It could also urge you to embrace your own unique way of relating, of loving and being loved. And the moon's Uranian vibes could make for super-innovative, even slightly "weird," thought patterns and brainstorms and a wish to break free of any aspects of life you're finding especially restrictive at the moment.

One of the main features of this new moon is that it'll be happening just after romantic Venus — the ruler of love, beauty, and money — pairs up with lucky Jupiter, which has an amplifying effect on everything it comes in contact with. Both planets are currently in Aquarius, so their meet-up is influenced by the air sign's chill, teamwork-loving vibe. In other words, the dynamic, romantic, fortunate duo will bolster social harmony and relationships of all kinds, making this new moon an especially charmed time to prioritize, nurture, and celebrate love, friendship, and business bonds. (Related: What the 'Age of Aquarius' Means for 2021 and Beyond)

It also bears noting that the moon will be conjunct (within 10 degrees of) communication planet Mercury, making it easier for you to share what's in your heart. But it'll also be forming a square (the tensest aspect in astrology) to aggressive Mars in Taurus, indicating that you'll need to deal with passion and/or anger head-on — ideally in a grounded way — because if you don't, chances are that go-getter Mars will force the issue anyway.

Ultimately, the planets are aligning around this new moon to encourage embracing your own unique — possibly even quirky and unconventional — desires and feeling empowered through your connections.

Who the Aquarius New Moon Will Affect the Most

If you were born under the sign of the Water Bearer — approximately January 20 to February 18 — or with your personal planets (the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, or Mars) in Aquarius (something you can learn from your natal chart), you'll feel this new moon more than most. More specifically, if you have a personal planet that falls within five degrees of the new moon (23 degrees Aquarius), you could feel extra driven and focused on taking advantage of its hopeful, heartening vibes.

Similarly, if you were born in a fellow fixed sign — Leo (fixed fire), Scorpio (fixed water), Taurus (fixed earth) — you could feel the intensity of this new moon, urging you to speak up and further connect with the people and groups with whom you can build a bridge to your future. (Related: What Your Moon Signs Can Tell You About Your Personality and Life Path)

The Sweet Takeaway

New moons are generally about self-reflection, getting clear on your hopes and dreams, and strengthening the belief in yourself in order to pave a promising path forward. But this month's new moon, being in forward-thinking, free-spirited, social Aquarius and occurring alongside a bountiful, heartwarming conjunction between Venus and Jupiter, should feel like a well-deserved dose of radiant, glowy light. (Related: The Ideal Way to Spend V-Day, According to Your Sign)

You're being urged to own whatever it is that makes you different and special and then bring that to the table in your relationships in order to move into the next cycle of life feeling not only more self-aware but also more seen and supported. And thanks to the influence of Aquarius' electrifying ruler, Uranus, you'll have the power to break free of any ties holding you back from truly stepping into your greater good-doing power.

Ultimately, this new moon will set the stage for bolstering harmony in your relationships and reveling in the beauty of being a free spirit — and, perhaps it's when you do both at the same time that you'll be primed for even more progress.