Fun and Tasty Breast Cancer Pink Products

By Karen Borsari
October 13, 2010
Find out which of breast cancer pink products give back to your favorite charities like Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Flower Power

This Unique Vintage

Gerbera Daisy umbrella brightens the dreariest day, especially since 20 percent of net proceeds go to the

National Breast Cancer Foundation

.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Bar None

We love LUNA

, not just for their nutrition but because 1 percent of net proceeds year round go to the

Breast Cancer Fund

(BCF). What's more, the Berry Almond bar, formulated with the BCF, is packed with antioxidants to support breast health. Check out

LUNAFEST

for more ways LUNA empowers women and supports the BCF.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Easy as Pie

The scalloped rim of this Emile Henry

9-inch pink pie dish gives your dessert a decorative feel. Ten percent of each sale goes to

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation

(BCRF).

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Noteworthy

Send the right message with these personalized Erin Condren

note cards, envelopes, and matching return address labels. Fifty percent of sales go to the

Avon Walk for Breast Cancer

and the

Revlon Run/Walk for Women

.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Support Your Girls

We love these cute comfy tees from Moving Comfort

. Five dollars from each Support Your Girls t-shirt goes to

Bright Pink

, a non-profit providing education and support for high-risk young women.

Have your own breast cancer t-shirt to show off? Enter our t-shirt design contest for a chance to win an elliptical trainer. >>

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Taste Good, Do Good

We agree with Food Should Taste Good

—food should taste good, and do good! Five cents per bag will be donated to various local and national breast cancer research organizations. Impress your friends with this

delicious edamame dip

or

slimmed-down spinach and artichoke dip

for a healthy snack.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Home Run

All eyes will be on you when you're wielding a personalized Louisville Slugger bat from Brookstone

. Twenty dollars of each sale goes to

Susan G. Komen for the Cure

(SGK). You can get it personalized at your nearest Brookstone store. Batter up:

Eat Healthy at the Ballpark and Beyond

.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Special Delivery

Place an order for Baking for Good Pink Ribbon sugar cookies

and feel good about indulging! Not only are they organic but 20 percent of net proceeds goes to

The Pink Agenda

.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Super Handy

In addition to zippered slash pockets and a reflective print, the 180s Ultralite gloves

have raised pods on the thumb and index finger, which allow you to use your touch-screen phone or MP3 player.  A minimum $25,000 donation goes to

Susan G. Komen for the Cure

(SGK).

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Wings of Courage

Laura Elizabeth

wanted to show her support by designing this 'Wings of Courage' necklace with breast cancer survivor Marla Zack. What's more, she's donating 20% percent of each sale to

weSpark Cancer Support Center

and the

Young Survival Coalition

.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Support at the Supermarket

Pick up your favorite General Mills foods. Specially marked Pink Together products highlight PinkTogether.com

, where you can share stories and provide support to others fighting breast cancer. General Mills is donating $2 million to

Susan G. Komen for the Cure

(SGK).

Breast Cancer Pink Products: The Time is Now

Starting this August RumbaTime Watches

committed to donating 20 percent of sales of the pink Heart Throb watch for an entire year to the

Breast Cancer Research Foundation's SHOP PINK for Prevention and a Cure

campaign. In recognition of breast cancer awareness month 40 percent of sales will be donated during the month of October.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: All in the Family

La Famiglia DelGrosso

knows a thing or two about breast cancer. That's why they're donating 5 percent of all sales from sauces named for family members touched by the disease to

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation

(BCRF) during October.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Get it Straight

Every girl needs a good hair straightener, but what makes this styling iron from ghd

so great? Besides being pink and white it comes with a cute raffia carrying case, compact mirror and a portion of proceeds go to

Break Through Breast Cancer

.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Statement Shades

Silk-screened on the inside of the BCBG Max Azria Dream sunglass frames

are inspiring words like "rise up," "courage," and "strength." Twenty-five percent of each retail sale goes to

Susan G. Komen for the Cure

(SGK).

Find the right frames for your face

.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Support Party

Show your support and impress guests when you serve up any of Sweet Street's

tasty treats. 10 percent of proceeds from special pink treats go to the

Breast Cancer Research Foundation

(BCRF).

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Supportive Shoes

Marc Fisher

has created a limited-edition ballet flat in honor of his sister Jodi Fisher, who Jodi devoted her career to finding a cure for breast cancer, passed away last year from leukemia. In honor of her love of ballerina flats, a limited run of 1,200 pairs will be available October 13th during the

Shoes on Sale event on QVC

, with all proceeds benefiting Breast Cancer Research Centers nationwide.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Cheers to a Cure

For the month of October, Borracha will be donating $2 for every $25 "Cheers to a Cure"

set, which includes a limited-edition Syrah blend paired with the line's signature Wine Wipes, to The Breast Cancer Care Program at

Marian Medical Center

in Santa Maria, CA.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Egg-cellent Idea

Eggs are a grocery store staple, so why not buy the ones that give back? From now until mid-November, Eggland's Best

eggs will feature the official "Pink Ribbon" to celebrate their partnership with

Susan G. Komen

(SGK). Eggland's Best is donating $50,000 to Komen for the Cure.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Sugar Kissed Support

This sugar scrub from Lalicious

is almost good enough to eat! It exfoliates, moisturizes and smoothes skin with oils and cane sugar while providing vitamins, minerals and proteins essential for gorgeous skin. Fifty percent of proceeds go to the

Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation

(SGK).

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Pretty in Pink

Shopbop.com

and

Made Her Think

have exclusively designed this rose gold necklace in honor of breast cancer awareness. Fifty percent of proceeds go to the

Breast Cancer Network of Strength

. Don't know how to wear it?

Get Stacy London's style secrets

.

Breast Cancer Pink Products: Pink Produce

These pears from the Harry & David limited edition Pink Pear Collection

are extra good for you. Besides providing a good dose of vitamins B, C and E, 25 percent of all proceed from these pears go to the

Noreen Fraser Foundation

.

Try this simple pear and apple crumble

.

