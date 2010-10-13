Fun and Tasty Breast Cancer Pink Products
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Flower Power
This Unique Vintage
Gerbera Daisy umbrella brightens the dreariest day, especially since 20 percent of net proceeds go to the
National Breast Cancer Foundation
.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Bar None
We love LUNA
, not just for their nutrition but because 1 percent of net proceeds year round go to the
Breast Cancer Fund
(BCF). What's more, the Berry Almond bar, formulated with the BCF, is packed with antioxidants to support breast health. Check out
LUNAFEST
for more ways LUNA empowers women and supports the BCF.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Easy as Pie
The scalloped rim of this Emile Henry
9-inch pink pie dish gives your dessert a decorative feel. Ten percent of each sale goes to
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation
(BCRF).
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Noteworthy
Send the right message with these personalized Erin Condren
note cards, envelopes, and matching return address labels. Fifty percent of sales go to the
Avon Walk for Breast Cancer
Revlon Run/Walk for Women
.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Support Your Girls
We love these cute comfy tees from Moving Comfort
. Five dollars from each Support Your Girls t-shirt goes to
Bright Pink
, a non-profit providing education and support for high-risk young women.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Taste Good, Do Good
We agree with Food Should Taste Good
—food should taste good, and do good! Five cents per bag will be donated to various local and national breast cancer research organizations. Impress your friends with this
delicious edamame dip
slimmed-down spinach and artichoke dip
for a healthy snack.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Home Run
All eyes will be on you when you're wielding a personalized Louisville Slugger bat from Brookstone
. Twenty dollars of each sale goes to
Susan G. Komen for the Cure
(SGK). You can get it personalized at your nearest Brookstone store. Batter up:
.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Special Delivery
Place an order for Baking for Good Pink Ribbon sugar cookies
and feel good about indulging! Not only are they organic but 20 percent of net proceeds goes to
The Pink Agenda
.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Super Handy
In addition to zippered slash pockets and a reflective print, the 180s Ultralite gloves
have raised pods on the thumb and index finger, which allow you to use your touch-screen phone or MP3 player. A minimum $25,000 donation goes to
Susan G. Komen for the Cure
(SGK).
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Wings of Courage
wanted to show her support by designing this 'Wings of Courage' necklace with breast cancer survivor Marla Zack. What's more, she's donating 20% percent of each sale to
weSpark Cancer Support Center
Young Survival Coalition
.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Support at the Supermarket
Pick up your favorite General Mills foods. Specially marked Pink Together products highlight PinkTogether.com
, where you can share stories and provide support to others fighting breast cancer. General Mills is donating $2 million to
Susan G. Komen for the Cure
(SGK).
Breast Cancer Pink Products: The Time is Now
Starting this August RumbaTime Watches
committed to donating 20 percent of sales of the pink Heart Throb watch for an entire year to the
Breast Cancer Research Foundation's SHOP PINK for Prevention and a Cure
campaign. In recognition of breast cancer awareness month 40 percent of sales will be donated during the month of October.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: All in the Family
knows a thing or two about breast cancer. That's why they're donating 5 percent of all sales from sauces named for family members touched by the disease to
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation
(BCRF) during October.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Get it Straight
Every girl needs a good hair straightener, but what makes this styling iron from ghd
so great? Besides being pink and white it comes with a cute raffia carrying case, compact mirror and a portion of proceeds go to
Break Through Breast Cancer
.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Statement Shades
Silk-screened on the inside of the BCBG Max Azria Dream sunglass frames
are inspiring words like "rise up," "courage," and "strength." Twenty-five percent of each retail sale goes to
Susan G. Komen for the Cure
.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Support Party
Show your support and impress guests when you serve up any of Sweet Street's
tasty treats. 10 percent of proceeds from special pink treats go to the
Breast Cancer Research Foundation
(BCRF).
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Supportive Shoes
has created a limited-edition ballet flat in honor of his sister Jodi Fisher, who Jodi devoted her career to finding a cure for breast cancer, passed away last year from leukemia. In honor of her love of ballerina flats, a limited run of 1,200 pairs will be available October 13th during the
Shoes on Sale event on QVC
, with all proceeds benefiting Breast Cancer Research Centers nationwide.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Cheers to a Cure
For the month of October, Borracha will be donating $2 for every $25 "Cheers to a Cure"
set, which includes a limited-edition Syrah blend paired with the line's signature Wine Wipes, to The Breast Cancer Care Program at
Marian Medical Center
in Santa Maria, CA.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Egg-cellent Idea
Eggs are a grocery store staple, so why not buy the ones that give back? From now until mid-November, Eggland's Best
eggs will feature the official "Pink Ribbon" to celebrate their partnership with
Susan G. Komen
(SGK). Eggland's Best is donating $50,000 to Komen for the Cure.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Sugar Kissed Support
This sugar scrub from Lalicious
is almost good enough to eat! It exfoliates, moisturizes and smoothes skin with oils and cane sugar while providing vitamins, minerals and proteins essential for gorgeous skin. Fifty percent of proceeds go to the
Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation
(SGK).
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Pretty in Pink
Made Her Think
have exclusively designed this rose gold necklace in honor of breast cancer awareness. Fifty percent of proceeds go to the
Breast Cancer Network of Strength
.
Breast Cancer Pink Products: Pink Produce
These pears from the Harry & David limited edition Pink Pear Collection
are extra good for you. Besides providing a good dose of vitamins B, C and E, 25 percent of all proceed from these pears go to the
Noreen Fraser Foundation
.