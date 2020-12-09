The series will launch on January 1st, just in time for the new year.

"Netflix and chill" is about to have a totally new meaning. The streaming service is joining forces with meditation app Headspace for three new documentary series that will explore the foundations of meditation and how to apply them in your life.

Premiering January 1st, the first series, titled Headspace Guide to Meditation, will cover the benefits of mindfulness and how it can help you be more present and less distracted day-to-day. Each 20-minute episode will be narrated by Andy Puddicombe, Headspace co-founder and former Buddhist monk, who will lead the way in discussing different strategies and tools behind meditation. Fans of the Headspace app will instantly recognize his soothing voice as he guides viewers through everything from breathing techniques to body scans.

Puddicombe's narration will also be paired with playful animation and soothing music throughout each episode, concluding with a guided meditation led by the Headspace co-founder. (Related: Try This Guided Meditation the Next Time You Feel Overwhelmed with Anxiety)

This won't be the only Headspace series coming to Netflix, though. A second installment, dubbed Headspace Guide to Sleep, will debut later in 2021, along with an as-yet-unnamed interactive experience. After all, as Puddicombe said in the Headspace Guide to Meditation trailer, the best way to experience meditation is to simply do it. (Here are some of the best meditation apps for beginners.)