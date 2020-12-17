Holly Rilinger has been a leader in the fitness world for over a decade now. As a Nike Master Trainer, creative director at Cyc Fitness, and creator of the BeachFit program, she's what you might think of as the ~epitome of health~. But none of that stopped her from getting COVID-19.

In an Instagram Live posted on Tuesday, Rilinger shared that she and her partner, Jennifer Ford, came down with COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago. Throughout the video, Rilinger opened up about her experience with the virus in an effort to raise awareness about its severity and why continued caution and prevention is so important. (Related: Jillian Michaels Says She Contracted COVID-19 After "Letting Her Guard Down")

The trainer kicked off the video by explaining how she contracted the virus in the first place. Turns out, Rilinger said she and Ford had unknowingly been around someone who thought they might have been exposed. Before meeting the couple, this unnamed person took a rapid antigen test, which came back negative, explained Rilinger. But a few days later, that person took a PCR test, which unfortunately yielded a positive result, said the trainer.

To recap, antigen and PCR tests are the two main types of diagnostic tests for SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Antigen tests, which look for specific proteins in the virus, can have a 50 percent chance of yielding a false-negative. PCR tests, on the other hand, look for COVID-19's genetic material and tend to be more accurate; they're only about 38 percent likely to give a false reading. So, it isn't exactly surprising that Rilinger's friend saw a difference in their two test results. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Testing)

The trainer admitted that she had been in "pretty close contact" with her friend who had COVID-19. She said they'd given each other a hug at one point, though she couldn't remember if they were both wearing masks at the time.

"I have to tell you, I never thought I'd get COVID," Rilinger continued. "I don't know why. It's not like I think I'm superhuman. But I've been so careful. It just makes me realize that, if you're out and about, you're susceptible all the time." (Related: Celebs Love This Totally Clear Face Mask — But Does It Actually Work?)

In terms of symptoms, Rilinger shared that her first sign was a headache. "I just thought it was a headache. That's it," she explained. "So, any symptom that you're having right now with numbers on the rise, take a second and think about it." (ICYMI: The Most Common Coronavirus Symptoms to Look Out for, According to Experts)

Because her symptoms were so mild at first, Rilinger also stressed the importance of staying away from people whenever you're not feeling 100 percent — even when you're not yet sure what exactly is going on. At the very least, you should make others aware that something's not right with you, she said. "Information sharing is truly key," she explained.

Luckily for Rilinger and her partner, their symptoms have remained manageable, she shared. But she said it's been a struggle nonetheless. "It's not fun," she explained. Aside from the initial "blistering" headache, Rilinger said her symptoms included a three-day fever with chills, and she lost her sense of smell. Fatigue has been the most persistent symptom, though, she added. "Just getting up and walking my dog around the block, I come home and I'm ready to lay down," she explained, comparing the exhaustion to the time when she had West Nile and Dengue Fever back in 2018. To jog your memory, Rilinger contracted the viruses after a trip to Thailand and Cambodia and was in bed for a week with a 103-degree fever, neck and back pain, headaches, and rash, she shared on Facebook at the time. (Related: Why You Feel So Damn Exhausted All the Time During Quarantine)

All things considered, Rilinger said she knows she's lucky, as there are people who've experienced far more serious COVID-19 infections. One of her cousins, for instance, should be in an ICU because of the severity of her symptoms, but there simply aren't any beds available for her, Rilinger shared in her IG Live. "She has had a really, really hard time breathing," said the trainer. "So, in no way do I want my symptoms to be a reflection of what anybody [else] might have if they don't have any preexisting conditions. This really affects different people differently." (Related: Here's Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus and Immune Deficiencies)

While her recovery hasn't necessarily been quick, Rilinger said she's been letting herself take time off from training, choosing instead to rest at home so she can regain her strength.

Toward the end of her Instagram Live, one of Rilinger's viewers asked if she was embarrassed about contracting COVID-19. "I'm not embarrassed at all," said the trainer. "The good news is that I have a platform where I can talk about the fact that we considered ourselves people who were very careful [and] following all protocol." But when you've been doing anything for a long time enough time, "you can get lax about it," she continued. (Related: Why You Might Be Experiencing Quarantine Fatigue — and How to Deal with It)

"It's time right now, especially heading into winter, to treat it the same way as you did in May when you weren't sure," said Rilinger, concluding her IG Live. "COVID does not discriminate."