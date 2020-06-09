If you get migraines, then you know they feel like hell on earth. They can bring throbbing pain, vomiting, and nausea—so much more than a headache. To make matters worse, they don’t have a known cause or cure.

While medication is one option for migraine prevention and relief, there are steps you can take at home that might help, too. Some people who get migraines rely solely on home remedies and lifestyle adjustments, while others use them as a complement to medication. For some, cutting back on medication use can also mean avoiding medication overuse headaches, which can be caused by regular, long-term use of pain relievers.

While there are many methods for easing symptoms, a major part of migraine treatment is identifying your triggers so you can avoid future attacks. That often means keeping a headache journal to zero in on what seems to cause your symptoms—but you might need help figuring that out. "If a person is experiencing chronic migraines, even after making dietary and lifestyle changes and attempting to address the root of the problem, then it’s time to seek advice from a healthcare professional," says Josh Axe, D.C., D.N.M., C.N.S., co-founder of Ancient Nutrition. Your doctor can help you figure out whether potential nutrient deficiencies or allergens may be playing a role, and, in general, help you develop a treatment regimen that makes sense for you.

With that in mind, if you're interested in trying home remedies for migraine prevention and relief, here are some of the best options.