Headaches suck. Whether caused by stress, allergies, or lack of sleep, that feeling of a pounding headache coming on can fill you with dread and have you diving back into the dark embrace of your bed. And when headaches are triggered by hormones, it can make preventing and treating them even more daunting. Here, what experts have to say about hormonal headaches and how to deal with them. (Related: What Are Ocular Migraines and How Are They Different From Regular Migraines?)

What is a hormonal headache?

While a headache or migraine can happen anytime, a hormonal headache or migraine is specifically set off during your menstrual cycle. Both hormonal headaches and migraines are caused by hormone fluctuations that occur during the menstrual cycle, says Thomas Pitts, M.D., a neurologist at Hudson Medical Wellness in New York City. It's worth noting here that headaches and migraines are not one and the same — just as any chronic migraine sufferer will tell you.

If you're not sure if you're dealing with a menstruation-associated headache or migraine, it comes down to timing and frequency. Headaches and migraines that are triggered by hormones often occur during the five to seven days directly prior to and during menstruation, says Jelena M. Pavlovic, M.D., a headache specialist at The Montefiore Headache Center in New York City.

Hormone headaches, also known as PMS headaches, are usually categorized as tension headaches. It's common for the headache pain to also be accompanied by fatigue, acne, joint pain, decreased urination, constipation, and lack of coordination, as well as an increase in appetite or cravings for chocolate, salt, or alcohol, according to the National Headache Foundation.

Menstrual-related migraine symptoms mimic those you'd experience with typical migraines, such as one-sided, throbbing head pain accompanied by nausea, vomiting, or sensitivity to bright lights and sounds. These hormonal migraines may or may not be preceded by an aura, which can include seeing things in the visual fields, or noticing sensitivity to light, sound, smell, and/or taste, says Dr. Pitts.

What causes hormonal headaches?

The relationship between hormones and headaches is complex and not entirely understood, says Dr. Pavlovic. "We do know migraines are particularly susceptible to hormone fluctuations, especially changes in estrogen levels," she explains.

There is a clear relationship between hormones and headaches, and this is especially true for the arguably more debilitating migraine. Hormones — such as estrogen — can set off a complicated chain of events involving nerves, blood vessels, and musculature, which can converge and trigger a menstrual-related migraine, a subset of hormonal headaches, says Dr. Pitts.

Most commonly hormonal headaches are triggered a few days before the onset of your menstrual cycle. "The fluctuating estrogen and progesterone levels typically cause headaches to show up three days before your period," says Kecia Gaither, M.D. an ob-gyn and maternal-fetal medicine physician at NYC Health Hospitals/Lincoln. Hormonal replacement therapy, birth control pills, pregnancy, or menopause can also cause hormone levels to shift and are other possible causes of hormonal headaches, adds Dr. Gaither. (Related: What the Bloody Hell Is a Period Coach?)

"Estrogen levels rapidly decline about five days prior to the onset of menstruation, and that drop has been directly correlated with the menstrually-related migraine," says Dr. Pavlovic. The official classification recognizes five days (two days prior to the onset of bleeding and the first three days of bleeding) as a menstrually related migraine. However, that the window of migraine susceptibility can be longer or shorter for some people, she adds. (Related: What I've Learned from Having Chronic Migraines.)

How do you prevent a hormonal headache?

Headaches or migraines that are triggered by hormones can be difficult to prevent. Thanks to biology, hormone fluctuations and menstruation are part of the common experience of being born with two X chromosomes. If you are experiencing tension or tightness in your forehead or a throbbing, one-sided pain (especially if it is accompanied by an aura timed to your menstrual cycle, the first step should be a visit to your primary care physician or gynecologist to ensure the headaches are hormone-related and there isn't an underlying health concern, says Dr. Gaither. (Related: How to Balance Out-of-Whack Hormones)

Menstrual problems, such as excessive bleeding, irregular cycles, and missed or extra cycles could be to blame for your hormonal headaches, and treating the underlying cause is step one to getting help, says Dr. Pitts. Hormonal migraines can also be a symptom of endocrinological diseases, such as diabetes or hypothyroidism since the endocrine system is responsible for hormone production throughout the body. If your doctor discovers an endocrine issue, treating the underlying condition should likely help your hormonal headaches as well, says Dr. Pitts.

If your doctor does not find any underlying condition that could be the culprit for your hormonal headaches, then "I recommend patients track their period and the dates headaches occur using a journal or health app for a few cycles to give a road map for treatment," says Dr. Pitts.

Since these attacks tend to cluster, resulting in five to seven days of headaches or migraines, it's important to treat them as a unit. One possible gameplan is called mini prevention, which allows for treatment of hormonal headaches for those with regular (as in, consistent) periods and predictable headaches, says Dr. Pavlovic. Recognizing when headaches or migraines are most likely to occur is essential to determine if they are triggered by the start of your menstrual cycle, identify how many days they last, and find the right treatment for you.

If a consistent window is found, say you get a headache every month two days before your period starts, then your doctor can suggest a medication plan. For example, you may take an over-the-counter NSAID (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) — such as Aleve — a day before you expect a headache to start and continue throughout your headache window, says Dr. Pavlovic. Identifying the headache window means pain medication can be used only during your time frame as a treatment to the symptoms, instead of needing to take a prescription daily (even absent of symptoms) as you would with a chronic headache or migraine condition, explains Dr. Pitts. (FYI, your workouts can help lower your risk for migraines.)

How can you treat a hormonal headache?

Estrogen-based birth control can either improve or worsen hormonal headaches depending on the individual situation. "Estrogen-based birth control can be used as a treatment to even out estrogen fluctuations, and hopefully alleviating headaches," says Dr. Pavlovic. If hormonal headaches occur for the first time or worsen when starting estrogen-based birth control, stop taking and make an appointment with your doctor. However, if your migraines are accompanied by auras (whether hormonally triggered or not), estrogen-containing pills should be avoided, as it may increase the risk of stroke over time as well as increase your respiratory rate, blood pressure, heart rate, and affect mood and sleep, says Dr. Pitts. (Related: The Scary Thing You Should Know If You're On Birth Control and Get Migraines)

While long-term, daily medication is an option for many to manage hormonal headaches or migraines, you can also choose to treat the symptoms. Depending on the severity of pain, over the counter pain relievers, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, can be an easy first line of attack, says Dr. Gaither. There are a number of non-prescription NSAIDs, prescription NSAIDs, and other migraine-specific prescription therapeutics that can be tried, says Dr. Pavlovic. Your doctor can advise which option to try first but the best choice is whatever works best for you. Start taking medication as soon as symptoms start to try to ward off another day of headaches. Studies have shown that magnesium supplements can also be helpful in treating migraines, says Dr. Pavlovic.

There are many different non-medication treatments available, such as acupuncture or massage therapy, says Dr. Pitts. A study in the Cleveland Journal of Medicine also shows promising results for biofeedback in the treatment of headaches, says Dr. Gaither. Biofeedback and progressive muscle relaxation are the most widely accepted non-drug techniques for headache control and prevention, according to the American Migraine Foundation. Biofeedback is a mind-body technique that uses an instrument to monitor a bodily response, such as muscle tension or temperature, as the person tries to modify that response. The goal is to be able to recognize and reduce your body's reaction to stress to prevent or lessen a headache over time. (See also: How to Use Essential Oils for Migraines.)