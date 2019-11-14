Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You’re tried but can’t sleep, and that escalates stress levels. Then, the next day, you’re exhausted but vibrating with nervous energy (thanks, out-of-whack stress hormones).

This plan will help you finally doze off and then restore balance in the morning, so you don't let your restless night mess with your day. (More here: The Perfect Day for a Great Night's Sleep)

To finally fall asleep...

Feel anxious? Body exhausted, but tense? Check your anxiety with these breath- and body-regulating practices:

In the morning...

1. Start with 10 minutes of zen.

Spend a few minutes in the morning on walking meditation or yoga. “These mindful activities reset levels of cortisol [the stress hormone],” says Sara Gottfried, M.D., the author of Brain Body Diet.

Later, go for a walk with a friend. “A study showed that being outdoors for just 10 minutes three times a week significantly reduced cortisol,” she says. “And the social contact activates oxytocin, a hormone that protects your brain from stress.” (Related: This Is the Actual Definition of a "Good Night's Sleep")

2. Cut back on caffeine.

If you really want to end the tired-but-wired feeling, take a break from coffee, says Rocio Salas-Whalen, M.D., an endocrinologist in New York. This simple step will improve your sleep immediately, and the effect will be even greater after a week or two without java. If a total detox seems like too much, Dr. Gottfried suggests switching to green tea or matcha, which has less caffeine per cup. Aim for two mugs a day. (Related: Is Caffeine Turning You Into a Monster?)