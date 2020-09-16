You've been told for years that gut health plays a super important role in your overall health, but that doesn't mean you know *exactly* how to cultivate a healthy microbiome. If you're feeling stumped (no shame) take a few pointers from Carol Burke, M.D., a leading gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic, on how to improve gut health without overhauling your entire routine.

What’s the one thing you want people to know about how to improve gut health?

"You are what you eat. Your diet helps control the diversity and stability of your microbiome. If you eat a plant-based diet, studies show you are going to have a healthier microbiome with less inflammation and a lower risk of diseases like cancer. Also, you need to know your family history of disease, particularly cancer. Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers in the U.S. If a family member had it, you are at heightened risk and should be screened, potentially at a younger age and more often than those without a family history." (The Mediterranean diet could help improve your gut health too.)

How important is exercise?

"It’s a key strategy for maintaining GI health and preventing diseases like stroke, diabetes, and cancer. Exercise is critical because it releases endorphins, decreases the levels of stress hormones in your body, and controls weight. It also helps reduce harmful substances like cytokines that cause inflammation and make cancer cells grow."

We are living in tumultuous times. Do stress and anxiety play a role in gut conditions?

"There is definitely a mind-body connection, especially with disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Serotonin, the hormone that regulates anxiety, is mainly produced in the gut, where it controls things like intestinal hypersensitivity. There is a growing body of literature on the impact of stress on GI disease. In fact, data shows that 40 percent of women with IBS and other brain-gut disorders report stress, including emotional, sexual, or verbal abuse during childhood or adulthood." (Related: How Your Emotions Are Messing with Your Gut)

More younger adults are being diagnosed with colon cancer. Why?

"No one really knows. It could be because of the obesity epidemic in this country and the fact that many people don’t get enough exercise. There are some indications that it might be related to the use of antibiotics, and one theory is that they could have changed the microbiome. But it’s not clear. What we do know is that adenomas, benign precancerous polyps that cause 80 percent of colon cancers, seem to be developing at younger ages in women and men, especially those born after 1991. Awareness is crucial. Don’t dismiss symptoms like a change in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, or unexplained weight loss or abdominal pain. And if your doctor doesn’t take the matter seriously, find one who will."

