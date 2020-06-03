Oxytocin can help improve mood, fight stress, and even relieve pain. Here's how you can get the most out of it.

Our emotional health and the connections to the people in our lives have never been more important. That makes the role of oxytocin, a powerful hormone that promotes feelings of love and happiness, particularly crucial.

“Oxytocin keeps our bonds to other people strong,” says Rocio Salas-Whalen, M.D., the founder of New York Endocrinology and a clinical instructor at NYU Langone Health. “It affects our relationships, behavior, and moods, and it fosters generosity and trust.”

Oxytocin is produced by the brain and released by the pituitary gland when we’re with the people we love, especially when we cuddle, hug, or kiss them, causing us to feel a surge of positive emotions. Because it’s also key to maternal bonding, women usually have higher amounts of oxytocin than men do. But our levels fluctuate. (Including during pregnancy.)

Here's what this hormone can do for you, plus how to increase oxytocin levels naturally.

It can make you feel connected with others.

Oxytocin is first and foremost a bonding chemical. “It’s a love hormone that makes us feel attached to our family and friends,” says Dr. Salas-Whalen. “To increase your levels, spend time with those you love. That could be your partner, your child, or even your pet. Anyone who brings out loving feelings in you will make your brain release oxytocin, and you’ll be happy and relaxed.”

How to increase oxytocin levels: Play a game together, snuggle on the couch, or take the dog for a walk. And be sure to touch each other—physical contact will give you an immediate boost. (FYI, oxytocin could play a role in your eating habits, too.)

Oxytocin can help tame anxiety.

In uncertain times, we’re naturally going to feel tense. And chronic anxiety can cause health problems, like insomnia and headaches. Fortunately, oxytocin can help relieve that stress. According to a study in the journal Neuroscience, it modulates the body’s response to stress hormones called glucocorticoids; it has also been shown to reduce blood pressure and cortisol levels, other research reports. “Oxytocin has an antidepressant effect,” says Dr. Salas-Whalen. “When our brain produces it, we feel happier and calmer.”

How to increase oxytocin levels: Have sex (solo counts, too!). Arousal and orgasm cause the hormone’s levels to skyrocket, science finds. And since sex is a natural stress buster, the benefits can be twofold. (See: All the Health Benefits of Orgasm)

The hormone may relieve pain.

Research from the University of Alabama at Birmingham shows that oxytocin may also help reduce muscle aches and even the pain caused by conditions like migraine and IBS. Further study into the hormone’s analgesic effects is ongoing, but scientists are hopeful about its potential. (Related: How to Balance Out-of-Whack Hormones)