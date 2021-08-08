I Never Slept with a Pillow Until I Tried This Cooling, Eco-Friendly, Memory Foam One

This may seem like no biggie (after all, pillows shouldn't contain any toxins, right?) but it's actually a major upgrade. Memory foam is traditionally made from a type of polyurethane foam. Polyurethane, in itself, is considered to be a somewhat eco-friendly plastic because it's durable, can be reused and recycled, doesn't contain any chemicals that interfere with endocrine and hormone systems, and doesn't contribute to pH changes in soil or water, according to materials database Matmatch. But memory foam also contains added chemicals that increase its viscosity and elasticity, including diisocyanates (which may irritate the mouth, nose, and eyes) and toluene diisocyanate (which may be carcinogenic), according to the Sleep Foundation. The good news: As research sheds light on the harmful effects of certain substances, more and more manufacturers are moving away from using them, according to the Sleep Foundation — and Wavy is just one example of those brands.