The Pandemic Is at Turning Point — But to Me, As An Asian American, Things Feel Worse Than Ever

But there is a very specific form of exhaustion that's unique to the Asian-American experience during this pandemic. It's quarantine fatigue compounded by a consistent fear of you or your community falling victim to hate crimes that the media largely refuses to acknowledge. White people who complain about quarantine exhaustion can go on a walk outside without worry of being attacked because of their race. Asian people experience the same quarantine exhaustion but aren't afforded the same luxury of going outside without fear. Furthermore, when Asian people do vocalize fear of being targeted by racists, we're often gaslit. We're told that our feelings aren't valid; that we don't face racism; that we don't matter. Whether we beg for help or endure this pain in silence, whether we profess undying loyalty for this country or not, some days it truly feels like it doesn't matter. Being Asian in America, especially right now, means being invisible to the media and law but hypervisible to white supremacy.