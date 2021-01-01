It's true that previous years have inspired fairly strong "good riddance" vibes, but the level of enthusiasm we've collectively had about kicking 2020 to the curb is unparalleled. Pretty much everyone can agree that it's heartening to see the historically challenging year in the rearview mirror. But while a fresh calendar year comes with renewed hope and optimism, January's planetary forecast won't exactly serve as a magic bullet for all that's ailing the world. It will, however, urge us all to put in the work and band together to make noticeable progress.

Up until January 19, the sun will make its way through driven, pragmatic Capricorn, which strengthens a sense of responsibility and tradition while fueling step-by-step efforts to achieve your personal best. And then, from January 19 to February 18, the luminous celestial body will move through progressive, futuristic Aquarius, nudging us to zero in on humanitarian causes, group efforts, and science over fiction. (FYI, we're also entering a larger Age of Aquarius astrologically, and it's going to bring about some major change.)

Capricorn and Aquarius seasons — the first primed for taking grounded steps to achieve your loftiest goals, the latter perfect for emphasizing connection, innovation, and fighting for the greater good — pair up to make January a month for making significant moves to elevate not only your own aspirations but also to pitch in and support the social networks you hold dear. This is a time for being as industrious and relentless in pursuit of your dreams as you are committed to community efforts. And you could be inspired to channel rebellious, eccentric Aquarian vibes and strike out on your own, making this month exactly what you want it to be.

But the sun's moves are far from the only headline-making story this month. On January 6, go-getter Mars, which has been in fiery, competitive Aries for about half of 2020, finally moves on into down-to-earth Taurus, where it'll remain until March 3. The earth sign is known to be obstinate, but they also have a far longer fuse than Aries, so you'll be able to tackle to-dos and conflicts in a more grounded (albeit stubborn) way.

And from January 8 to 30, messenger Mercury spends time in Aquarius, supporting forward-thinking and tech-savvy research and collaboration — not to mention quirky, free-spirited communication. The same day, romantic Venus moves into Capricorn, where it'll infuse relationships, beauty, and creative pursuits with good old-fashioned pragmatism, a nose-to-the-grindstone work ethic, and an eye toward tradition until February 1. (Related: How to Crush Your Resolutions, According to Your Zodiac Sign)

Around January 13, you might feel the vibes of the new moon in Capricorn, which aligns with transformative Pluto to imbue any intention set now with an especially powerful, commanding, and driven tone. The next day, on January 14, game-changer Uranus ends its five-month retrograde, and what you've been thinking about switching up since August can actually begin to shift now.

On January 28, the full moon falls in charismatic, loyal Leo, encouraging reflection around "me" vs. "we." The same day, the confident sun (which rules Leo) forms a sweet conjunction to buoyant Jupiter, bolstering optimism, especially around communal efforts (*cough* beating COVID, anyone?), but because the moon forms a tense square to aggressive Mars, it might be time to release pent-up frustration and anger — ideally in a healthy, healing way.

And on January 30, the month closes out with the start of a three-week retrograde for Mercury in Aquarius. Until February 20, we'll be pushed to tie up loose ends on existing projects in order to plow ahead. And yes, it'll be best to prepare for slowdowns around tech, communication, and transportation. (See: What Is Mercury Retrograde and Why Do We Care?)

Want to know more about how January's astrological highlights will affect your health and wellness, relationships, and career? Read on for your sign's January 2021 horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Health: While communicator Mercury moves through your eleventh house of networking from January 8 to 30, your mental energy and opportunities to connect with friends, loved ones, and colleagues will be amplified. Take advantage by trading notes on those delicious vegetarian recipes you've been researching or looping a few friends into a fitness challenge. The buddy system can prove extra stimulating and motivating now.

Relationships: With all the hard work you've been putting in to get ahead on your professional pursuits, you could be flirting with burnout and craving fun around January 28 when the full moon lights up your fifth house of romance and self-expression. There's no shame in prioritizing pleasure and leaning into your natural instincts to be spontaneous with someone special.

Career: Thanks to go-getter Mars moving through your second house of income from January 6 to March 3, you'll have extra energy to lend to your hustle. At the same time, you could feel a surge of passion about the values you hold near and dear, so if your moneymaking plan isn't aligned with your heart, you'll want to channel some of that get-up-and-go toward sending out resumes or networking for a new opp.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Health: While action-oriented Mars moves through your sign from January 6 to March 3, you'll get a burst of enthusiasm and energy that could easily be channeled toward tackling your wellness goals. Although you could easily catch the resolution bug and itch to dive into a new routine right away, you could find that taking your time to identify a sustainable plan you feel passionate about will be well worth it and set you up for hard-earned results.

Relationships: You might feel like intellectually stimulating conversations and experiences that get you out of your comfort zone serve as the hottest form of foreplay as your ruling planet, romantic Venus, makes its way through your ninth house of adventure from January 8 to February 1. Whether you're taking a hike on a new trail with a potential match or checking out a drive-in movie screening with your partner, eye-opening moments can set the stage for pure magic now.

Career: While communicator Mercury is in your tenth house of career from January 8 to 30, you'll feel even more confident sharing your most innovative ideas and stepping into the spotlight on the job. At the same time, your calendar could fill up quickly with key presentations and meetings. Doing your best to stay centered and offering forward-thinking proposals that show you're not interested in settling for the status quo could win you accolades and recognition from higher-ups.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Health: While action-oriented Mars moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from January 6 to March 3, you might feel like you're in a conception and reflection stage with your fitness plan, preferring to research and even daydream about how you'll hit big-picture goals. Focus on the merit of everyday self-care moves (like meditation to manage your perpetually buzzing mind). This more restful phase will ultimately make it more possible for you to hit the ground running in the coming months.

Relationships: You'll have zero interest in settling for surface-level interactions with a potential match or your S.O., thanks to romantic Venus in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from January 8 to February 1. Instead, you'll be longing to explore deep-rooted feelings and wounds with one another. A slow, steady, patient approach might be your best route to fulfillment.

Career: You could feel an intense urge to soak up knowledge and hone your skill set while communicator Mercury moves through your ninth house of higher education from January 8 to 30. Whether you opt to work one-on-one with a mentor, take an online course, or jump into a project that requires learning on the job, challenging yourself now can feel enlivening and lay the groundwork for career advancement down the road.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Health: After months of pouring your extra energy into professional aspirations, you'll be motivated to nurture your platonic bonds and get after long-term wishes while go-getter Mars is in your eleventh house of networking from January 6 to March 3. Exploring new ways to work out with others (think: obé's virtual workout parties) could help you check both of those boxes. Connecting with friends or even strangers in online classes or social media support groups could not only feel satisfying socially but also boost your consistency.

Relationships: While romantic Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership from January 8 to February 1, you'll crave even more one-on-one time with someone special, whether it's a potential match or your significant other. Finding time in your schedule for fulfilling, pleasurable experiences comes more naturally, and you'll also have this transit on your side if you're aiming to make progress on a shared goal.

Career: You could be thinking about reciprocity and emotional comfort within your work commitments around January 28 when the full moon is in your second house of income. You might want to do a gut check to determine whether the rewards you're gaining from your work are truly worth your time and energy. If not, speaking up for your needs and setting new boundaries could be called for.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Health: Creating healthy, vitality-bolstering new habits can feel nearly effortless, thanks to your ruler, the confident sun, moving through your sixth house of wellness and daily routine until January 19. Your big challenge could be to streamline your many commitments, so you have time to care for yourself on a daily basis. The more willing you are to say "no" and stay focused on what you want to accomplish, the greater the rewards now.

Relationships: While messenger Mercury is in your seventh house of partnership from January 8 to 30, keeping your closest one-on-one relationship feeling harmonious could be your top priority, and you'll want to accomplish this by stepping up your communication with a potential match or S.O. This can be a productive time for thoroughly discussing your needs and theirs, in order to figure out how you're each willing to bend — or not — to ensure you're both fulfilled in the relationship.

Career: Much of your energy has gone toward learning and personal growth these past few months, but it'll feel like you're finally ready for prime time while go-getter Mars is in your tenth house of career from January 6 to March 3. You'll want to bask in the professional spotlight and feel recognized for your hard work. Being extra focused, clear, direct, and pragmatic about your big-picture goals now can lead to well-deserved manifestation.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Health: If you've been feeling overwhelmed by an overflowing plate of to-dos or frustrated that it has been tough to keep up with your ambitious workout routine through the holiday season, take heart: You'll have refreshed mental energy to take on ~all of the things~ from January 8 to 30 when your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, is in your sixth house of wellness and daily routine. Whether you're experimenting with stress-reducing practices (like gratitude meditations) or getting caught up on doctor appointments, you'll be feeling more centered, balanced, and on track mentally and physically.

Relationships: You might feel magnetic — like you're radiating from the inside out — while sweet Venus is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression from January 8 to February 1. Yes, it's absolutely OK to put work aside when possible and focus on pleasure, playfulness, and following your artistic impulses in order to pour your heart out in a creative way. All of this could lay the groundwork for feeling downright blissful with your partner or a new match.

Career: Around January 28, when the full moon is in your twelfth house of spirituality, you could feel exceptionally emotional and in need of solo time. Give yourself at least a brief pass on the usual deadlines and daily grind in order to decompress and tune into and process your heaviest feelings. What you discover could help you better understand what's working and what's not when it comes to your hustle, allowing you to reimagine work that allows you more room for life.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Health: Around January 13, when the new moon is in your fourth house of home life, you'll be reflecting on the foundations in your life that offer a sense of security and safety. If you're feeling a bit more sensitive than usual, that's totally normal. Processing your emotions while identifying what, if any, changes might support your comfort level (think: finding a nearby, safe, green space where you can workout or do deep breathing exercises) can benefit your mental health and overall well-being.

Relationships: You'll be feeling particularly self-assured in your closest relationships while the confident sun is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression from January 19 to February 18. Take advantage by opening up to someone special about your most heartfelt emotions — ideally in a fun-loving, artistic way — or getting out of your comfort zone on a date night with your S.O. Letting go of detailed plans makes for magic.

Career: Around January 28, when the full moon is in your eleventh house of networking, you could have a wave of gratitude for colleagues or friends with whom you're working toward a shared, long-term vision. You'll be feeling like a part of something bigger than yourself and enjoying all the rewards of collaboration, which could prompt you to seek out even more ways to contribute to a team effort.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Health: Around January 13, when the new moon falls in your third house of communication, your mind — and phone — will be buzzing with tons of ideas for switching up your wellness approach. Follow inspiring healthy food IG accounts or get the scoop on friends or colleagues' fave quarantine workouts. The more communicating and connecting you do around these subjects, the more fired up you'll be to experiment and learn more.

Relationships: Over the past few months, you've likely been meditating on all the ways you would like to see your closest one-on-one relationships — romantic, professional, and platonic — to evolve. Whether you've been contemplating moving in or moving on, you should be able to more effortlessly turn reflection into action once game-changer Uranus ends its five-month retrograde in your seventh house of partnership on January 14. And on the 20th, when go-getter Mars gets involved, you could be extra inspired to get the ball rolling.

Career: Around January 28, when the full moon is in your tenth house of career, higher-ups might ask you to step up and take on more responsibility or run a key presentation. You might initially feel a bit concerned that you're not going to be adequately recognized for your efforts, but you can absolutely ask for exactly what you want. You'll have luck — and your work ethic — on your side.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Health: You've likely been pouring lots of energy into creative and romantic pursuits over the last few months, but while action-oriented Mars moves through your sixth house of wellness and daily routine from January 6 to March 3, you'll feel compelled to channel all that inner fire toward your wellness. You could even be tempted to go all in on an aggressive game plan, but consider a pragmatic, sustainable strategy (like focusing on nutrient-dense whole foods to fuel your extra workouts) instead. A slow and steady pace can make goal-hitting just about inevitable.

Relationships: Around January 28, when the full moon is in your ninth house of adventure, the mundanity of your daily grind could be getting to you, leaving you wishing for an extraordinary, heart-racing experience, ideally with a potential or current partner. You generally have no issue voicing your desires, and around this moon, you'll feel especially confident. Go for it — putting your emotions into words can be the first step to making your fantasies real.

Career: Carve out time to map out how you want to amplify or change up your hustle around January 13 when the new moon is in your second house of income. Reframing your work as an investment of time and energy can have you feeling more apt to say no to projects that aren't really resonating with your heart. And by following your passions more closely, you'll be even better positioned to bring in the rewards you've been striving for.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Health: Around January 13, when the new moon in your sign pairs up with transformative Pluto, you'll get the green light to set powerful intentions. Take the time to figure out exactly what you need (think: more social support around your long-term goals or setting a boundary around working on the weekend, etc.). The downstream effect: feeling empowered to pursue an endgame you might have never considered previously. This can't help but boost your mental — and, in turn, physical — well-being.

Relationships: You might be inspired to open up to someone special about deep-rooted needs and wounds — and they might share what has been weighing on their heart as well, around January 28 when the full moon is in your eighth house of sexual intimacy and emotional bonds. This can serve as an emotional breakthrough that simultaneously bolsters your self-awareness and takes your connection to the next level. (Maybe now's the time to try a tantric sex position?)

Career: Thanks to social Venus in your sign from January 8 to February 1, you'll not only be thinking of new ways to join forces with friends or colleagues on key work projects, but you could find they're more apt to hit you up to collaborate now. Your confidence and appetite for creativity and learning is heightened, which can make even the most basic tasks more fun — especially when you're tackling them with others.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Health: While messenger Mercury is in your sign from January 8 to 30, your mental energy will be magnified as you think up all the ways you'd like to take your healthy cooking game or fitness routine to the next level. And you could be talking about it with friends, listening to new podcasts, or experimenting with new tech (think: a new running app). As long as you're researching and learning as much as you can from others, you'll be right on track — not to mention super inspired.

Relationships: Around January 28, when the full moon is in your seventh house of partnership, you could be feeling like it's time to reevaluate how you're relating to your S.O. or a close friend. If it feels like one person is putting in more work to keep the bond afloat, it'll feel like it's time to call attention to the issue — or at least do what you need to do to level the playing field.

Career: You'll be less likely to hesitate about bringing your most innovative, forward-thinking proposals to the table on the job from January 19 to February 18 while the confident sun is in your sign. Higher-ups can't help but applaud your self-assured approach, and ideally, you'll feel like their goals are aligning with your big-picture aspirations. The result: basking in the limelight a bit, if even alongside colleagues. Yes, you totally deserve it.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Health: Around January 28, when the full moon is in your sixth house of wellness and daily routine, you could be feeling like you're hitting a wall with your current fitness plan. This can be a sweet time to set aside some quiet time to do some soul searching (think: free writing or spending time in nature, ideally around the nearest body of water). What you land on could inform how you even slightly tweak your approach. You'll do well to be gentle with yourself and steer toward practices that benefit your mind and body.

Relationships: Your calendar is bound to be brimming with Zoom happy hours with colleagues and catch-up sessions with old friends while social Venus moves through your eleventh house of networking from January 8 to February 1. Though platonic bonds might be your main focus at this time, you could meet someone who piques your interest through friends, or, if you're attached, contributing to a team project alongside your S.O. can set up a sweet bonding moment.