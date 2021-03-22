As an Asian-American, I'm Giving Myself Permission to Speak Up

Compounding all this hurt is the fact that Asian women specifically are stereotyped as submissive, docile, quiet, and subservient. That's not only how we're often perceived in Western culture, but it's how many of us are taught to behave in our families. We're told we shouldn't rock the boat or draw attention to ourselves. Many of our parents and grandparents came here as immigrants — speaking up against authority wasn't an option for fear of being swiftly removed from their new home. So that messaging was passed down and reinforced, both consciously and unconsciously — through direct and overt messages and subliminal, subtle behaviors and looming threats. For generations, we have been told to fit in so we don't get in trouble and to be the model minorities and perform as well and work as hard as humanly possible because that's how we live out the American Dream that our families fought so hard for. Asian American women have largely been conditioned to remain silent, both to uphold cultural norms in the home and to avoid rocking the boat out in the world.