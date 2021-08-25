Johnson & Johnson Says Its COVID-19 Booster Offers an Increase Immune Response

On Wednesday, the company announced data that suggests that a second dose of its vaccine can significantly boost coronavirus antibody levels in those who've already been inoculated.

Johnson & Johnson announced a massive new development Wednesday in support of its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Citing new data in a press release, Johnson & Johnson said that those who received a booster shot had antibody levels that were ninefold higher than their levels 28 days after receiving their first J & J shot.

"We have established that a single shot of our COVID-19 vaccine generates strong and robust immune responses that are durable and persistent through eight months," said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson, in the press release. "With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine." That being said, it's important to note that the data comes from two studies that have yet to be peer-reviewed.

Johnson & Johnson added Wednesday that it's engaging with health officials, including those at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about the need for a COVID-19 booster dose of the J & J vaccine. (See: When Will a Johnson & Johnson Booster Shot Be Available?)

Nearly 14 million Americans have been fully vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to recent data from the CDC. The J & J vaccine itself differs from the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines as it uses an inactivated virus (an adenovirus, which causes the common cold) to deliver instructions to the body to trigger an immune response against COVID-19. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines instead rely on messenger RNA to carry out similar orders to the body in order to combat the virus.

With the highly contagious Delta variant surging in the U.S., vaccines are still one of the best sources of protection against COVID-19, thus making news about potential boosters from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson that much more exciting.