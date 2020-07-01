Here's what the planets have to say about every facet of your life in the month ahead.

When summer is in full swing, and every day is long, bright, and full of possibility, it's hard not to feel a strong desire to make the most of every moment—just like you did as a kid as soon as school was out. And when you're stuck doing anything but having fun—including the current and ongoing social distancing measures—FOMO's sure to take over.

If you're feeling fairly passionate about maximizing fun, sharing heartfelt moments with loved ones, and fighting for what is just and right, you're perfectly in tune with July's astrological seasons. Until July 22, the sun travels through family-oriented, sentimental, sensitive Cancer, inspiring more time spent swimming in your feelings, caring for others, and nurturing your closest ties. Then, until August 22, the confident, fiery celestial body makes its way through driven, action-oriented, self-assured Leo, giving you fuel to roar about and get after your wildest dreams, to step up the drama and intensity of your personal relationships, and to be playful, joyful, and optimistic.

Cancer and Leo seasons—the first lending itself to exploring what's in your heart, the second setting the stage for empowerment—come together to make July a time to get in tune with your foundation and support network, as well as who you are and what you stand for. This is a moment that lends itself to tapping into your intuition, being more okay than ever with being in your feelings (and then owning whatever it is you find), and showering others—and yourself—with your inner light and love. The water-to-fire energy is all about embracing and bolstering your closest bonds while gaining clarity and taking action on what you need to be your best, most productive, most fulfilled self.

But the sun's movements are far from the only notable highlights this July. Taskmaster Saturn, retrograde since May 11, moves out of airy, forward-thinking Aquarius and back into earthy, traditionalist Capricorn. Eclipse season will end with a grand finale when a lunar eclipse falls in Capricorn on July 5. Mercury retrograde ends on July 12, closing this chapter of review and reflection and making for smoother sailing when it comes to communication and tech. And on July 20, we'll have a particularly powerful new moon, referred to as the black moon, because it's the second one in sentimental, sweet Cancer this year (the first being the solar eclipse on June 21). This series of astrological events signals change and forward movement, but not without a healthy dose of self-reflection.

Want to know more about how July's astrological highlights will affect your health and wellness, relationships, and career? Read on for your sign's July 2020 horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too!)

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Health: Chances are, thanks to communicator Mercury's retrograde in your fourth house of intimate affairs, you've spent three weeks reflecting on what makes you feel most secure and grounded (emotionally and mentally). This can only serve to bolster your physical health. Once the messenger planet moves forward on July 12, it's time to take what you've learned about your needs (maybe that morning meditation routine is invaluable) and run with it.

Relationships: Thanks to the confident sun moving through your fifth house of romance from July 22 to August 22, you'll get a blast of fun-loving energy that makes it easy to express what's in your heart with your S.O. or a potential partner. You can also look forward to spontaneous date nights (even if that's playing a favorite childhood game together over Zoom) that tap into your creative, playful side.

Career: Around July 5, the lunar eclipse in your tenth house of career will have you reflecting on how you may need to switch up your plan for hitting major professional goals. You might even be called to rethink what the ultimate endgame looks like for you. The moon is far more intuitive than pragmatic, so, at least for now, consider letting your heart lead the way instead of your head.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Health: Around July 20, when the new moon falls in your third house of communication, it's a beautiful time to reenvision your daily wellness routine. You'll also do well to hunt down crucial answers to burning questions related to your health, which may have been especially evasive while communicator Mercury was retrograde in the same zone through July 12.

Relationships: While the confident sun moves through your fourth house of home life from July 22 to August 22, you could find you're craving even more heartfelt moments with loved ones. Whether you have a physically distanced picnic with friends or spend quality time catching up with a potential partner over FaceTime, tending to your emotional needs can boost your vitality and relationships.

Career: Thanks to taskmaster Saturn moving backward into your ninth house of higher education and adventure on July 1 (where it remains until December 16), you'll be reflecting on your belief system and personal philosophies. What's your north star? Ensuring that it is reflected in your work can have you feeling more productive and fulfilled.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Health: Connecting with friends and family members on your wellness goals should come even more naturally than usual while the confident sun moves through your third house of communication from July 22 to August 22. Whether you've been wanting to take online yoga with that friend who lives across the country or pick your S.O.'s brain about their most-loved running apps, trading notes with others can be a boon for your bonds and your fitness results.

Relationships: Around July 5, when the lunar eclipse falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you might watch as a spotlight gets thrown on relationships that require more reciprocity. If you're uncomfortable with the dynamic of any close connection, now can be an emotional, but fruitful time to speak up.

Career: Think back to June 21, when the solar eclipse was in your second house of income. You'll get another shot at making even more significant moves to boost your standing financially and professionally. Think about small steps that can have a major impact, like adding to a savings account on a weekly or monthly basis, and you'll be right on track.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Health: You'll be spending some time reflecting on your big picture wellness aspirations while communicator Mercury is retrograde in your sign until July 12. Now might be the time to hone a winning quarantine fitness plan. Once the messenger planet moves forward, you'll be able to apply what you've learned and start to feel like you're making solid progress. Look to the second new moon in your sign this year on July 20 as a powerful moment for planting whatever seeds you want to see grow.

Relationships: Around July 5, when the lunar eclipse is in your seventh house of partnership, you might feel like you're being tested on what you really want out of your closest one-on-one bond. If you're not on the same page as your S.O., or you're feeling like it's an uphill battle to connect with someone special, it's time to get extra clear and vocal about your dealbreakers. (See: How to Have Healthier Relationship Arguments)

Career: While the confident sun moves through your second house of income from July 22 to August 22, you could have a renewed sense of purpose and clarified vision around your daily hustle. Write down what you want to achieve, trust your instincts, then step into your power.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Health: Around July 5, the lunar eclipse falls in your sixth house of wellness and daily routine, requiring that you make certain changes to your regular grind to feel more balanced. As a creature of habit, you might feel like you need to get a certain amount of sleep or squeeze in X number of HIIT sessions per week, so shake-ups freak you out at least a bit. But embracing the shifts that present themselves now can not only benefit your wellness physically—but emotionally, too.

Relationships: Thanks to the confident sun's move through your sign from July 22 to August 22, you'll be more likely to pursue your romantic and sexual fantasies. Whether you've been dreaming of going on a pretty hike with that Bumble match or spending a whole weekend eating tacos in bed with your S.O., you'll have the drive and vision to make it happen ASAP.

Career: Around July 20, when the new moon is in your twelfth house of spirituality for the second time this year, you'll get another chance to meditate on your long-term aspirations and think about how your work is contributing to your personal growth—or not. Taking a time-out from the daily grind to get in tune with your emotional compass can be particularly helpful for formulating a game plan in the coming weeks.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Health: While the confident sun moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from July 22 to August 22, you might want to embrace a lower-key wellness approach. Restful activities like stretching and sound baths benefit your buzzing mind more than usual, giving you a chance to recharge, which can help you go HAM whenever the time is right to resume that regularly scheduled programming.

Relationships: You could be aggravated if your focus is exclusively on work around July 5 when the lunar eclipse lights up your fifth house of romance and self-expression. You'll crave more fun, light-hearted, loving moments with someone special. This could serve as a crucial wake-up call that you would benefit from more balance, joy, and spontaneity in your life, and you deserve to declare as much—and make it happen.

Career: Around July 20, the second new moon of the year in your eleventh house of networking sets the stage for collaboration with friends or colleagues on a project close to your heart. Whether you're organizing an event or fundraiser to fight for racial justice or brainstorming ways to give back to your community, feeling like you're contributing to a communal effort can feel especially powerful and fulfilling now.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Health: Stepping into the spotlight and showcasing your creative side could benefit your health on July 12 when the confident sun in your tenth house of public image forms a harmonizing angle to dreamy Neptune in your sixth house of daily routine and wellness. Think: joining an Instagram Live workout run by your favorite trainer or planning a future group barre class. This could serve as the perfect boost for your fitness goals and social life.

Relationships: You might feel torn between work responsibilities and plans with your partner or someone special around July 5 when the lunar eclipse falls in your fourth house of home life. Feeling like you can't be present and in the moment given impending deadlines might nudge you to think about ways you can snag a little more work-life balance and make room for treasured downtime with the people you love—now and going forward.

Career: Once messenger Mercury ends its retrograde in your tenth house of career on July 12, you'll have the green light to once more pitch a variety of ambitious proposals without worrying about miscommunications or tech challenges. Whether you're on the market for recognition or professional advancement, you'll have the communicator planet on your side until August 4.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Health: Around July 5, the lunar eclipse falls in your third house of communication; you might be frustrated if it feels like you can't get the answers to ongoing wellness questions or if you have to switch up your daily routine in a way that makes you feel like throwing up your hands. Lean on your favorite stress-relieving practices (like breathwork) to cope during this intense time, and you'll come out even stronger.

Relationships: On July 12, when the confident sun in your ninth house of adventure forms a harmonizing angle to dreamy Neptune in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, your imagination is sure to be firing on all cylinders. Channel this into an artistic endeavor that expresses your deepest emotions or planning a spur of the moment road trip with your sweetheart. Either way, allowing yourself to be swept up in the moment can make for wild, wonderful memories.

Career: Stepping up to take on a major project could be in the cards while the confident sun moves through your tenth house of career from July 22 to August 22. You're likely more than up for the task, and making it clear to higher-ups that you're ready to take the ball and run is sure to set the stage for a well-deserved round of applause.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Health: You'll want to get out of your comfort zone more than usual while the confident sun moves through your ninth house of higher learning and adventure from July 22 to August 22. Whether you're hunting down new running trails or camping at spots that are off the beaten path, opportunities to broaden your horizons can feel downright revitalizing for your overall wellness.

Relationships: Once messenger Mercury ends its retrograde in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy on July 12, you might feel like you're better able to communicate your desires. While you're often unfiltered, being direct and open about all your deepest-rooted feelings and fantasies can make for an even hotter time between the sheets now. And yes, this applies to solo play too.

Career: You could find you're extra motivated to get the ball rolling on certain big picture moneymaking goals around July 5 when the lunar eclipse falls in your second house of income. Part of this push could be an eagerness to get more organized and focused, which can lay the groundwork for concrete success. Just be sure to check in with your gut and double-check all the details before making any major moves.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Health: You've faced so many challenges recently that you're ready for just about anything. Once taskmaster Saturn moves backward into your sign on July 1 (where it remains until December 16), pinpointing your ultimate fitness goal (maybe training for your next race or lifting your body weight) then taking it one step at a time can lead to the level of fulfillment that drives you.

Relationships: Around July 20, take advantage of the year's second new moon in your seventh house of partnership by keying into your relationship needs. Knowing what you're willing to give and what you want in return, then communicating that to yourself through a powerful journaling session and/or to your partner (if you're attached) can feel super-empowering.

Career: Around July 5, the lunar eclipse occurs in your sign, setting the stage for a deeply emotional and reflective time when you'll be even more fired up than usual to make your professional goals real. Give yourself space to get clear on what your personal brand looks like and who you're aiming to connect with in business. Once you're focused, your natural leadership skills are sure to kick into high gear.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Health: While messenger Mercury is retrograde in your sixth house of wellness until July 12, you might find it's easy to stick to fitness routines that you've always loved (like tracking your steps with a pedometer app or swimming laps). But once the communicator planet moves forward from July 12 to August 4, you'll have the wind in your sails to take your workouts to the next level. Pairing up with a friend to do regular, virtual Pilates or outdoor training sessions might be exactly what you need.

Relationships: You'll want to spark with someone special or carve out more one-on-one time with your S.O. while the confident sun is in your seventh house of partnership from July 22 to August 22. Working together toward a joint goal and opening up about your hopes and dreams—no matter how pie in the sky—can crank your chemistry up a notch.

Career: Around July 5, when the lunar eclipse is in your twelfth house of spirituality, you might feel like you need to take a time-out from your regular nose-to-the-grindstone approach to work. Allowing yourself a moment to breathe and reassess where you want to go from here could prove even more motivating—and rewarding—than continuing to plow ahead.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Health: You should feel more pumped up to take on an ambitious fitness routine while the confident sun moves through your sixth house of wellness from July 22 to August 22. Whether that's multiple Vinyasa classes in a week or making sure you're squeezing in daily meditation time, the key to feeling like you're knocking it out of the park will be focusing on a plan that feels right and motivating for you.

Relationships: Around July 20, take advantage of the second new moon of the year in your fifth house of romance by considering how you can express your emotions in a vulnerable, creative way. Wearing your heart on your sleeve now especially not only feels liberating but could set a dreamy, blissful new tone in an existing or future relationship.