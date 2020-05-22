Now, the 29-year-old fitness phenomenon is opening up about another aspect of #momlife: the body-shaming that often comes with postpartum recovery.

In an Instagram post, Itsines recalled a recent experience wherein a fashion brand gifted her high-waisted swimwear and workout pants. "I was initially like, what a nice gift," she wrote in her post. "[Then], I read the note that came with the package: 'These are great for covering your mum tum'." (P.S. It's Normal to Still Look Pregnant After Giving Birth)

Itsines emphasized in her post that she has nothing against high-waisted clothing in general—again, she said she was initially excited to receive the gift. It was the note, and its suggestion that she should use the clothing to "cover" her postpartum body, that made her uncomfortable, shared Itsines. "Even if the person who sent me those clothes didn't realize it, telling women they should hide any part of their body is not an empowering message, and it's not something I agree with at all," she wrote. "It is running on the assumption we should be shying away from the way our body looks, especially after pregnancy. " (Related: This Mom of IVF Triplets Shares Why She Loves Her Postpartum Body)

Itsines continued by reminding new moms that no matter what their shape or size, their bodies deserve to be celebrated, not concealed. "There's no such thing as a 'mum tum'," she wrote. "It's just a stomach and it doesn't need to be covered and hidden away because you've LITERALLY CREATED AND GIVEN BIRTH TO A HUMAN."

Itsines didn't name the company that sent her the clothing, but she was firm in saying she will "not support anyone that spreads this kind of message." (Related: CrossFit Mom Revie Jane Schulz Wants You to Love Your Postpartum Body Just As It Is)