Spending time with loved ones this holiday weekend? You may want to take a few precautions to ensure COVID-19 doesn't wind up as an unexpected guest.

If you can believe it, the end of the summer is here. Labor Day weekend is approaching, and you may be looking forward to catching up with loved ones, but with the uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide — not to mention the highly contagious Delta variant — are group gatherings okay right now? Before venturing out to a backyard BBQ, here are a few tips health experts want you to keep in mind. (Related: The CDC Now Advises Fully Vaccinated People Wear Masks Indoors In COVID-19 Hotspots)

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

If you're thinking of spending time outdoors at a friend's or family member's this weekend, it's best to be conscientious about what scenario you may be stepping into, says Charlene Brown, M.D., a former medical officer at the Food and Drug Administration and an advisor for Everlywell, a company which offers access to laboratory testing and wellness monitoring. "The most important thing to do when deciding whether or not to attend a social function is to adhere to the latest CDC guidelines and the recommendation of public health organizations from the specific location where the event is being held," says Brown. And to be clear, "the CDC wants unvaccinated individuals to avoid traveling this weekend," she adds.

While wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and avoiding crowds are among the CDC's recommendations when it comes to protecting yourself and others from COVID-19, Dr. Brown also advises that you "assess the risk of the particular event — both the risk to yourself and others. If the activity is inside, consider not attending. The risk of COVID-19 transmission is much higher indoors when compared to outdoors. If you must attend an indoor event, wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, for the duration of the event in order to maximize protection from the ultra-contagious Delta variant," she says.

Also, if you or a loved one are considered immunocompromised (meaning you have a weakened immune system), it's probably safest to have a hot dog at home if you can't guarantee everyone at an event will be vaccinated against COVID-19, says William Schaffner, M.D., an infectious disease specialist and a professor at Vanderbilt University. "First of all, ask yourself, who you are, who are we (members of the family or whatever group is going), are we older, do we have underlying illnesses, are we immune-compromised, because if we fall into those groups, these are all characteristics of people who get more severe disease," says Dr. Schaffner. "If I were seriously immune-compromised, then I wouldn't go at all."

People who are considered immunocompromised, include those with HIV/AIDS, cancer and transplant patients taking certain immunosuppressive drugs, and those with inherited diseases that affect the immune system, according to the CDC. Those who have weakened immune systems — which is about three percent of the U.S. population — may be more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19 according to the organization, which can include hospitalization, a ventilator to help regulate breathing, or even death. (Related: The FDA Authorized a COVID-19 Booster Shot for Immunocompromised People)

Although you may possibly want to pump the breaks on weekend plans, there are ways you can still gather safely this holiday weekend.

Control Your Environment

Should you decided to host a small gathering outdoors, Dr. Brown suggests you "ensure that all guests in attendance are fully vaccinated. If you include unvaccinated individuals, it's important to know that they are at greatest risk and that they pose a risk to you and your guests," she says. "Unfortunately, both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals can spread the Delta variant; that's why it's so important to maintain distance, keep your group size very small, and encourage masking." (See: What Is a Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection?)

In terms of an actual guest list, Dr. Schaffner says he considers no more than 10 people as a "reasonable group" size. But as for what's on the menu? "Limit food options that require guests to touch the food, such as a plate of cheese and crackers or veggies dip" and to serve individually proportioned items, such as burgers and hot dogs, instead, advises Dr. Brown. You should also keep disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer nearby. "While transmission through infectious material left on objects is less common than direct person-to-person transmission, it's still important to wipe down communal 'touch points' with disinfectant wipes. This includes door handles, communal serving utensils, and bowls," she says. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Transmission)

If you're traveling far this weekend, your own car is the safest mode. "It's your cocoon, separate from others, you can get drive-in food, run in and out of a restaurant pretty quickly wearing a mask," says Dr. Schaffner. "At the gas station, when tanking up, you can take some wipes along and wipe your hands, wipe off the pump and you can really reduce your risk completely."

Ultimately, however, the best way to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated. "If you are unvaccinated or plan to attend events with unvaccinated individuals, it's best to only attend events that are held outdoors and wear a mask, especially if it's hard to keep your distance," says Dr. Brown, who suggests getting tested both before or after a social gathering. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Testing)

"You may have a COVID-19 infection without even knowing it," she says. "Also, consider testing after an event where you may have been exposed to COVID-19, especially those in crowded or enclosed spaces where people may not have been wearing masks."

While long weekends are a time to kick back and relax, Labor Day COVID worries are definitely understandable this year. But by taking thoughtful precautions when gathering with loved ones, it's a surefire way to have a safe and enjoyable time.