It's no surprise that this pandemic has affected everyone in more ways than one. With quarantine and social distancing restrictions, we've all seen the direct effect COVID-19 has had on the world, including the BIPOC community, which has been disproportionately impacted. And, unfortunately, the pandemic has taken a significant toll on Latinx businesses in particular.
According to a survey of more than 200 Latinx-owned businesses conducted by the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, 86 percent said that the pandemic negatively impacted their business, whether by losing revenue or by forcing employee layoffs. Luckily, some businesses have been able to stay afloat via slow but steady re-openings and with the convenience of e-commerce. In 2020, online shopping surged drastically during the pandemic, equating to about a 42 percent increase compared to 2019, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.
One of the best ways to bring Latinx voices to the forefront is to support them by shopping their businesses. Whether you want to find the next tasty snack to eat, focus on your mental health, or enhance your sexual freedom, there are plenty of Latinx-owned businesses that can offer solutions. Plus, you'll also get to indulge in a little self-care, too. Ahead, Latinx-owned wellness brands and organizations that we should all show up for indefinitely.
This Mexican American family-owned brand started after co-founder Veronica Garza was in search of grain-free options for her favorite typical Mexican recipes. After experimenting in her Laredo, Texas kitchen, Garza found an alternative to grain tortillas. Turns out, almond flour was the key. Together, the entire Garza family of seven started Siete Foods in 2014, which, along with tortillas, also offers snack-worthy picks such as Chipotle BBQ Tortilla Chips (Buy It, $4, instacart.com), Churro Strips (Buy It, $5, instacart.com), and flavorful seasonings (Buy It, $3, instacart.com). And everything is — you guessed it — grain-free (and vegan, too). (Related: 7 Grain-Free Alternatives to Bread, Tortillas, and More)
Few companies make breaking a sweat look legit stylish — yes, stylish! — like ballet-inspired activewear brand Port de Bras. Founded by Venezuela-native Clarissa Egaña, Port de Bras boasts high-quality garments made of Mother Nature-approved materials, such as 100 percent biodegradable polyamide yarn that's woven together to create everything from jackets to jumpsuits. Not only are Egaña's athleisure items made with innovative, environmentally-conscious technology but they also feature fashion-forward details such as ruffles — see: Ruffle Crop Top (Buy It, $145, shopbop.com) — and geometric patterns — see: Arrow Leggings (Buy It, $175, shopbop.com). And with colorways such as lilac-esque "flan de uva," it's hard not to buy a closet's worth of clothes from the company.
Shark Tank fans may recognize this mouthwatering line of savory snacks — all of which feature the traditional Brazilian food, pão de queijo (translated as "cheese bread"). Upon moving to the U.S., founder Junea Rocha longed for her family's authentic cheese bread, so she called her mom for the recipe, whipped up a batch stateside, and, low and behold, the idea for frozen Brazi Bites was born. Made out of tapioca flour, these fluffy yet crispy cheesy delights are naturally gluten-free and available in flavors such as Garlic Asiago (Buy It, $68 for eight, amazon.com) and Cheddar and Parmesan (Buy It, $40 for four, amazon.com). Salivating just at the sound of those varieties? Then you'll be pumped to hear that they only take 20 minutes to cook. Simply pop 'em in the oven and you'll be noshing in no time.
Down-under difficulties — think: UTI, yeast infection, or bacterial vaginosis — can be a nightmare. And if anyone knows this first hand it's Daniella Levy, former chronic BV sufferer and co-founder of Happy V. Since its inception in 2017, Happy V has continued to deliver products designed to help women achieve a healthier and, well, happier vagina. How exactly? Through their scientifically sound (and physician-formulated) offerings such as the Cranberry Urinary Defense (Buy It, $30, amazon.com), a dietary supplement designed to remove unwanted bacteria that can cause UTIs, and the Prebiotic + Probiotic (Buy It, $30, amazon.com), which works to balance vaginal pH and helps promote good bacteria to help optimize your vagina's flora.
After losing her best friend to suicide, Brandi Carlos founded Therapy for Latinx, an online platform that provides a directory of culturally competent mental health practitioners for members of the Latinx community. Sound familiar? That's likely because founder Brandie Carlos credits Therapy for Black Girls as inspiration for her mental health-focused organization. Simply search the extensive directory or fill out an online form, and the organization can match you with the best Latinx professional near you that specializes in your needs. (Related: Free Mental Health Services That Offer Affordable and Accessible Support)
With a lineup of fairly-priced (and aesthetically pleasing!) sexual wellness products, Maude is on a mission to make intimacy — with a partner(s) and/or solo — approachable, accessible, and enjoyable. Founded by Éva Goicochea in 2018, Maude prides itself on its array of goodies that make sexy-time simple: no bells or whistles here, folks, and they are not missed. Since Dakota Johnson (yes, that Dakota Johnson) signed on as an investor and co-creative director in 2020, the brand has broadened its focus to also include awareness and education initiatives. Head to the company's website to stock up supplies such as organic lubricants (Buy It, $25, getmaude.com, urbanoutfitters.com) and minimalist vibrators that, TBH, don't look one bit intimidating (Buy It, $45, getmaude.com, urbanoutfitters.com). And while you're there, be sure to check out The Maudern to read science-backed articles and learn even more about sexuality.
Sticking to her Costa Rican roots is what drove Adriana Ayales to start Anima Mundi, an apothecary that harnesses the power of herbs, adaptogens, and spices to bring ancient remedies into the modern world. Browse the shelves IRL at her Brooklyn-based store or virtually on the brand's website and you'll be sure to find a range of tonics and teas touting the natural ability to, say, boost your mood or immunity. (Related: Adaptogen Drinks to Sip On for More Energy and Less Stress)
If you have a rabbit's foot as a keychain or are always on the hunt for a four-leaf clover, then these soy wax candles will be your new good luck charm. Featuring crystals and fragrances that "enhance the numerical assets of each lucky number," Lucky No. Candles are intended to deliver all of the good vibes and energy. For example, candles no. 1, no. 5, and no. 7 (Buy It, $33 each, luckynocandles.com) all have a fresh and clean aroma that, when coupled with obsidian and clear quartz, are intended to calm your mind and encourage you to hit reset. To select a vessel, pick your lucky number (zero through nine, plus 13), the scent that speaks to you, or e-mail the brand for a little help. (They'll do the math to determine your "life path number," which is explained in full on their website.) Burn time is 75 hours and the hand-poured soy and coconut waxes are vegan.
As the saying goes, it's five o'clock somewhere — and when it's time to wind down with a drink, turn to Salut. Founded by friends Hannah Matthew Martinez and Hannah Brock Silva, Salut isn't any old boozy beverage company. The brand boasts a lineup of five "infusion bottles," each of which is packed with a different mixture of preservative-free, all-natural ingredients for infusing your liquid of choice. Take the Golden Girl (Buy It, $29, lovesalut.com) for example: It's a glass bottle containing dried turmeric, ginger root, mangoes, oranges, and more that makes whipping up a cocktail or mocktail after a long day NBD. Simply add your liquid of choice, let the mixture sit for one to five days, and, violá, you've got up to 10 drinks worth of an Instagram-worthy golden elixir.
Started in 2016 by Jennifer Velasquez, The Salvaged Sawhorse offers positive affirmation decks in English and Spanish to help you change your inner dialogue. With phrases such as "I radiate confidence" and "I have the power to create the life I want," Velasquez's cards (Buy It, $28, thesalvagedsawhorse.com) are equally as effective as they are beautiful. While there's no right way to use them, the goal is for you to reap the benefits of the positive affirmation as much as possible. Simply choose a card, read the affirmation aloud several times, and then place the card in an easy-to-see place so you can refer to it throughout your day. Repetition verbally and mentally is key — and that's true for more specific affirmations as well, such as those for sleep and for anxiety.
Whether you follow several fitfluencers or none at all, odds are you've heard the name Massy Arias — and for good reason. In addition to maintaining a casual 2.7 million followers on Instagram, the Dominican Republic-born trainer is also the CEO and founder of TRU Supplements and, as of late, the creator of the MA Elevate Program. While Arias does offer fans a glimpse into her workout routines on social media, her latest venture is like an all-access pass to the trainer's backyard/garage/gym (wherever she's working out) and kitchen. Once you sign up and pay the $100 fee, you're granted access to an archive of guided workout videos and given a nutrition guide with meal plan tips and recipes for vegans and non-vegans. And with weekly yoga flows, journaling prompts, and more, the MA Elevate Program also encourages you to work on your mental fitness as much as your physical fitness. (Related: Massy Arias Wants You to Be Patient with Your Postpartum Fitness Journey)
While spending summers in her native country of Argentina, Ana Goldseker, C.N.C., a plant-based nutritional counselor, enjoyed drinking yerba mate, a common tea found in South America. When she learned of the tea's impressive list of benefits, such as the potential to reduce stress and boost immunity, Goldseker was set on sharing the seemingly magical (antioxidant-rich!) beverage with everyone. And so, she founded SoulMaté, which offers yerba mate tea blends that are sourced from Argentina, India, and Japan. And to preserve the traditional way of drinking the beverage, the beverage brand also offers yerba mate sets that come with a gourd (cup), a bombilla (metal straw), and a starter pack of yerba (Buy It, $39, soulmateyerba.com).
With 1.1 million Instagram followers, Dominican American Melissa Alcantara is a badass trainer. She began her fitness journey in 2013 when she decided to change her diet and up her game in the gym. She then competed in (and won!) a bodybuilding competition and started personally training Kim Kardashian (casual). Her online shop offers nutritional guides, training programs, and exercise bands so you can start your own healthy journey. Alcantara is also the mastermind behind the FitGurlMel app (Buy It, starting at $1/month, fitgurlmelapp.com), which lets you conveniently exercise from home with a 12-week program that welcomes all fitness levels. Plus, the app has recipes and meal plans to kickstart healthier eating. (Related: Kim K's Trainer Wants You to Know It's Normal to Feel "So Far Away" from Your Goals Sometimes)