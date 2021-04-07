If you have a rabbit's foot as a keychain or are always on the hunt for a four-leaf clover, then these soy wax candles will be your new good luck charm. Featuring crystals and fragrances that "enhance the numerical assets of each lucky number," Lucky No. Candles are intended to deliver all of the good vibes and energy. For example, candles no. 1, no. 5, and no. 7 (Buy It, $33 each, luckynocandles.com) all have a fresh and clean aroma that, when coupled with obsidian and clear quartz, are intended to calm your mind and encourage you to hit reset. To select a vessel, pick your lucky number (zero through nine, plus 13), the scent that speaks to you, or e-mail the brand for a little help. (They'll do the math to determine your "life path number," which is explained in full on their website.) Burn time is 75 hours and the hand-poured soy and coconut waxes are vegan.