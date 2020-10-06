Somehow, I've always had tennis in my life. Back in the day, I played for my Quaker high school tennis team. I tried every sport under the sun as a kid, but none spoke to me like tennis. The moment I step onto a court, I lose all nervousness, as if I’m a warrior. Unfortunately, that warrior mentality — which translated to being over-competitive — actually got me kicked off the team.

After those early days on the court, I hung up my racket and enrolled in the Parsons School of Design, where I graduated with an illustration degree and met my now husband. Shortly after falling in love and getting married, I had my first daughter at 25 years old. At that point, all of the art and passion that I went to school for was pushed aside to be a full-time mom, which only became more demanding after having my second daughter in 1999. That period of my life was no tennis, no arts, just full-time mom mode, but I was truly loving every second of it.

Returning to the Court

Then 9/11 happened, my family moved from New York City to Philadelphia, and the desire for something more started to come back. I started drawing again, picked up my racket, and connected with a community at the University of Pennsylvania's tennis club.

A decade later, my best friend approached me and asked if I wanted to join her United States Tennis Association team, a competitive adult tennis league with a group of other men and women my age, to which I immediately I responded, "No, absolutely not. Competitive tennis did not work well for me as a teenager, so I just don't think it would be a good idea."

Thankfully, she eventually convinced me to join the team, and tennis became a huge part of my life once again. It was during this time that my mother was at the hospital. It was hard to watch her struggle and not be able to do anything to help. To cope, whenever I wasn’t with her in her room, I was on the tennis court. Before she passed away, for two days a week, two hours at a time, I was able to do something I knew I had control over. (Related: Your Guide to Developing Mental, Emotional, and Physical Toughness)

I haven't stopped since. In a singles match, you're alone, battling to achieve your goal not only physically but mentally. It’s time just for me — not as a mom or a wife but a woman who, when she has that fuzzy little ball in her hand, can hit the crap out of it and feel rejuvenated.

Image zoom Lizzy Chiaravalli

Turning Two Passions Into a Side Gig

Last year, I decided I finally wanted to do something with my art, but I also wanted to combine it with my passion for tennis. I spent time watching my cohorts playing and dealing with tough losses, things like double faults at match point that would lose the whole game. Seeing the heartbreak and disappointment that comes with that kind of let-down, I started to think: Wouldn't it be amazing if I could make something to help those feelings go away? A lot of tennis players have their superstitions — they need to have a certain grip on their racket and they need to turn the racket a certain number of times in their hands before serving or driving a forehand down the line.

One day, after years of watching pros and amateurs alike fumble with anger and disappointment on the court, I realized I could do something to help. That's when the idea for Ballgoyles came to me. I hit up an arts and crafts store and started sculpting these little tennis balls out of clay and painting on them the ugliest faces I could — I like to think of them as gargoyles that ward away all the heebie jeebies, nerves, and bad vibes you might get before or during a competitive match. When you're feeling stressed, you roll them in your hand to help banish any negative energy (almost like those zen meditation balls) so you can hit the ball as beautifully as you could in practice.

These Ballgoyles, as I came to call them, quickly became my side hustle, and now, the whole family is involved, which is the best part: my older daughter, an artist, designed the logo; my husband, a graphic designer, create my website; and my younger daughter is in charge of social media . I've been able to incorporate all the people I love and the thing I love the most while introducing my brain back to art.

The competitiveness that got me kicked off my high school team I now began to see as an asset, a strength that could drive me to win my matches with the same ferociousness and energy these little Ballgoyles were delivering to their owners. (See: How to Tap Into Your Competitive Spirit)

I've learned that owning your thoughts and taking control of them offers an escape — for me, that escape is on the tennis court, and now, in my studio when I sculpt these little balls. (Related: How Sloane Stephens Recharges Off the Tennis Court)