For her latest YouTube video titled "This was my dad's idea," Madelaine Petsch tried to complete tasks with her non-dominant hand to hilarious effect. Throughout the video, Petsch attempted to sign documents, light a fire, and apply her makeup (which, it must be said, turned out surprisingly good considering she went with a cat-eye).
While the video was clearly filmed for the entertainment factor, Petsch also gave a brief shoutout to a tool she's incorporated into her daily routine. During the video, the actress was shown writing in her copy of The Five-Minute Journal (Buy It, $25, goop.com).
The Five-Minute Journal is just what it sounds like. Each page in the journal features a mix of inspirational quotes and five-minute prompts for you to fill in every morning and evening. Specifically, every a.m. you write down three things you're grateful for, three things that would make the day great, and two affirmations. Before bed, you write down three "amazing things that happened" over the course of the day and two things that could've made the day even better. The format makes sense for people who want to get into journaling but don't want to dedicate a lot of time to the practice and prefer prompts to free writing. (Related: Why Journaling Is the Morning Ritual I Could Never Give Up)
Petsch previously told Shape that journaling — whether it's about how an event went or how she felt when meeting a new person — has helped her manage her social anxiety. "Getting to know yourself, and just being okay with where you're at, even if it's not a great place, is just the first step for me," she shared. "Self-care and enjoying my alone time and finding my routines and sticking to them makes me feel a lot calmer."
Petsch likes using The Five-Minute Journal in her journaling practice so much that she's gifted a copy to her Riverdale co-star and friend Camila Mendes, who's shared her own love of the journal with her followers. Mendes previously wrote on Instagram that Petsch gave her the journal at a time when she was feeling stressed, anxious, and "all over the place," and that adopting a habit of journaling helped her shift her focus and channel gratitude. Other famous fans of The Five Minute Journal include Emma Watson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and even entrepreneur Tim Ferriss. (Here's how a bullet journal can help you reach your goals.)
If you're not lucky enough to have received the journal from a friend, you might want to consider gifting one to yourself. The potential benefits of regular journaling are pretty enticing. Practicing gratitude might help make you feel happier, build stronger relationships, or help you feel more energized throughout your day-to-day — and writing down what you're grateful for daily is one way to make it a habit. Plus, research suggests that using a journal to "off-load" your worries right before bed can help you fall asleep faster. (Related: All the Ways a Worry Journal Could Make Your Life Better)
There's no shortage of journal options to choose from if you want to get in on the practice of writing down what you're grateful for and setting intentions. But if you like the sound of guided prompts designed to take up a small portion of your day, you'll probably appreciate Petsch's favorite.