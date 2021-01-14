The Five-Minute Journal is just what it sounds like. Each page in the journal features a mix of inspirational quotes and five-minute prompts for you to fill in every morning and evening. Specifically, every a.m. you write down three things you're grateful for, three things that would make the day great, and two affirmations. Before bed, you write down three "amazing things that happened" over the course of the day and two things that could've made the day even better. The format makes sense for people who want to get into journaling but don't want to dedicate a lot of time to the practice and prefer prompts to free writing. (Related: Why Journaling Is the Morning Ritual I Could Never Give Up)