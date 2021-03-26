Following the astrological new year, springtime — and all the promise that comes with it — is finally here. Warmer temps, more daylight, and Aries vibes might have you feeling hell-bent on moving the ball forward in any and all possible ways. But before you forge into April, spring's first full moon of the season will urge you to take a time-out from the daily grind to float in your feelings — especially around relationships.

On Sunday, March 28 at 2:48 p.m. ET/11:48 a.m. PT exactly, a full moon will occur in the cardinal air sign Libra. Here's what it means and how you can make the most of this bond-bolstering astrological event.

What Full Moons Mean

A few basics on the astrological significance of a full moon: In astrology, the moon acts as your emotional compass, ruling over your intuition and sense of security. And when it's at its most full and luminous, it tends to crank up the volume on all of those themes.

Full moons energy is notorious for spurring crazy-making confrontations with ragey drivers, noisy neighbors, or out-of-the-blue, WTF moments. But the heart of the issue here is that full moons tend to amplify emotions — particularly those that have been kicked under the rug but could stand to be reflected on and dealt with ASAP. For that reason, you might think of full moon drama as the dust that's kicked up by people projecting — or, more healthfully, opening up about — their previously repressed pain, stress, or trauma.

Full moons are also culmination points of regular astrological cycles. We all have various "plots" going on in our lives at any given moment. And during a full moon, the narrative that began around the corresponding new moon in the same sign might reach its natural conclusion. (Reminder: A new moon is the opposite of a full moon, when the celestial body isn't illuminated by the sun from our vantage point and it appears completely dark.) This March 28 full moon in Libra is linked to the October 16 new moon.

Full moons can be emotional and intense — especially so if they're hitting your natal chart in a significant way — but they often serve as valuable checkpoints for looking at deep-rooted feelings and tying up loose ends on one major project before you begin another.

Themes of This Libra Full Moon

Air sign Libra, symbolized by the Scales, is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and money. Libra also rules the seventh house of partnership. That said, it's no surprise that people born during the first weeks of autumn are lovers of balance, justice, and serenity who are wired to minimize conflict and maximize harmony and fairness whenever possible. They adore art, are innate social butterflies, and as a cardinal sign, are most content when dreaming and planning big. It's true they might have a reputation for being a bit flighty, indecisive, or passive-aggressive. But you'll likely forgive Libras for it as soon as they show up to the party with all that charm and romance, proving what an asset they can be as a collaborator — whether that's within a romantic, professional, or platonic pairing. And this full moon, occurring under the influence of the cardinal air sign, will help us bring that Libran lens to our most crucial one-on-one bonds.

It bears noting that the March 28 full moon has also been referred to as the Worm Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, thanks to the appearance of earthworms that show up as the soil gets warmer in the spring. Although worms might be the last thing you'd equate with beauty-loving Libra, part of their springtime magic is serving as food for robins and other birds as an example of nature's symbiosis — and a nod to the very Libran theme of partnership.

As mentioned previously, this full moon sets the stage for reflecting on relationships. Over the last six months, you've been reflecting on how you're showing up in your closest bonds and how others are showing up for you. You may have also been thinking of ways to bring more balance, beauty, and fairness into your life. Any of these themes or variations on them radiate Libran and seventh house of partnership vibes. Now, six months down the road, it's time to get real with yourself and, if you're attached, your S.O., in order to commit even more deeply and fully.

By the way, Venus is a truly powerful force at play during this full moon. Not only is Venus Libra's ruler, but also the moon will oppose the planet of love, currently moving through cardinal fire sign Aries, turning up the intensity of any feelings of loneliness and insecurity. It could feel like self-love is in short supply. In turn, if you're solo at the moment, you could be tempted to touch base with an old flame, friend with benefits, or someone else who's just not right for you in an effort to assuage any uncomfy, blue moods. If you're attached, underlying relationship issues might have to be addressed. And if you're feeling the money-oriented side of Venus, you could be feeling under-appreciated in your work and reflecting on what you need to feel valued — beyond a paycheck.

The good news: This full moon isn't only about wallowing or tackling tough, emotional terrain on your own or with a partner. It will also form a harmonious trine to serious Saturn, currently moving through rational, future-minded Aquarius, bringing a sobering, serious, and pragmatic perspective to the table. With a little help from the taskmaster planet, sadness or difficulty arising from the moon-Venus opposition could lead to even greater self-awareness, mutual understanding, level-headed game plans, a steady gaze, and perhaps even deeper commitment — to yourself and what you deserve and/or to your relationship.

Romantic Venus will also be heading toward a friendly sextile to Saturn (exact on Tuesday, March 30), making this a particularly lucky time for exploring what the next chapter of an existing — or new — love story might look like, as you could take things to the next level with your current partner or hit it off with someone special.

Who the Libra Full Moon Will Affect the Most

If you were born when the sun was in the sign of the Scales — annually from approximately September 23 to October 22 — or with your personal planets (Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, or Mars) in Libra (something you can learn from your natal chart), you'll feel this full moon more than most. If you want to get even more specific, check to see if you have a personal planet that falls within five degrees of the full moon (8 degrees Libra). If so, you'll most likely be in your feelings, and then applying all that you've been reflecting on to learning a greater, big-picture lesson around your love life, self-love, or money, thanks to the influence of Saturn.

Similarly, if you were born during a fellow cardinal sign — Aries (cardinal fire), Cancer (cardinal water), Capricorn (cardinal earth) — this could be an especially fruitful time for checking in with your intuition when it comes to your relationships and security, as the full moon will affect your fourth house of home life (Cancer), tenth house of career (Capricorn), or seventh house of partnership (Aries).

The Healing Takeaway

Full moons might set the stage for lots of drama and volatility, but when the transit is happening in peace-seeking, romance-loving air sign Libra, you might find that epic screaming battles or bizarre behavior aren't exactly the main event. Instead, emotional issues could manifest as restlessness, anxiety, passive-aggression, or awkward social situations. Yes, you could feel completely icky or blue for a minute there, but thanks to Libra full moon's trine to practical teacher Saturn, the most uncomfortable moment of this full moon could land your relationship — with yourself, with a partner, or with work and money — on more solid ground.

As a cardinal sign, Libras were born to brainstorm wide-sweeping ideas and to be supremely idealistic. That said, this full moon presents an opp to embrace all those fairy tale-esque dreams you've held in mind over the past six months, then to know that you deserve partnerships that deliver as much magic as they do a solid foundation for growth.