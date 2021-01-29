Mental Health

Most Recent

How to Optimize Your 'Energy Trifecta' to Beat Burnout

How to Optimize Your 'Energy Trifecta' to Beat Burnout
Making these few tweaks to your lifestyle can help boost energy levels over the long run — no caffeine required.
Chrissy Teigen Credits Therapy for Helping Her Find Empathy In Recent Apology

Chrissy Teigen Credits Therapy for Helping Her Find Empathy In Recent Apology
"The truth is, I’m no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life."
Why You Should Reconsider Astrology Even If You Think It's Fake

Why You Should Reconsider Astrology Even If You Think It's Fake
Just don't understand the allure of the astrological universe? This astrologer's take on skepticism could help you open your mind.
Your Big 3: What to Know About Your Sun, Moon, and Rising Sign

Your Big 3: What to Know About Your Sun, Moon, and Rising Sign
Here's how pinpointing these three significant aspects of your natal chart can be empowering and enlightening.
Why Am I Crying for No Reason? 5 Things That Can Trigger Crying Spells

Why Am I Crying for No Reason? 5 Things That Can Trigger Crying Spells
No, you aren't pregnant! Here are a few potential reasons you may be feeling out of sorts lately.
Lady Gaga Recalled the Trauma She Endured After Her Rapist “Dropped Me Off Pregnant”

Lady Gaga Recalled the Trauma She Endured After Her Rapist “Dropped Me Off Pregnant”
She appeared on Oprah and Prince Harry's new Apple TV+ show.
Advertisement

More Mental Health

Fully Embrace the Good News That You Can Hug People Again

Fully Embrace the Good News That You Can Hug People Again
If you've been wondering when you can start hugging your parents again, there's amazing news. The time is now, and your health will be better for it.
Incredible Health Benefits of Masturbation That'll Make You Want to Touch Yourself

Incredible Health Benefits of Masturbation That'll Make You Want to Touch Yourself
A little touch could ease menstrual cramps and lead to better sleep — and that's just the beginning. These health benefits of masturbation should be enough to convince you to have more solo sex.
You're Not Failing If You Don't Have an Instagram-Worthy Morning Routine

You're Not Failing If You Don't Have an Instagram-Worthy Morning Routine
Peloton Instructor Kendall Toole Is Laying It All Out There When It Comes to Her Mental Health Struggles

Peloton Instructor Kendall Toole Is Laying It All Out There When It Comes to Her Mental Health Struggles
People On TikTok Are Calling These Supplements "Natural Adderall" — Here's Why That's Not OK

People On TikTok Are Calling These Supplements "Natural Adderall" — Here's Why That's Not OK
What Naomi Osaka's Exit from the French Open Might Mean for Athletes In the Future

What Naomi Osaka's Exit from the French Open Might Mean for Athletes In the Future

In Support of Naomi Osaka, the Calm App Will Pay Fines for Tennis Players Skipping Press Obligations

The app has pledged to pay fines for any player who chooses to skip media appearances in the 2021 Grand Slam for mental health reasons.

All Mental Health

Are Your Stress Levels Too High? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Are Your Stress Levels Too High? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Why You Might Be Feeling Socially Anxious Coming Out of Quarantine

Why You Might Be Feeling Socially Anxious Coming Out of Quarantine
Embracing a 'Friluftsliv' Lifestyle Can Transform Your Outlook — Here's How

Embracing a 'Friluftsliv' Lifestyle Can Transform Your Outlook — Here's How
The Benefits of Laughter Yoga Are No Joke

The Benefits of Laughter Yoga Are No Joke
Bebe Rexha Isn't 'Holding Anything Back' In Her New Album, Which Gets Super Honest About Mental Health

Bebe Rexha Isn't 'Holding Anything Back' In Her New Album, Which Gets Super Honest About Mental Health
Amy Schumer Opened Up About Her Husband’s Autism Spectrum Disorder and Encouraged Others to Get Tested Too

Amy Schumer Opened Up About Her Husband’s Autism Spectrum Disorder and Encouraged Others to Get Tested Too
25 Universal Things That Make Everyone Happy

25 Universal Things That Make Everyone Happy
Tess Holliday Revealed She's Recovering from Anorexia — Twitter's Response Highlights a Major Issue

Tess Holliday Revealed She's Recovering from Anorexia — Twitter's Response Highlights a Major Issue
How to Identify Your Feelings with a Wheel of Emotions — and Why You Should

How to Identify Your Feelings with a Wheel of Emotions — and Why You Should
10 Tips to Fall Back In Love with Working Out When You’ve Been Off the Wagon for a While

10 Tips to Fall Back In Love with Working Out When You’ve Been Off the Wagon for a While
How Might Virtual Reality Porn Affect Sex and Relationships?

How Might Virtual Reality Porn Affect Sex and Relationships?
What You Need to Know About EFT Tapping

What You Need to Know About EFT Tapping
What's Causing That Tightness In Your Chest?

What's Causing That Tightness In Your Chest?
Do Grounding Mats Provide Any Real Health Benefits?

Do Grounding Mats Provide Any Real Health Benefits?
Why You Might Feel a Little Depressed After Sex

Why You Might Feel a Little Depressed After Sex
Why You Physically Feel Like Shit After Therapy, Explained By Mental Health Pros

Why You Physically Feel Like Shit After Therapy, Explained By Mental Health Pros
Is CBD for Pets Healthy or Dangerous?

Is CBD for Pets Healthy or Dangerous?
How to Use Intuitive Eating for Weight Loss

How to Use Intuitive Eating for Weight Loss
How Deal with a One-Sided Friendship

How Deal with a One-Sided Friendship
I Had My Aura Read, and It Seriously Changed My Life

I Had My Aura Read, and It Seriously Changed My Life
How Your Emotions Affect Your Skin

How Your Emotions Affect Your Skin
Lena Dunham Opened Up About the Pressure to Change Your Body During Quarantine

Lena Dunham Opened Up About the Pressure to Change Your Body During Quarantine
The Best Affirmations to Try Right Now

The Best Affirmations to Try Right Now
Demi Lovato Explained Why She Called Out a Frozen Yogurt Shop for Being “Triggering”

Demi Lovato Explained Why She Called Out a Frozen Yogurt Shop for Being “Triggering”
Peloton Instructor Kendall Toole Is Living Proof a Vision Board Can Help You Manifest Your Dreams

Peloton Instructor Kendall Toole Is Living Proof a Vision Board Can Help You Manifest Your Dreams
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com