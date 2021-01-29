Mental Health

How to Optimize Your 'Energy Trifecta' to Beat Burnout
Making these few tweaks to your lifestyle can help boost energy levels over the long run — no caffeine required.
Chrissy Teigen Credits Therapy for Helping Her Find Empathy In Recent Apology
"The truth is, I’m no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life."
Why You Should Reconsider Astrology Even If You Think It's Fake
Just don't understand the allure of the astrological universe? This astrologer's take on skepticism could help you open your mind.
Your Big 3: What to Know About Your Sun, Moon, and Rising Sign
Here's how pinpointing these three significant aspects of your natal chart can be empowering and enlightening.
Why Am I Crying for No Reason? 5 Things That Can Trigger Crying Spells
No, you aren't pregnant! Here are a few potential reasons you may be feeling out of sorts lately.
Lady Gaga Recalled the Trauma She Endured After Her Rapist “Dropped Me Off Pregnant”
She appeared on Oprah and Prince Harry's new Apple TV+ show.