Best Overall: BetterHelp

Cost: $240 to $360 per month

Types of sessions: Unlimited text, audio, video messaging, and live video sessions

Accepts insurance: No

Number of therapists: 14,000; clients are connected to therapists who are licensed to practice in their state

Prescribes medication: No

Therapist credentials: Licensed, trained, and accredited psychologists; marriage and family therapists; clinical social workers; or licensed professional counselors

If it seems like BetterHelp is everywhere, that's because it is. BetterHelp is the largest online counseling platform in the world with more than 14,000 affiliated therapists. All therapists have a master's degree or doctorate degree in their field, and all have been qualified and certified by their state professional board. Each therapist has at least three years and 1,000 hours of hands-on experience.

The platform is owned by Teladoc, which runs several audience-specific online therapy e-counseling platforms including Faithful Counseling, Teen Counseling, Pride Counseling, and ReGain. What makes BetterHelp a top choice for best online therapy compared to other online therapy platforms is the high standards it has for its therapists as well as its subscription packages, which include both unlimited messaging as well as live video sessions.