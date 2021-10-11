The 9 Best Online Therapy Providers in 2021
Contrary to popular belief, therapy is for more than just depression. Psychotherapy can help people navigate stressful situations, offer a fresh perspective on conflicts, and even help people become a better version of themselves.
Yet, the vast majority of people don't seek therapy. The reasons are varied. Some say it's too expensive. Others don't want to mess with getting a babysitter or commuting across town. Some don't have easy access to therapy in the community where they live.
Online therapy is a viable alternative that's not only less expensive than traditional, in-person therapy, it's also more easily accessible — from the comfort of your own laptop or phone. To help narrow the field, we did the research and identified the best online therapy to help you find the right provider for you.
Top Picks for the Best Online Therapy Providers in 2021
- Best Overall: BetterHelp
- Best Texting App: Talkspace
- Best Foreign Language Therapy: Online-Therapy
- Best LGBTQ+: Pride Counseling
- Best Christian Counseling: Faithful Counseling
- Best Couples: ReGain
- Best Teen Therapy: Teen Counseling
- Best Psychiatric Treatment: Sesame
- Best Inexpensive Therapy: Calmerry
Why You Should Trust This Expert Review
We've spent countless hours researching the best online therapy providers so you don't have to. As part of our research process, we did the following to identify our top picks:
- Engaged in ongoing independent research
- Polled leading psychologists and psychiatrists
- Mystery shopped the brands
- Contacted online therapy companies' customer service teams to ask questions and gauge responsiveness
- Became customers of online therapy providers ourselves
- Reviewed academic research into the efficacy of online therapy versus in-person therapy
- Read hundreds of verified customer reviews from trusted third parties such as Better Business Bureau and Consumer Reports
Best Overall: BetterHelp
- Cost: $240 to $360 per month
- Types of sessions: Unlimited text, audio, video messaging, and live video sessions
- Accepts insurance: No
- Number of therapists: 14,000; clients are connected to therapists who are licensed to practice in their state
- Prescribes medication: No
- Therapist credentials: Licensed, trained, and accredited psychologists; marriage and family therapists; clinical social workers; or licensed professional counselors
If it seems like BetterHelp is everywhere, that's because it is. BetterHelp is the largest online counseling platform in the world with more than 14,000 affiliated therapists. All therapists have a master's degree or doctorate degree in their field, and all have been qualified and certified by their state professional board. Each therapist has at least three years and 1,000 hours of hands-on experience.
The platform is owned by Teladoc, which runs several audience-specific online therapy e-counseling platforms including Faithful Counseling, Teen Counseling, Pride Counseling, and ReGain. What makes BetterHelp a top choice for best online therapy compared to other online therapy platforms is the high standards it has for its therapists as well as its subscription packages, which include both unlimited messaging as well as live video sessions.
Best Texting App: Talkspace
- Cost: $276 to $516 per month
- Types of sessions: Unlimited text, audio, video messaging; live audio or video sessions available
- Accepts insurance: Yes
- Number of therapists: 5,000; clients are connected to therapists who are licensed to practice in their state
- Prescribes medication: Yes, but no controlled substances
- Therapist credentials: All licensed, verified, background checked, trained in online therapy, and have more than 3,000 hours of clinical experience
Edging in as a close second for the best online therapy platform — at least in size — is Talkspace. The platform claims more than one million users and is backed by celebrities including Olympian Michael Phelps and singer Demi Lovato. Talkspace has more than 5,000 therapists in its corral, all of whom are highly trained and qualified.
While the site offers live video sessions with therapists, the platform is most known for its unlimited messaging and guaranteed responses five days a week.
Best Foreign Language Therapy – Online-Therapy
- Cost: $240 to $360 per month
- Types of sessions: Unlimited text, audio, video messaging, and live video sessions
- Accepts insurance: No
- Number of therapists: Unknown
- Prescribes medication: No
- Therapist credentials: Licensed, trained, and accredited psychologists; marriage and family therapists; clinical social workers; or licensed professional counselors
Online-Therapy is an international online therapy directory that connects people with therapists around the globe. Users in the United States can go through the BetterHelp portal (Online-Therapy is an affiliate of BetterHelp). Or they can select their own therapists by answering a few brief questions, such as what issue they're dealing with, what language they speak, and what country they reside in.
From there, the site connects you with a list of therapists that meet your criteria. Online-Therapy also contains a wealth of information for those who want to learn more about issues like addiction, depression, or marriage counseling, as well as podcasts specifically for mental health professionals.
All therapists through Online-Therapy have a master's degree or doctorate degree in their field, and all have been qualified and certified by their state professional board. Each therapist has at least three years and 1,000 hours of hands-on experience.
Best LGBTQ+: Pride Counseling
- Cost: $240 to $360 per month
- Types of sessions: Unlimited text, audio, video messaging, and live video sessions
- Accepts insurance: No
- Number of therapists: 14,000 in the BetterHelp network but not all specialize in LGBTQ+; clients are connected to therapists who are licensed to practice in their state
- Prescribes medication: No
- Therapist credentials: All are licensed therapists, psychologists, counselors, or social workers; all Pride Counseling therapists specialize in LGBTQ+ matters
Members of the LBGTQ+ community are far more likely to suffer from mental health issues than the general population. Pride Counseling provides services especially for members of this community.
The platform's therapists, psychologists, counselors, and social workers are discreet, accessible, and trained in dealing with the specific needs of LGBTQ+ members. Pride Counseling is also part of the BetterHelp network, which requires its therapists be licensed and trained in their field.
Best Christian Counseling: Faithful Counseling
- Cost: $240 to $360 per month
- Types of sessions: Unlimited text, audio, video messaging, and live video sessions
- Accepts insurance: No
- Number of therapists: 14,000 in the BetterHelp network but not all specialize in Christian counseling; clients are connected to therapists who are licensed to practice in their state
- Prescribes medication: No
- Therapist credentials: All are licensed therapists, psychologists, counselors, or social workers; all are practicing Christians and have verified that their beliefs align the practice's statement of faith
The Faithful Counseling platform is specifically for people who want to be connected with counselors who are Christians and who want to integrate faith-based guidance with their clinical practice. All therapists hold either a master's degree or doctorate degree in their field and have been qualified and certified by their state's professional board.
Each counselor also possesses at least three years and 1,000 hours of hands-on experience. Another member of the BetterHelp family, Faithful Counseling has become one of the fastest growing online Christian counseling services.
Best Couples: ReGain
- Cost: $240 to $360 per month
- Types of sessions: Unlimited text, audio, video messaging, and live video sessions
- Accepts insurance: No
- Number of therapists: 14,000 in the BetterHelp network; clients are connected to therapists who are licensed to practice in their state
- Prescribes medication: No
- Therapist credentials: Licensed, trained, and accredited psychologists; marriage and family therapists; clinical social workers; or licensed professional counselors
Couples therapy is its own special animal, and ReGain is exclusively for people who want to rebuild or strengthen their relationships. Like others in the BetterHelp network, the ReGain couples counselors are licensed, certified, and experienced.
Subscriptions also include video sessions along with messaging, which is an important component especially when it comes to relationship counseling. All therapists hold either a master's degree or doctorate degree in their field and have been qualified and certified by their state's professional board. Each one also possesses at least three years and 1,000 hours of hands-on experience.
Best Teen Therapy: Teen Counseling
- Cost: $240 to $360 per month
- Types of sessions: Unlimited text, audio, video messaging, and live video sessions
- Accepts insurance: No
- Number of therapists: 9,000
- Prescribes medication: No
- Therapist credentials: All are licensed therapists, psychologists, counselors, or social workers; all specialize in teen-related issues
The teenage years can be stressful enough with hormones raging. But this is also the time when most teens experiment with drugs and alcohol or begin dealing with issues such as low self-esteem, depression, and eating disorders. Treatment for teenagers must be finely tuned to fit their mental, physical, and emotional needs.
Teen Counseling therapists are specifically trained to work with teenagers ages 13 to 19, and they all hold either a master's degree or doctorate degree in their field and have been qualified and certified by their state's professional board. Each therapist also possesses at least three years and 1,000 hours of hands-on experience.
Best Psychiatric Treatment: Sesame
- Cost: Video mental health consultations around $29; video therapy sessions around $79 depending on where you live, though you can expect to pay more depending on where you live
- Types of sessions: Video or in person (in limited cities)
- Accepts insurance: No
- Number of therapists: Unknown; clients are connected to therapists who are licensed to practice in their state
- Prescribes medication: Yes, but no controlled substances
- Therapist credentials: Licensed mental health professionals
Psychiatrists are medical doctors who specialize in mental health and illness. Unlike therapists and psychologists who focus on psychotherapy, psychiatrists usually focus on the medical aspects of mental health, such as medication management. Not all online therapy platforms offer psychiatry services. Sesame does, and at a fraction of the cost of actually going to a specialist.
The platform offers in-person sessions in select cities, but telemedicine sessions are more readily available across the country. Seeing an online psychiatrist can be especially helpful if you need a refill of your antidepressant but don't want to go through the bother or expense of seeing an in-person psychiatrist.
Best Inexpensive Therapy: Calmerry
- Cost: $224 to $360 per month
- Types of sessions: Messaging; live video sessions available
- Accepts insurance: No
- Number of therapists: Unknown; clients are connected to therapists who are licensed to practice in their state
- Prescribes medication: No
- Therapist credentials: All therapists hold valid licenses from their states and are vetted by the Calmerry team
Therapy isn't cheap. But that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortunate to get a good therapist. Calmerry monthly subscriptions are not only competitively priced, the first month is heavily discounted, making the services an even better deal. The service includes messaging along with live video sessions. All Calmerry therapists are licensed in their states of practice and all have been vetted by the Calmerry team.
|Provider
|Cost
|Type
|Accepts Insurance
|Prescribes Meds
|
$240–$360/
|
Unlimited messaging; live video sessions
|
No
|
No
|
$276–$516/
|
Messaging; live video sessions available
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$240–$360/
|
Unlimited messaging; live video sessions
|
No
|
No
|
$240–$360/
|
Unlimited messaging; live video sessions
|
No
|
No
|
$240–$360/
|
Unlimited messaging; live video sessions
|
No
|
No
|
$240–$360/
|
Unlimited messaging; live video sessions
|
No
|
No
|
$240–$360/
|
Unlimited messaging; live video sessions available
|
No
|
No
|
$79+ per session
|
Video, in-person in select cities
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
$224–$360/
|
Messaging; live video sessions available
|
No
|
No
What Is Online Therapy?
Online therapy, also called e-therapy or distance therapy, is the delivery of therapy or counseling services via a computer, tablet, or smartphone app. Modes of communication often include live video or audio sessions, and text, audio, and/or video messaging.
What Issues Can Online Therapy Treat?
Online therapy can treat a variety of mental health conditions such as:
- Depression
- Stress and anxiety
- Coping with addictions
- LGBTQ+-related issues
- Relationship issues
- Family conflicts
- Trauma and abuse
- Coping with grief and loss
- Intimacy-related issues
- Eating disorders
- Sleeping disorders
- Parenting issues
- Motivation, self-esteem, and confidence
- Anger management
- Career difficulties
- Bipolar disorder
- Coping with life changes
- Executive and professional coaching
- Compassion fatigue
- Concentration, memory, and focus (ADHD)
What Are the Benefits of Online Therapy?
Twenty percent of adults in the United States live with a mental health condition, but few people seek treatment. Some reasons include the stigma surrounding mental health, limited access to care, and cost. Online therapy helps to bridge that gap, enabling individuals to participate in therapy from the privacy and convenience of their own home. Online therapy also tends to be less expensive than traditional, in-person therapy.
Who Are Online Therapists?
Most online therapy platforms use therapists who are licensed, accredited, board certified in the states where they practice, and have literally thousands of hours of hands-on clinical experience. Many have master's degrees or a doctorate degree in their field. Some also have psychiatrists who can prescribe medication.
Who Is Online Therapy For?
Anyone dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, relationship issues, or substance dependence can benefit from online therapy. However, it's not for everyone. People with a complex or severe mental illness, those in crisis, or those dealing with thoughts of suicide should seek in-person therapy.
Disclaimer: If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If you are in a mental health crisis or you think you may have an emergency, call your doctor or 911 immediately. If you're outside of the United States, call your local emergency line immediately.
How Much Does Online Therapy Cost?
Depending on the platform and the subscription or services you choose, online therapy can cost as little as $60 a week to more than $100 a week. Comparatively, traditional, in-person therapy can cost $80 to $150 per session depending on where you live. Platforms on this list of top picks for best online therapy range in price from $224 to $516 per month. Some platforms offer sliding scale discounts based on your income or bundled discounts if you sign up for three- or six-month subscription plans. And some also accept insurance.
Tips for Affording Therapy
Many online therapy platforms are surprisingly affordable, especially compared to traditional in-person therapy. If you're unsure whether virtual therapy is worth your investment, some platforms offer free trials or discounted consultations so you can get a feel for the process and whether it is right for you.
If you decide online therapy is something you'd like to try, consider signing up for a three- or six-month subscription package for bigger discounts.
Some platforms also take insurance, work with employee assistance programs, accept payments from flexible spending accounts (FSA) and health savings accounts (HSA), or offer sliding scale discounts based on your income.
How to Get the Most Out of Online Therapy
For therapy to work, you need to feel comfortable confiding in your therapist. This can take time, but don't get discouraged. If over the course of a few sessions you aren't clicking with your therapist, ask the platform to find another one for you.
Online therapy can be just as beneficial as traditional, in-person therapy. But to reap the most benefit, be sure to allocate time and space to the process. Carve out time in your schedule for your sessions. And find a private, comfortable space to attend your sessions, far from noise and other distractions.
Most importantly, commit to the process by showing up for each and every session whether you are in a live video session or messaging through an app.
What to Consider When Choosing an Online Therapy Provider
Here are some questions to ask yourself when choosing the best online therapy provider for your needs:
- What kind of person would you be most comfortable opening up to? Is their gender, race, religion, or age important?
- Do you want to work with someone with specialized training in a particular area such as trauma, LGBTQ+ issues, marriage counseling, eating disorders, or Christian counseling?
- Do you need psychiatric services, such as medication management?
- How much time and money can you invest in therapy in general?
- Do you prefer messaging only or would you like to talk to your therapist via live video?
Bottom Line
Any form of therapy that improves your sense of self and well-being is well worth the investment. But let's face it, therapy is not always affordable or easy to fit into a busy schedule. Online therapy is quickly emerging as a more affordable and convenient alternative. And studies show virtual therapy sessions can be just as effective as traditional therapy.
According to a pair of 2014 studies in the Journal of Affective Disorders and Behaviour Research and Therapy, online cognitive behavioral therapy was just as effective at treating anxiety and depression as in-person therapy. A 2018 study in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders found virtual therapy effective at treating other mental health conditions such as panic disorder, social anxiety, and general anxiety disorder.
If you are struggling to find the time, space, or money to engage in traditional therapy, online therapy is a viable option. All programs on this list are staffed with qualified and experienced therapists available to guide you through the process. And, with so many different virtual options available, it's easy to find the best online therapy platform to suit your needs.
How We Picked the Best Online Therapy Providers
We dug deep into the specifics of online therapy and relied on a number of criteria to make our picks, including the following:
- Cost
- Customer service
- Customer satisfaction
- Modes of therapy
- Therapists credentials
- Whether the provider accepts insurance
- Business reputation
- Years in operation
- System usability and accessibility
- Ease of registration
Frequently Asked Questions
Which online therapy platform is best?
Choosing the best online therapy platform is a personal decision. BetterHelp is considered a best overall favorite because the program has literally thousands of licensed, accredited, and experienced therapists in its corral. Plus, the platform's subscription package includes video sessions along with unlimited messaging, which is an important component to online therapy.
Is online therapy legit?
Yes. Depending on the platform, most therapists are licensed, accredited, and board certified in the states they practice. Many also have years of counseling experience.
Does online therapy actually work?
Yes. Several studies have found online cognitive behavioral therapy to be just as effective as traditional, in-person therapy for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.
How much does online therapy cost?
The cost of online therapy varies depending on the platform and the services you choose. Platforms on this list of top picks for best online therapy range in price from $224 to $516 per month.
Does my insurance cover online therapy?
Some online therapy platforms accept insurance. Others provide receipts if you want to file the paperwork yourself, provided your insurance covers mental health services.
Is online therapy cheaper than in-person?
In-person therapy can range in price from $80 to $150 or more per session depending on where you live. If you attend weekly sessions, you'd pay about $320 to $600 per month. Comparatively, platforms on this list of top picks for best online therapy range in price from $224 to $516 per month, which can involve unlimited texting as well as a live video session.
What's the cheapest online therapy?
Calmerry offers the most affordable pricing compared to the other online therapy providers on this list.
How can I get free therapy online?
You may be hard-pressed finding free online therapy. But some platforms offer free trials and others offer free sessions with "volunteer listeners" who are not trained psychotherapists. However, if you're considering therapy, you probably need to look at the expense involved as an investment in your health and well-being.
How do I choose an online therapist?
Most platforms match you with a virtual therapist based on a questionnaire or brief assessment. If you are not happy with the therapist you've been matched with, you can usually ask to be switched to another.
What's the difference between counseling and therapy?
Counseling and therapy are often used interchangeably but there is a difference. Counseling is typically shorter in duration and focuses on a specific issue or problem, such as stress management. Therapy is more of a long-term process that encompasses a broader range of issues.
Jennifer Walker-Journey is a lifelong writer of most anything, including travel destinations, psychedelic and prescription medicines, public health issues, and exotic foods. Her work has been featured in USA Today, HowStuffWorks, Psychedelic Spotlight, PlanetSHINE, Better Homes and Gardens, Women, and Sea Island Life and Omni magazines. When she isn't writing, she runs, almost daily, toward her last best time in hopes someday she'll be foolish enough to attempt another marathon.