Well over a year into the pandemic, and the COVID-19 vaccines remain the best form of protection against the virus. And while the vaccines are a great option to help prevent infection or the most severe symptoms once infected, there is a new oral drug on the horizon that may help thwart dangerous or deadly cases of the virus in those who receive the diagnosis. (Related: How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)

The pharmaceutical company Merck announced Friday that its antiviral COVID-19 pill, also known as molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 50 percent with patients infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the results of a late-stage trial conducted with fellow pharmaceutical company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The company plans to submit an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration soon based on the findings.

"With these compelling results, we are optimistic that molnupiravir can become an important medicine as part of the global effort to fight the pandemic," said Robert M. Davis, the chief executive officer and president of Merck, in a statement Friday. "We will continue to work with regulatory agencies on our applications and do everything we can to bring molnupiravir to patients as quickly as possible."

Additional findings of the study specifically noted that by day 29 no deaths were reported in individuals who received molnupiravir, while eight people who received a placebo pill died by day 29, according to Merck.

In an interview Friday with Good Morning America, Davis spoke about the importance of Merck's new development. "This is the first oral antiviral that will be available to combat COVID-19 and that's so important [because] if you're someone who is unfortunate enough to get the news that you've contracted COVID-19, this is the pill," he said. "You can take it home, and [it] will significantly reduce the risk that you [are] either ultimately hospitalized or, more importantly, that you would ever face the unfortunate outcome of death."

Merck's announcement Friday said that it has started to produce pills with a goal of 10 million courses of medication anticipated by late 2021. The U.S. has agreed to purchase 1.7 million of those courses if approved for EUA by the FDA.

"With the virus continuing to circulate widely, and because therapeutic options currently available are infused and/or require access to a health care facility, antiviral treatments that can be taken at home to keep people with COVID-19 out of the hospital are critically needed," said Wendy Holman, chief executive officer of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, on Friday in a statement.

Although COVID-19 cases in the U.S. appear to be on the decline, the virus and its many variants have persisted — especially in the wake of breakthrough infections among the vaccinated. And while it remains to be seen how molnupiravir could be prescribed, in the meantime, roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated when eligible.